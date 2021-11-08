Sanders, Faulkner, Bevills shine in Summit USRA Southern Nationals finale

GREENWOOD, La. (Nov. 6)—Rodney Sanders put a big, green bow on his weekend at the Boothill Speedway with two feature wins in two divisions during the finale of the 4th Annual Summit USRA Southern Nationals and pocketing more than $10,000 during the three-day blockbuster.

Meanwhile, fellow Texans Dalton Faulkner and Steven Bevills swept the action in their respective classes with their third straight triumphs Saturday night.

Sanders of Happy, Texas, earned $4,000 and notched his fourth victory of the season with a decisive win Saturday in the American Racer Modified Series presented by Day Motor Sports finale.

A late-race caution gave Triston Dycus some hope as it wiped out a big advantage for Sanders with just a handful of laps to go, but instead it allowed USRA Modified National Rookie of the Year Dillon McCowan, who led the first 14 laps, a chance to take second—and he did just that.

Behind the top three, Joe Duvall charged ten sports forward to cash a fourth-place paycheck while Chris Henigan completed the top five. Jason Ingalls, Max Eddie Thomas, Sean Gaddis, Kale Westover and Kenny Gaddis rounded out the top ten.

Duvall, Kenny Gaddis and Jake Huckaby each picked up an extra $100 from American Racer while Duvall, who passed ten cars in the feature, doubled his bonus with the TNT Auto Parts Hard Charger Award.

In the unofficial final American Racer Modified Series points, Dycus captured the title with Tomas edging Michael Walker for second by just 15 points. Kenny Gaddis bested his son, Sean Gaddis, by three points to finish fourth. Chris Huckeba, James McCreery, Duvall, Kevin Rowland and Jack Sartain wound up sixth through tenth.

Not long before his victory in the USRA Modified 40-lap main event, Sanders secured a $2,000 victory with a win the 25-lap USRA Limited Mod feature.

Derick Grigsby took second and Thursday and Friday’s winner, Rowdy Day, bested Bo Day and Adam Roy for the third spot. Stephen Guidry, Chase Hatton, Dennie Gieber, Joshua Martin and Aaron Roy rounded out the top ten.

Despite not attending the event, his lead in the USRA Limited Mod national points was big enough for Cory Williams of Slaton, Texas, to maintain his place at the top.

Dalton Faulkner continued his dream weekend with this third Sunoco USRA Factory Stock win in three nights on Saturday. The Cut and Shoot, Texas, speedster beat Bo Perry to the finish line with Neil Kemp, Walter Hamilton and Chris Davis finishing third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

T.J. Evans, Ricky Ingalls, Caitlin Leonard, Bubba Jones and Jerad Herring rounded out the top ten. Faulkner’s win was worth $2,000.

Hamilton—the defending Sunoco USRA Factory Stock national champ—has enjoyed a spirited battle with Chris Davis throughout the season and, unofficially, has clinched his second straight title by 49 points over Davis.

In USRA Tuner action, a tough field showed up fir Granbury Texas’ Steven Bevills proved to be the toughest of all with his third win in as many nights. Colton Mooney Conner Cook, Daniel Thompson and Bondy Cannon completed the top five.

Watch for some huge announcements such as awards banquet date and location, new and returning Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series racetracks and a mind-blowing American Racer Modified Series 2022 schedule coming soon from the USRA.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

4th Annual Summit USRA Southern Nationals – Night 3 of 3

American Racer Modified Series powered by Day Motor Sports

Boothill Speedway, Greenwood, La.

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown and money won.

USRA MODIFIEDS

Dealer Reconditioning Services Heat #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

2. (4) 14T Triston Dycus, Maypearl, Texas

3. (1) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas

4. (3) 24 Manuel Williams Sr., Fouke, Ark.

5. (7) 99 Jeff Needham, Ennis, Texas

6. (6) 1H Richard Brown Jr., Dallas, Texas

7. (5) 6 Jason Payton, Greenwood, Ark.

Star 1 Roofing Heat #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

2. (1) 24M Manuel Williams Jr., Fouke, Ark.

3. (3) 13J James McCreery, Midlothian, Texas

4. (6) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

5. (5) 34 Michael Walker, McAllen, Texas

6. (4) 410 Justin McCoy, Grandview, Texas

7. (7) 56 Colton Horner, Katy, Texas

Hi-Tek Paving Heat #3 (8 laps):

1. (4) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2. (1) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas

3. (2) 7G Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

4. (5) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

5. (3) 2C Chris Huckeba, Midlothian, Texas

6. (6) 4R Kevin Rowland, Cedar Hill, Texas

7. (7) 18J Jake Huckaby, Texarkana, Texas

Four Seven Designs Salon & Boutique Heat #4 (8 laps):

1. (1) 12I Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas

2. (5) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Quinlan, Texas

3. (2) 18D David McDaniel, Sanger, Texas

4. (4) 12 Cody Leonard, Sinton, Texas

5. (6) 15W Kale Westover, Blair, Okla.

6. (7) 24W Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark.

7. (3) K9 Dustin Hyde, Texarkana, Texas

Day Motor Sports “B” Feature (10 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (2) 15W Kale Westover, Blair, Okla.

2. (3) 2C Chris Huckeba, Midlothian, Texas

3. (6) 410 Justin McCoy, Grandview, Texas

4. (4) 34 Michael Walker, McAllen, Texas

5. (1) 99 Jeff Needham, Ennis, Texas

6. (7) 1H Richard Brown Jr., Dallas, Texas

7. (10) K9 Dustin Hyde, Texarkana, Texas, $100

8. (11) 6 Jason Payton, Greenwood, Ark. , $100

9. (12) 56 Colton Horner, Katy, Texas

10. (5) 24W Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark. , $100

11. (8) 4R Kevin Rowland, Cedar Hill, Texas

12. (9) 18J Jake Huckaby, Texarkana, Texas, $200

American Racer “A” Feature (40 laps):

1. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, $4000

2. (2) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo., $2500

3. (4) 14T Triston Dycus, Maypearl, Texas, $1500

4. (14) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., $1200

5. (8) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas, $900

6. (1) 12I Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas, $800

7. (7) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Quinlan, Texas, $700

8. (12) 7G Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas, $600

9. (17) 15W Kale Westover, Blair, Okla., $550

10. (5) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas, $600

11. (20) 34 Michael Walker, McAllen, Texas, $450

12. (18) 2C Chris Huckeba, Midlothian, Texas, $425

13. (6) 24M Manuel Williams Jr., Fouke, Ark., $400

14. (21) 99 Jeff Needham, Ennis, Texas, $375

15. (23) 4R Kevin Rowland, Cedar Hill, Texas, $350

16. (13) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas, $325

17. (11) 13J James McCreery, Midlothian, Texas, $300

18. (19) 410 Justin McCoy, Grandview, Texas, $300

19. (22) 1H Richard Brown Jr., Dallas, Texas, $300

20. (10) 18D David McDaniel, Sanger, Texas, $300

21. (24) 56 Colton Horner, Katy, Texas, $300

22. (9) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas, $300

23. (15) 24 Manuel Williams Sr., Fouke, Ark., $300

24. (16) 12 Cody Leonard, Sinton, Texas, $300

Lap Leaders: McCowan 1-14, Sanders 15-40.

Total Laps Led: Sanders 26, McCowan 14.

Margin of Victory: 1.887 seconds.

Time of Race: 17 minutes, 34.510 seconds.

Provisional Starters: Rowland, Horner.

Entries: 32.

Next Race: Season complete.

American Racer Modified Series Points (final): Dycus 1347, Thomas 1215, Walker 1200, K. Gaddis 1172, S. Gaddis 1169, Huckeba 1076, McCreery 1015, Duvall 822, Rowland 765, Sartain 721.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer Duvall, K. Gaddis, Huckaby – ($100).

TNT Auto Parts Duvall – ($100).

USRA LIMITED MODS

“B” Feature (12 laps, top 12 advance):

1. (2) 9R Barron Prince, Haughton, La.

2. (1) 79 Tyler Parker, Frankston, Texas

3. (3) 47 Kelly Lockey, Gladewater, Texas

4. (6) 210 Chase Hatton, De Berry, Texas

5. (5) 23 Coty Tupper, Blanchard, La.

6. (7) C88 Carson Bradley, Hallsville, Texas

7. (4) 87A David Anderson, Cleveland, Texas

8. (16) 78 Wyatt Wilkerson, Sweet Lake, La.

9. (8) 11 Eric Luttrell, Kaufman, Texas

10. (12) 56X Rodney Sheridan, Ponchatoula, La.

11. (14) 47CC Conner Williams, Sibley, La.

12. (21) 15 Dennie Gieber, Frankston, Texas

. (9) 56 Steven Ashcraft, Forney, Texas

14. (10) 18 Stephen Hogan, Jefferson, Texas

15. (11) 94 Kyle Blanton, Blossom, Texas

16. (15) 30T Tim McDonald, Lewisville, Ark.

17. (20) 49C Timothy Bell, Shreveport, La.

18. (19) 17 Austin Storm, West Monroe, La.

19. (18) 2H John Ammons, Blanchard, La.

DNS – (13) 47G Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

DNS – (17) 3T Jason Trevathan, Kemp, Texas

“A” Feature (25 laps):

1. (3) 02 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2. (2) 69 Derick Grigsby, Marshall, Texas

3. (1) 20D Rowdy Day, Greenville, Texas

4. (4) 5X Bo Day, Greenville, Texas

5. (5) 2 Adam Roy, Hooks, Texas

6. (9) K1 Stephen Guidry, Marksville, La.

7. (14) 210 Chase Hatton, De Berry, Texas

8. (22) 15 Dennie Gieber, Frankston, Texas

9. (10) 88M Joshua Martin, Colfax, La.

10. (7) 35 Aaron Roy, Texarkana, Texas

11. (6) 76 Joe Findling, Forney, Texas

12. (12) 79 Tyler Parker, Frankston, Texas

13. (21) 47CC Conner Williams, Sibley, La.

14. (11) 9R Barron Prince, Haughton, La.

15. (19) 11 Eric Luttrell, Kaufman, Texas

16. (23) 56 Steven Ashcraft, Forney, Texas

17. (13) 47 Kelly Lockey, Gladewater, Texas

18. (24) 94 Kyle Blanton, Blossom, Texas

19. (15) 23 Coty Tupper, Blanchard, La.

20. (17) 87A David Anderson, Cleveland, Texas

21. (16) C88 Carson Bradley, Hallsville, Texas

22. (20) 56X Rodney Sheridan, Ponchatoula, La.

23. (18) 78 Wyatt Wilkerson, Sweet Lake, La.

24. (8) 5 Kevin Sustaire, Emory, Texas

SUNOCO USRA FACTORY STOCKS

“C” Feature (10 laps, top 12 advance):

1. (2) 15X Dakoda Wyatt, Provencal, La.

2. (3) 23 Don Jensen, Terrell, Texas

3. (8) 34P Payton Daugherty, Shreveport, La.

4. (1) 13X Austin Hail, Kilgore, Texas

5. (10) 25 Greg Hammitt, Edgewood, Texas

6. (6) 68 James Martin, Waskom, Texas

7. (9) 95B Brandon Bettis, Detroit, Texas

8. (13) 34 C.J. Howell, Boyce, La.

9. (7) 87 Andrew Albritton, Cumby, Texas

10. (12) 23J Dustin Choate, Forney, Texas

11. (5) 76 Joe Findling, Forney, Texas

12. (11) 00 Nicholas Morgan, Sulphur, La.

13. (15) 40 Bruce Edwards, Paris, Texas

14. (14) 10 Matt Ebarb, Bossier City, La.

DNS – (4) 4 Ryder Cantillo, St Amant, La.

“B” Feature (12 laps, top 12 advance):

1. (2) 55M Cody Myers, Bossier City, La.

2. (1) 1W Walter Hamilton, Dallas, Texas

3. (4) 87V Doug Vick Jr., Marshall, Texas

4. (3) 1H Jerad Herring, Vidor, Texas

5. (5) 21S Calvin Tucker, Cleveland, Texas

6. (9) B21 Bubba Jones, Many, La.

7. (7) 13 Jeff Hammitt, Edgewood, Texas

8. (6) 1 Dalton Dubois, Robeline, La.

9. (8) 197 Gary Fitch, Seven Points, Texas

10. (12) 23 Don Jensen, Terrell, Texas

11. (11) 15X Dakoda Wyatt, Provencal, La.

12. (18) 34 C.J. Howell, Boyce, La.

13. (21) 76 Joe Findling, Forney, Texas

14. (15) 25 Greg Hammitt, Edgewood, Texas

15. (19) 87 Andrew Albritton, Cumby, Texas

16. (14) 13X Austin Hail, Kilgore, Texas

17. (20) 23J Dustin Choate, Forney, Texas

18. (17) 95B Brandon Bettis, Detroit, Texas

19. (22) 00 Nicholas Morgan, Sulphur, La.

20. (10) 38 Mike Wells, Texarkana, Texas

21. (13) 34P Payton Daugherty, Shreveport, La.

22. (16) 68 James Martin, Waskom, Texas

“A” Feature (25 laps):

1. (1) 27 Dalton Faulkner, Cut and Shoot, Texas

2. (2) 12 Bo Perry, Bossier City, La.

3. (4) 32R Neil Kemp, Mineral Springs, Ark.

4. (12) 1W Walter Hamilton, Dallas, Texas

5. (5) 98 Chris Davis, Wills Point, Texas

6. (6) 215 T.J. Evans, Sabine, Texas

7. (3) 81 Ricky Ingalls, Longview, Texas

8. (10) 9C Caitlin Leonard, Sinton, Texas

9. (16) B21 Bubba Jones, Many, La.

10. (14) 1H Jerad Herring, Vidor, Texas

11. (17) 13 Jeff Hammitt, Edgewood, Texas

12. (7) 4B Kyle Blanton, Blossom, Texas

13. (13) 87V Doug Vick Jr., Marshall, Texas

14. (9) 247 Shawn Graham, Shreveport, La.

15. (11) 55M Cody Myers, Bossier City, La.

16. (8) 10X Joshua Daugherty, Bossier City, La.

17. (18) 1 Dalton Dubois, Robeline, La.

18. (19) 197 Gary Fitch, Seven Points, Texas

19. (21) 15X Dakoda Wyatt, Provencal, La.

20. (20) 23 Don Jensen, Terrell, Texas

21. (24) 95B Brandon Bettis, Detroit, Texas

22. (15) 21S Calvin Tucker, Cleveland, Texas

23. (22) 34 C.J. Howell, Boyce, La.

24. (23) 87 Andrew Albritton, Cumby, Texas

USRA TUNERS

Heat #1 (6 laps):

1. (3) 17T Daniel Thompson, Mesquite, Texas

2. (1) 33B Bondy Cannon, Mineral Wells, Texas

3. (2) C73 Carmelia Shelton, Tyler, Texas

4. (7) 14 Chris Collier, Marshall, Texas

5. (6) 33K Cameron Smith, Hope, Ark.

6. (4) 1X Clay Gardner, Stamps, Ark.

7. (5) 69 Cade Gardner, Stamps, Ark.

Heat #2 (6 laps):

1. (2) 7S Steven Bevills, Granbury, Texas

2. (3) 22 Conner Cook, Princeton, La.

3. (6) 777 Michael Brunker, Shreveport, La.

4. (1) 32C Chris Scott, Texarkana, Ark.

5. (7) 14T Kollin Teafatiller, Iowa Park, Texas

6. (5) F5 Ben McDuff, Austin, Texas

7. (4) 4K Kooper Teafatiller, Iowa Park, Texas

Heat #3 (6 laps):

1. (1) 628 Colton Mooney, Rhome, Texas

2. (4) 247 Brittany Graham, Shreveport, La.

3. (2) 32L Luke Wheat, Nash, Texas

4. (5) 15S Carl Orton, Scurry, Texas

5. (3) 20 Dakota Kitchen, Kilgore, Texas

6. (6) 0 Steve McEachern, Haughton, La.

Feature (15 laps):

1. (3) 7S Steven Bevills, Granbury, Texas

2. (7) 628 Colton Mooney, Rhome, Texas

3. (1) 22 Conner Cook, Princeton, La.

4. (2) 17T Daniel Thompson, Mesquite, Texas

5. (8) 33B Bondy Cannon, Mineral Wells, Texas

6. (10) 32L Luke Wheat, Nash, Texas

7. (12) 32C Chris Scott, Texarkana, Ark.

8. (6) 777 Michael Brunker, Shreveport, La.

9. (4) 247 Brittany Graham, Shreveport, La.

10. (14) 33K Cameron Smith, Hope, Ark.

11. (9) C73 Carmelia Shelton, Tyler, Texas

12. (16) 1X Clay Gardner, Stamps, Ark.

13. (5) 14 Chris Collier, Marshall, Texas

14. (13) 14T Kollin Teafatiller, Iowa Park, Texas

15. (20) 69 Cade Gardner, Stamps, Ark.

16. (11) 15S Carl Orton, Scurry, Texas

DNS – (15) 20 Dakota Kitchen, Kilgore, Texas

DNS – (17) F5 Ben McDuff, Austin, Texas

DNS – (18) 0 Steve McEachern, Haughton, La.