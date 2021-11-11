Turkey Night GP Purse Increases by $15,000 Courtesy of ARP

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Ventura, California (November 10, 2021)………Automotive Racing Products, the title sponsor of the 80th running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix, has added $15,000 to the event purse from top-to-bottom when the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship arrives at southern California’s Ventura Raceway for the prestigious event on Saturday night, November 27.

ARP, the world leader in fastener technology, is the title sponsor for the for the famed 98-lap race at the 1/5-mile dirt oval, a crown jewel race rich with tradition that dates back to 1934.

The payout increases are evident for all positions throughout the field with the winner’s share being increased to $10,000, nearly double the payout from the most recent edition of Turkey Night in 2019, in addition to a specially designed trophy to commemorate the world-famous race.

Second and third place have also received substantial boosts with the runner-up spot being increased by two-grand to $5,000 while third will nearly double with the last spot on the podium now generating $3,500. In fact, each top-10 finisher will earn, at minimum, a $1,000 payday while paying a minimum of $600 to start.

Among the legends who’ve been victorious at the Turkey Night Grand Prix are Indianapolis 500 winners Bill Vukovich, Johnnie Parsons, A.J. Foyt and Parnelli Jones, plus multi-time National Champion Tony Bettenhausen, son Gary Bettenhausen, 111-time USAC National Midget winner Mel Kenyon, Bubby Jones and eight-time Turkey Night winner Ron Shuman.

IndyCar, NASCAR and USAC Triple Crown champ Tony Stewart has won at Turkey Night as has fellow USAC Triple Crown winner Dave Darland, Bryan Clauson and current NASCAR stars Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell.

For the first time in 2021, the Turkey Night Grand Prix will be contested on Saturday, November 27 along with the main event for the USAC West Coast & VRA 360 Sprint Cars. Midget practice and Sprint Car prelims the night before on Friday, November 26.

The race will serve as the season finale for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Midgets in 2021.

Tickets for the Turkey Night Grand Prix are now on sale at www.venturaraceway.com. For more information, please call (805) 985-5433.

FEATURE PURSE BREAKDOWN FOR THE 2021 TURKEY NIGHT GRAND PRIX:

1st: $10,000 | (Increase of $4,000)

2nd: $5,000 | (Increase of $2,000)

3rd: $3,500 | (Increase of +$1,500)

4th: $2,500 | (Increase of +$1,000)

5th: $2.000 | (Increase of +$750)

6th: $1,500 | (Increase of +$500)

7th: $1,200 | (Increase of +$300)

8th: $1,100 | (Increase of +$250)

9th: $1,050 | (Increase of +$250)

10th: $1,000 | (Increase of +$225)

11th: $950 | (Increase of +$200)

12th: $900 | (Increase of +$175)

13th: $875 | (Increase of +$175)

14th: $850| (Increase of +$175)

15th: $800 | (Increase of +$150)

16th: $775 | (Increase of +$150)

17th: $750 | (Increase of +$150)

18th: $725 | (Increase of +$150)

19th: $700 | (Increase of +$150)

20th: $675 | (Increase of +$150)

21st: $650 | (Increase of +$150)

22nd: $625 | (Increase of +$150)

23rd: $600 | (Increase of +$150)

24th: $600 | (Increase of +$150)

25th: $600 | (Increase of +$150)

26th: $600 | (Increase of +$150)

Semi-Feature Non-Transfers: $200 | (Increase of +100)

All Other Non-Transfers: $100

Best Finishing Double-Duty Driver in Midgets & Sprint Cars: $500