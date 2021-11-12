USAC Champs & NASCAR Champs Headline Hangtown 100 Entry List!

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Placerville, California (November 11, 2021)………USAC champs, NASCAR champs, feature winners, racing veterans, phenoms and young guns – the entry list for the second running of the three-night Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship event truly has it all.

The November 18-19-20 event at southern California’s Placerville Speedway brings together the two most recent NASCAR Cup Series champions who’ll also be teammates in the Hangtown 100 – Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.

Fresh off his first NASCAR title, Larson (Elk Grove, Calif.) enters the event as the defending winner. He captured the inaugural Hangtown 100 at Placerville in 2019, pocketing $20,000 for winning the final night main event, plus an extra $12,000 as the overall point champion. Elliott (Dawsonville, Ga.), the 2020 NASCAR king, will drive a team car to Larson in his Placerville debut.

Three past USAC National Midget champs will attempt to bag the big payday at Placerville, including reigning series champion Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.), 2018 champ Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) and Tanner Thorson (Minden, Nev.), all of whom have been victorious in USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget competition in 2021.

The homeland of California is well-represented in the driver lineup with Larson, Windom and Seavey being joined by 2020 USAC Silver Crown champ Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.), USAC superstars Buddy Kofoid (Penngrove, Calif.) and Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, Calif.), plus winged sprint car standouts Shane Golobic (Fremont, Calif.), Carson Macedo (Lemoore, Calif.) and Cory Eliason (Visalia, Calif.). Golobic is a past Indiana Midget Week champion (2017) while Macedo grabbed USAC’s 2016 Regional Midget title.

You can also add in the versatility from USAC Midget winner and west coast sprint car winner Tanner Carrick (Lincoln, Calif.), 2018 USAC Western States Midget champion Michael Faccinto (Hanford, Calif.) and two-time USAC Regional Sprint Car champ Ryan Bernal (Hollister, Calif.).

USAC National Midget winners are based nationwide, and a number of others will be contenders to take over the throne from the natives on their own Golden State soil. Those include Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.) and his Petry Motorsports teammate Emerson Axsom (Franklin, Ind.) as well as rising stars Daison Pursley (Locust Grove, Okla.), Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, Okla.) and Zeb Wise (Angola, Ind.).

Looking to become a first-time USAC winner is Ryan Timms (Oklahoma City, Okla.), who recently captured victory on the final night of Trophy Cup in Tulare, Calif. as well as recently crowned USAC Western States Midget champ Blake Bower (Brentwood, Calif.).

The three-night event will pay $5,000-to-win on each of the two preliminary night features Thursday, Nov. 18 and Friday, Nov. 19 while the 100-lap main event on Saturday, Nov. 20 will pay $20,000-to-win. In addition, another $12,000 will be awarded to the overall point champion throughout the three nights.

Three-night reserved and general admission ticket packages for the Hangtown 100, along with single night tickets, are available.

Reserved seating will make up rows J-T and General Admission will be comprised of rows A-I. Pit pass combo upgrades are also available for $20 each day.

Also sharing the card will be the BCRA/California Lightning Sprints, who are set to run without wings each night.

The expanded three-night event will utilize a modified Trophy Cup style format, featuring larger than normal inverts.

Camping is available on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds for the event and can be reserved by calling 530-621-5860.

To stay up to date with event news be sure and visit www.hangtown100.com and follow along on Twitter https://twitter.com/hangtown100.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto www.placervillespeedway.com.

HANGTOWN 100 ENTRY LIST: (44 ENTRIES)

CAR # | DRIVER | HOMETOWN | ENTRANT

00 JAKE ANDREOTTI/Castro Valley, CA (Pete Davis)

00x CARSON SOUSA/Red Bluff, CA (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

01 BRYANT WIEDEMAN/Colby, KS (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

07w MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Matt Wood Racing)

08 CANNON McINTOSH/Bixby, OK (Dave Mac Motorsports)

1K KYLE LARSON/Elk Grove, CA (Kyle Larson Open Wheel)

1x MAX ADAMS/Loomis, CA (LKK Motorsports)

2J JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (RMS Racing)

5 KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (Petry Motorsports)

5A LONNY ALTON/Rancho Cordova, CA (Lonny Alton)

7NZ CHASE JOHNSON/Penngrove, CA (BSL Racing)

7x THOMAS MESERAULL/San Jose, CA (RMS Racing)

8 RANDI PANKRATZ/Atascadero, CA (Wally Pankratz)

9 CHASE ELLIOTT/Dawsonville, GA (Kyle Larson Open Wheel)

9B BLAKE BOWER/Brentwood, CA (Tony Boscacci)

14 BEAU LEMIRE/Placerville, CA (Lemire Racing)

14s MICHAEL FACCINTO/Hanford, CA (Matt Streeter)

15 EMERSON AXSOM/Franklin, IN (Petry Motorsports)

17B AUSTIN BARNHILL/Wilmington, NC (Dave Mac Motorsports)

17K COLBY JOHNSON/Penngrove, CA (Del Morris)

17w SHANE GOLOBIC/Fremont, CA (Matt Wood Racing)

19A CHASE RANDALL/Waco, TX (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19AZ HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19T TANNER THORSON/Minden, NV (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

21 BEN WIESZ/Colfax, CA (Ben Wiesz)

21T CARSON MACEDO/Lemoore, CA (Tarlton Motorsports)

25 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Tom Malloy)

25K TAYLOR REIMER/Bixby, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

25x COLBY COPELAND/Roseville, CA (Tom Malloy)

26 CORY ELIASON/Visalia, CA (Rudeen Racing)

26R CHANCE CRUM/Snohomish, WA (Rudeen Racing)

37W ZEB WISE/Angola, IN (Matt Wood Racing)

45 JAKE MORGAN/Elk Grove, CA (Luke OB Racing)

67 BUDDY KOFOID/Penngrove, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71 KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71K DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71R RYAN ROBINSON/Foresthill, CA (Del Morris)

84 JADE AVEDISIAN/Clovis, CA (CB Industries)

85T RYAN TIMMS/Oklahoma City, OK (CB Industries)

87W RYAN BERNAL/Hollister, CA (Matt Wood Racing)

89 CHRIS WINDOM/Canton, IL (CB Industries)

97 BRENHAM CROUCH/Lubbock, TX (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

97K TANNER CARRICK/Lincoln, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

99 ROBERT CARSON/Concord, CA (Karen & Howard Segur)