Record Show-Me 100 prize, expanded USRA Nationals highlight Lucas Oil Speedway’s tentative 2022 schedule

WHEATLAND, MO. (Nov. 8, 2021) – A record-breaking paycheck for the winner of the season’s biggest event, six nights of the USRA Nationals and the usual assortment of action on the dirt oval, drag-boat track and off-road course highlight the 2022 Lucas Oil Speedway tentative schedule.

Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton announced a schedule on Monday that will find the season firing up with an Open Test & Tune on April 16 and the season-opening 9th annual Lucas Oil MLRA Spring Nationals set for April 22-23.

“We’re excited to unveil the schedule so our drivers and fans can begin making their plans for the 2022 season,” Lorton said. “As always, we think it’s a balanced schedule with a little something for everyone.”

The Friday portion of the MLRA Spring Nationals will include USRA Modifieds and Show-Me Vintage Racers as support classes. Night two will include USRA Modifieds, USRA B-Mods and USRA Stock Cars.

The Weekly Racing Series is set to begin on April 30 and conclude with the Rempfer Memorial Season Championship Night Presented by Bill Roberts Chevrolet-Buick on Aug. 27.

Some of the highlights include the 30th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com May 26-28, featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Lucas Oil MLRA drivers. Winner of the Saturday-night feature will earn a record $50,000. USRA Modifieds will run as the support class all three nights.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and MLRA returns on July 16 for the 16th annual CMH Diamond Nationals.

When the Summit USRA Nationals Presented by MyRacePass returns to Lucas Oil Speedway for the second time – after more than 300 cars entered a three-day show last October – it will expand to a six-night show Oct. 3-8. Modifieds, B-Mods, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, Tuners, Factory Stocks, Late Models and Limited Mods will be in action.

A new twist for the 2022 season is a Wednesday Night Midweek Madness event on July 20. Midwest Mods, Pure Stocks, USRA Tuners and Legends will be the competing divisions.

“This is something new to try this next season to give some classes a chance to race at Lucas Oil Speedway,” Lorton said.

Open-wheel racing returns twice in 2022 – May 14 for the 11th annual Impact Signs, Awnings & Wraps Open-Wheel Showdown and Sept. 15-17 for the 12th annual ASCS-WAR Jesse Hockett-Daniel McMillin Memorial.

The Kentucky Drag Boat Association again will sanction four events on Lake Lucas – June 10-12 (KDBA Spring Opener), July 9-10 (KDBA Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas), July 30-31 (KDBA Show-Me Shootout) and Sept. 2-4 (12th annual Diamond Drag Boat Nationals).

As part of the KDBA Show-Me Shootout weekend, action and musician John Schneider and his “Bo’s on the Road Extravaganza” returns. Schneider, who played the role of Bo Duke on the iconic television program Dukes of Hazzard, will play in concert at the dirt track on July 29th, and there also will be a car show and stunt show. Schneider will sing the National Anthem prior to the dirt track program on Saturday night July 30th.

On the Off Road course, the Kansas City Off Road Racing Association has events set for June 18 and Aug. 20.

The always-popular Thursday Night Thunder program, which kicks off the 4th of July holiday weekend, is set for June 30.

The Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Nationals are Sept. 23-24. The traditional season finale, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Outlaw Monster Truck Nationals, wrap the schedule on Oct. 22.

For ticket information for any future event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.