NASCAR Star Chase Elliott Enters USAC’s Hangtown 100 at Placerville

By: Gary Thomas

Placerville, California (November 10, 2021)………With excitement ramping up for the “Hangtown 100,” race officials are thrilled to announce that 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will make his Placerville Speedway debut at the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship event to be held on November 18-19-20, 2021.

Elliott will be in competition at the event along with his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson, who just wrapped up the NASCAR Cup Series title last weekend. The 25-year-old Elliott has broadened his racing horizons this season, competing in several USAC events on the dirt, including the annual Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Next week’s running of the Hangtown 100 will be Elliott’s first taste of the famed Placerville Speedway red clay. The Dawsonville, Georgia native will be aboard a Midget owned by Kyle Larson Racing at the much-anticipated event.

“It’s truly an exciting thing for everyone involved to have Chase Elliott compete at the Hangtown 100,” said Placerville Speedway Promoter Scott Russell. “We are thrilled that Chase has decided to run the event along with his teammate Kyle Larson. Having the last two NASCAR Cup Series champions in action at the Hangtown 100 is unprecedented. We hope everyone has their tickets and will come enjoy three nights of spectacular USAC National Midget racing with us.”

Elliott this season drove to a pair of NASCAR Cup Series victories to go along with his 15 top-five finishes. The second-generation racer has also earned the Most Popular Driver Award each of the past three seasons.

Three-night reserved and general admission ticket packages for the Hangtown 100, along with single night tickets are available at https://happsnow.com/event/Placerville-Speedway.

Reserved seating will make up rows J-T and General Admission will be comprised of rows A-I. Pit pass combo upgrades are also available for $20 each day.

The Hangtown 100 occurs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday November 18th, 19th and 20th and marks the second ever appearance by the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series to Placerville Speedway. Also sharing the card will be the BCRA / California Lightning Sprints, who are set to run without the wings each night.

The expanded three-night event will utilize a modified Trophy Cup style format, featuring larger than normal inverts. All the biggest names in USAC National Midget racing will be in action, as well as special guest appearances by some of racing’s biggest stars.

To stay up to date with event news be sure and visit www.hangtown100.com and follow along on Twitter https://twitter.com/hangtown100

Camping is available on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds for the event and can be reserved by calling 530-621-5860.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667.

For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto www.placervillespeedway.com.