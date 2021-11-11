World of Outlaws Late Models Prepare for Jam-Packed Season Through 16 States

2022 Schedule: World of Outlaws Prepare for Jam-Packed Season Through 16 States

The Series will visit 34 tracks during the 2022 Season

CONCORD, NC – November 10, 2021 – Keeping the momentum of the stellar 2021 season, the World of Outlaws Late Models are prepared for a bigger 2022 with bigger purses, big races and new surprises along the way.

The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet will race from January to November across 16 states, and the 2022 Series champion will take home a series high $125,000.

Drivers and fans will see some familiar places during the 10-month journey, along with new multi-day events and 12 new tracks.

NEW ADDITIONS

Atomic Speedway (Friday-Saturday, April 22-23) – For the first time since 2018, the World of Outlaws Late Models return to Atomic Speedway in Waverly, OH, for two nights of action. Tyler Erb swept the weekend in 2018, including a thrilling last lap pass on 2018 Series champion Mike Marlar to win one of the events. The Series will make its 10th and 11th trip to the 3/8-mile oval.

Bloomsburg Fair Raceway (Thursday, May 19)- The first Pennsylvania swing of 2022 will kick off with the Series’ first visit to the 3/8-mile Bloomsburg Fair Raceway. The track held two Late Model events in 2021—both won by prospective 2022 Rookie of the Year contender Max Blair.

Tri-City Speedway (IL), (Friday, June 3)- June kicks off with two nights of action in Illinois and the Series’ return to Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL. The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet last stopped at the 3/8-mile track in 2004 when three-time Series champion Darrell Lanigan found Victory Lane.

The Dirt Oval at Route 66 (Saturday, June 4)- The Series travels North to the outskirts of Chicago and The Dirt Oval at Route 66 to cap off June’s first weekend. The World of Outlaws Late Models made their last appearance at the 3/8-mile track in 2017 when Chris Madden held off Rick Eckert and Brandon Sheppard to take the checkered flag.

Jacksonville Speedway (Sunday, June 26)- The World of Outlaws Late Models will have a Sunday night showdown at Jacksonville Speedway, capping off a big weekend of racing in the Midwest. It’s the first time the Series has raced at the 1/4-mile track, but four-time Series Champion Brandon Sheppard has found Victory Lane at the facility twice in his career.

Tri-City Raceway Park (PA) (Sunday, August 21)- The final Northeast swing of 2022 will bring a new Pennsylvania track into the fold. The World of Outlaws will visit Tri-City Speedway in Franklin, PA for the 11th time and will make its first stop since Darrell Lanigan found Victory Lane in 2010.

Boyd’s Speedway. (GA) (Sept. 23-24)– The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet are set to rumble on the Tennessee/Georgia line to kick off the fall portion of the schedule with a trip to Boyd’s Speedway for the first time. The weekend at the 1/3-mile track will be the second of three trips to the Peach State in 2022. Friday’s Feature will pay $10,000-to-win, while Saturday’s will be $20,000-to-win.

Humboldt Speedway (Friday, Oct. 21)- The World of Outlaws Late Models head to the Sunflower State for its inaugural trip to the Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, KS. While the World of Outlaws haven’t been to the speedway, one of its drivers has. Ryan Gustin has multiple wins at 1/4-mile facility behind the wheel of a modified.

81 Speedway (Saturday, Oct. 22)- The Series stays in Kansas that Saturday with a trip to 81 Speedway in Park City, KS. Brandon Sheppard won the only Series event at the 3/8-mile track in 2017—beating Tyler Erb to the checkered flag.

U.S. 36 Raceway (Sunday, Oct. 23)– The Series finishes the triple-header weekend in Missouri at U.S. 36 Raceway in Osborn, MO—and the World of Outlaws Late Models first appearance at the 3/8-mile venue since 2009. Veteran driver Steve Francis won the event, and Dennis Erb. Jr was the only full-time Outlaw in the field that night.

Those new tracks also include the previously announced stop at The Rev in Monroe, LA, on March 11-12. The Series will race for two nights at the facility, with Saturday night’s winner getting $20,000.

NEW SURPRISES

Three Nights at Sharon (May 27-28/Aug. 20) – The World of Outlaws Late Models had already announced a two-race weekend at Sharon Speedway in May. But that’s not all. The Series will visit the track a third time in August—wrapping up its final Northeast swing of the season. 2021’s appearance saw an epic battle for the win, as Kyle Larson held off a hard-charging Ryan Gustin to win his second World of Outlaws race of the season.

Orange County Fair Speedway adds date (June 17-18)- The Orange County Fair Speedway produced one of the closest finishes of the season in 2021, and that excitement has led to a two-night Empire State Showdown in 2022. Brandon Sheppard narrowly beat Max Blair to win his then-fourth race of the season. The events in June will be the second and third appearances at the .625-mile oval.

Smoky Mountain moves to Fall (Friday, Sept. 2)- The World of Outlaws Late Models traditionally head to Smoky Mountain Speedway in March. But that changes in 2022 as the Series will visit the Maryville, TN track on Labor Day Weekend. September’s event will be the 11th appearance at the 4/10-mile track. Chris Madden took home the Victory in March for his then first win of 2021.

The World Finals get bigger (Wednesday Nov. 2-5)- 2022 is the 15th running of the NGK NTK World Finals, and officials are aiming to give fans the biggest show ever. It was announced last week the event will be four nights next season, starting with Qualifying on Wednesday Nov. 2, and Feature racing for three straight nights.

Champions will be crowned again on Saturday, Nov. 5, as Brandon Sheppard hopes to become the only five-time champion in Series history.

FAMILIAR FAVORITES

Northern Swing (July 12-17)- The World of Outlaws Late Models will make a four-race swing through three states for the second straight season. The swing kicks off at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior, WI, on Tuesday, July 12.

The Series travels west for its return to River Cities Speedway in River Cities, ND on Friday, July 15, before heading back East to Minnesota and the I-94 Sure Step Speedway in Fergus Falls, MN, on Saturday, July 16.

The Northern swing finishes off with a trip to Red Cedar Speedway in Menomonie, WI on Sunday, July 17.

Williams Grove Return (Friday Aug. 19)- The World of Outlaws Late Models will make its return to the iconic Williams Grove Speedway in August. The 2022 stop will be the fifth in Series history. Four-time and defending champion Brandon Sheppard has found Victory Lane twice at the half-mile Mechanicsburg, PA facility.

Senoia Raceway (Saturday Oct. 1)- After being a late addition to the schedule in 2021, Senoia Raceway is back in 2022. Ashton Winger won the event in October, holding off Chris Madden and Mark Whitener for the Victory. The stop in 2022 will be the fourth appearance for the Series at the 3/8-mile track.

These events, along with other familiar favorites like Bristol Motor Speedway, The Prairie Dirt Classic at Fairbury Speedway, USA Nationals at Cedar Lake Speedway, Cherokee Speedway, and more help shape up a loaded schedule in 2022.

Ticket renewals and on-sale details will be available in the coming weeks. When available, tickets to 2022 World of Outlaws Late Models events will be available at Worldofoutlaws.com/tix.

If you can’t make it to the event, the entire 2022 season will be live on DIRTVision – available either online or through the DIRTVision App. The USA Nationals at Cedar Lake Speedway is a Pay-Per-View event only.

Full 2022 Schedule

Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 20-23-Volusia Speedway Park (Sunshine Nationals)

Wednesday-Saturday, Feb. 16-19-Volusia Speedway Park (DIRTcar Nationals)

Friday-Saturday, Mar. 11-12-The Rev ($20K to win on March 12)

Friday-Saturday, Mar. 25-26- Cherokee Speedway ($20K to win on March 26)

Friday-Saturday, Apr. 1-2- Farmer City Raceway (Illini 100) ($20K to win on Apr. 2)

Friday-Saturday, Apr. 22-23- Atomic Speedway ($15K to win on Apr. 23)

Thursday-Saturday, Apr. 28-30- Bristol Motor Speedway

Thursday-Saturday, May 5-7- Mississippi Thunder Speedway ($30K to win on May 7)

Thursday, May 19- Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Speedway

Friday, May 20- Thunder Mountain Speedway

Saturday, May 21- Port Royal Speedway

Friday- Saturday, May 27-28- Sharon Speedway ($20K to win on May 28)

Friday, June 3- Tri-City Speedway(IL)

Saturday, June 4- The Dirt Oval at Route 66 Raceway

Friday-Saturday, June 17-18- Orange County Fair Speedway ($20K to win on June 18)

Friday-Saturday, June 24-25- Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55($20K to win on June 25)

Sunday, June 26- Jacksonville Speedway

Friday-Saturday, July 8-9- Boone Speedway ($30K to win on July 9)

Tuesday, July 12- Gondik Law Speedway

Friday, July 15- River Cities Speedway

Saturday, July 16- I-94 Sure Step Speedway

Sunday, July 17- Red Cedar Speedway

Friday-Saturday, July 29-30- Fairbury Speedway(Prairie Dirt Classic)($50K to win on Aug. 30)

Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 4-6- Cedar Lake Speedway(USA Nationals)($50K to win on Aug. 6)

Friday, Aug. 19- Williams Grove Speedway

Saturday, Aug. 20- Sharon Speedway

Sunday, Aug. 21- Tri-City Raceway Park (PA)

Thursday-Saturday, Aug 25-27- Davenport Speedway(Quad Cities 150) ($30K to win on Aug. 27)

Friday, Sept. 2- Smoky Mountain Speedway

Saturday, Sept. 3- Lavonia Speedway

Friday-Saturday- Sept. 23-24 – Boyd’s Speedway (GA) ($20K to win on Sept. 24)

Friday, Sept. 30- Cherokee Speedway

Saturday, Oct. 1- Senoia Raceway

Friday, Oct. 21- Humboldt Speedway

Saturday, Oct. 22- 81 Speedway

Sunday, Oct. 23- U.S. 36 Raceway

Wednesday-Saturday Nov. 2-5- The Dirt Track at Charlotte (World of Outlaws World Finals)