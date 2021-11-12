Dennis Erb, Jr. Fourth in Final WOOLMS Point Standings; Senoia Set to Close Season!

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb Racing closed out the 2021 World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series season on November 5-6 at the pristine Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, North Carolina. In night one of the ‘NGK NTK World Finals’ at the 4/10-mile speedplant on Friday, Dennis Erb, Jr. qualified third fastest in Group B during time trials before finishing second in his loaded heat race. After starting seventh on the grid in the 50-lapper and falling back early in the distance, Dennis stormed back through the top ten to ultimately land on the podium in third behind only $12,000 victor Jonathan Davenport and runner-up Brandon Sheppard!

On Saturday night in the $12,000 to win series finale at Charlotte, Dennis posted the eighth quickest lap in Group B during qualifying prior to grabbing the fourth and final transfer spot through his heat race. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace then rolled off from the outside of the eighth row in the 40-lap feature event and was able to steer his XR1 Rocket Chassis past nine competitors during the contest to claim a steady seventh place performance. Full results from the ‘NGK NTK World Finals’ weekend can be located online by clicking on www.woolms.com.

After the dust had settled, Dennis was officially awarded a career-best fourth place finish in the final version of the WOOLMS point standings, which was worth $35,000 at Sunday’s year-end series banquet. In addition, Heather Lyne was also honored at the banquet, as she became the first woman ever to pick up the prestigious Crew Chief of the Year Award for the national touring series!

Dennis and his #28 team will now wrap up their version of the 2021 campaign on November 12-13 in the state of Georgia. The inaugural running of the ‘Peach State Classic’ will be held this weekend at Senoia Raceway in Senoia, Georgia. An unsanctioned program will kick things off on Friday night with a $10,000 paycheck earmarked for the Super Late Model winner. On Saturday evening in the richest event in the history of Senoia Raceway, Dennis will vie for the whopping $52,052 first place prize in his season finale. Learn more about the ‘Peach State Classic,’ which will be shown LIVE on FloRacing, online at www.senoiaraceway1969.com.

