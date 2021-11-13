Boland, Flud and Nunley Cap Lucas Oil NOW600 Series Season With Wins While Hinton, Key and Benson Crowned Champions

Inside Line Promotions – SAPULPA, Okla. (Nov. 13, 2021) – Johnny Boland, Frank Flud and Jett Nunley were victorious on Saturday during the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division season finale hosted by Creek County Speedway.

Additionally, Chelby Hinton (Stock Non-Wing), Noah Key (Winged ‘A’ Class) and Garrett Benson (Restricted ‘A’ Class) each became a first-time series champion.

Boland produced his second NOW600 Series Stock Non-Wing victory of the season with Flud in tow. Hinton wrapped up his title in style with a third-place effort as Corbin Rueschenberg was fourth and Colby Sokol finished fifth.

Flud, Boland, Sokol and Hinton were the heat race winners. A pair of B Mains were captured by Ryder Laplante and Justis Sokol.

Flud hustled to his seventh Winged ‘A’ Class triumph of the year during Winged ‘A’ Class competition. Key was the runner up with Riley Osantowski rounding out the podium. Benson placed fourth and Boland charged from 17 th to fifth.

Flud, Benson and William Conner earned heat race wins.

Nunley garnered his fifth trip to Victory Lane during NOW600 Series Restricted ‘A’ Class action this year. Scout Spraggins posted a second-place showing with Benson ending third, Keegan Osantowski fourth and Justis Sokol fifth.

The heat races were won by Benson, Chase McDougal and Nunley.

LUCAS OIL NOW600 NATIONAL MICRO SERIES PRESENTED BY HI-PLAINS BUILDING DIVISION RESULTS AT CREEK COUNTY SPEEDWAY (Nov. 13, 2021) –

NOW600 Stock Non-Wing

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 1V-Johnny Boland (1); 2. 81-Frank Flud (3); 3. 28-Chelby Hinton (7); 4. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg (2); 5. 24S-Colby Sokol (4); 6. 17G-Isaiah Garcia (9); 7. 7K-Kenton Brewer (6); 8. 77-Cooper Sullivan (11); 9. 25S-Justis Sokol (16); 10. 21G-Garth Kasiner (5); 11. 22-Dustin Maxwell (12); 12. 75-Blayne Buntin (17); 13. 11M-Lawrence Mann Jr (13); 14. 13C-William Conner (14); 15. 3Z-Trey Zorn (21); 16. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh (18); 17. 54-Lee Land (8); 18. 88R-Ryder Laplante (15); 19. 76C-Chance Cody (19); 20. 41T-Tanner Dunlap (10); 21. 1-Weston Gorham (20).

B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 88R-Ryder Laplante (1); 2. 75-Blayne Buntin (3); 3. 76C-Chance Cody (2); 4. 25X-Kyle Thompson (9); 5. 3Z-Trey Zorn (5); 6. 55-Dalton Burley (7); 7. 51K-Kaimron Schoonover (4); 8. 10D-Devon Debrick (6); 9. 8-Cody Berkenmeier (8); 10. (DNS) 3T-Caiden Mitchell.

B-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 25S-Justis Sokol (1); 2. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh (5); 3. 1-Weston Gorham (6); 4. 27-Jace Alvarez (9); 5. 1B-Brian Bennett (3); 6. 19G-Bubba Gatewood (8); 7. 22D-Peter Walker (2); 8. 25-Justin Bates (7); 9. 18-Kevin Morris (4).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 81-Frank Flud (3); 2. 21G-Garth Kasiner (4); 3. 13C-William Conner (2); 4. 11M-Lawrence Mann Jr (6); 5. 25S-Justis Sokol (7); 6. 22D-Peter Walker (9); 7. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh (8); 8. 8-Cody Berkenmeier (5); 9. 27-Jace Alvarez (1).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1V-Johnny Boland (4); 2. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg (6); 3. 41T-Tanner Dunlap (5); 4. 54-Lee Land (8); 5. 76C-Chance Cody (7); 6. 10D-Devon Debrick (2); 7. 25-Justin Bates (1); 8. 25X-Kyle Thompson (3).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 24S-Colby Sokol (2); 2. 7K-Kenton Brewer (4); 3. 88R-Ryder Laplante (1); 4. 75-Blayne Buntin (3); 5. 1B-Brian Bennett (6); 6. 3Z-Trey Zorn (5); 7. 1-Weston Gorham (7); 8. (DNS) 3T-Caiden Mitchell.

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Chelby Hinton (1); 2. 22-Dustin Maxwell (2); 3. 77-Cooper Sullivan (5); 4. 17G-Isaiah Garcia (8); 5. 18-Kevin Morris (3); 6. 51K-Kaimron Schoonover (7); 7. 55-Dalton Burley (6); 8. 19G-Bubba Gatewood (4).

NOW600 Winged ‘A’ Class

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 81-Frank Flud (1); 2. 14K-Noah Key (6); 3. 38-Riley Osantowski (2); 4. 2B-Garrett Benson (5); 5. 1V-Johnny Boland (17); 6. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg (9); 7. 88R-Ryder Laplante (10); 8. 24S-Colby Sokol (11); 9. 11D-Dominic White (8); 10. 7K-Kenton Brewer (13); 11. 25S-Justis Sokol (7); 12. 3C-Justin Bates (3); 13. 3Z-Trey Zorn (12); 14. 25X-Kyle Thompson (15); 15. 10D-Devon Debrick (18); 16. 19G-Bubba Gatewood (19); 17. 13C-William Conner (4); 18. 43K-Kevin Johnson (16); 19. 41T-Tanner Dunlap (14); 20. (DNS) 3T-Caiden Mitchell.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 81-Frank Flud (1); 2. 25S-Justis Sokol (2); 3. 14K-Noah Key (7); 4. 88R-Ryder Laplante (3); 5. 25X-Kyle Thompson (4); 6. 43K-Kevin Johnson (6); 7. 19G-Bubba Gatewood (5).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2B-Garrett Benson (2); 2. 11D-Dominic White (1); 3. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg (4); 4. 24S-Colby Sokol (3); 5. 7K-Kenton Brewer (5); 6. 1V-Johnny Boland (6); 7. (DNS) 3T-Caiden Mitchell.

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 13C-William Conner (2); 2. 3C-Justin Bates (4); 3. 38-Riley Osantowski (6); 4. 3Z-Trey Zorn (1); 5. 41T-Tanner Dunlap (5); 6. 10D-Devon Debrick (3).

NOW600 Restricted ‘A’ Class

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 33-Jett Nunley (2); 2. 10S-Scout Spraggins (1); 3. 2B-Garrett Benson (4); 4. 21-Keegan Osantowski (8); 5. 25S-Justis Sokol (10); 6. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg (11); 7. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (14); 8. 8Z-Kasen Zorn (6); 9. 9-Abigayle Lett (16); 10. 66-Jayden Clay (13); 11. GH7-Garyn Howard (7); 12. 27-Kaden Weger (15); 13. 24C-Cale Lagroon (9); 14. 5G-Landon Graham (5); 15. 95-Deuce Chamberlain (19); 16. 15-Brody Brown (12); 17. 73-Chase McDougal (3); 18. 31BW-Braxton Weger (18); 19. (DNS) 11H-Harrison Robards.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2B-Garrett Benson (1); 2. 10S-Scout Spraggins (2); 3. GH7-Garyn Howard (4); 4. 15-Brody Brown (3); 5. 66-Jayden Clay (6); 6. 9-Abigayle Lett (5); 7. 95-Deuce Chamberlain (7).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 73-Chase McDougal (1); 2. 5G-Landon Graham (2); 3. 21-Keegan Osantowski (4); 4. 24C-Cale Lagroon (6); 5. 27-Kaden Weger (3); 6. 11H-Harrison Robards (5).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 33-Jett Nunley (1); 2. 8Z-Kasen Zorn (2); 3. 25S-Justis Sokol (3); 4. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg (5); 5. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (6); 6. 31BW-Braxton Weger (4).

2021 LUCAS OIL NOW600 NATIONAL MICRO SERIES FEATURE WINNERS –

STOCK NON-WING:

Chelby Hinton – 5 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on June 11; Solomon Valley Raceway in Beloit, Kan., on July 15; Nevada Speedway in Nevada, Mo., on Sept. 5; and Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on Nov. 6 and Nov. 12); Gavin Miller – 4 (Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kan., on June 9; Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on June 10 and June 13; and Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Neb., on July 17); Frank Flud – 3 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on March 7; Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on Sept. 4; and Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on Nov. 5); Johnny Boland – 2 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 7 and Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on Nov. 13); Daison Pursley – 2 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on March 6 and July 13); Gavan Boschele – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 8); Kris Carroll – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on June 12); Garrett Hulsey – 1 (Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on April 30); Jake Rosario – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on Sept. 3); Corbin Rueschenberg – 1 (Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Neb., on July 16); and Colby Sokol – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 6)

WINGED ‘A’ CLASS:

Frank Flud – 7 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on March 7; Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on April 30, Nov. 6, Nov. 12 and Nov. 13; and Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 8 and Sept. 3); Garrett Benson – 2 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on March 6 and Nevada Speedway in Nevada, Mo., on Sept. 5); Johnny Boland – 2 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on June 11 and Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on June 13); Kris Carroll – 2 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on June 12 and Sept. 4); Noah Key – 1 (Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on June 10); Jeffrey Newell – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 6); Laydon Pearson – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 7); Corbin Rueschenberg – 1 (Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kan., on June 9); and Braxston Wilson – 1 (Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on Nov. 5)

RESTRICTED ‘A’ CLASS :

Corbin Rueschenberg – 6 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on March 7; Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on April 30 and Nov. 12; Solomon Valley Raceway in Beloit, Kan., on July 15; Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Neb., on July 17; and Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on Sept. 3); Garrett Benson – 5 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 6, May 8, June 12 and Sept. 4; and Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Neb., on July 16); Jett Nunley – 5 (Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on June 10, June 13, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13; and Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on June 11); Jett Barnes – 3 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on Oct. 21, Oct. 22 and Oct. 23); Jaxton Wiggs – 2 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on March 6 and Nevada Speedway in Nevada, Mo., on Sept. 5); Kaley Mahaffey – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 7); Chase McDougal – 1 (Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on Nov. 5); and Justis Sokol – 1 (Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kan., on June 9)

NOW600 SERIES –

The National Open Wheel 600 Series is in its ninth year of showcasing premier micro sprint racing throughout the country. In addition to the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division, there are six regions – the NOW600 Hi-Plains Building Division Ark-La-Tex Region, the NOW600 Hi-Plains Building Division Desert Region, the NOW600 Hi-Plains Building Division Kansas Region, the NOW600 Hi-Plains Building Mile High Region, the NOW600 Hi-Plains Building Division Mountain West Region and the NOW600 Hi-Plains Building Division North Texas Region – as well as NOW600 Hi-Plains Building Division weekly racing and EMSA NOW600 C2 Micros. The featured national racing divisions are Stock Non-Wing, Winged ‘A’ Class and Restricted ‘A’ Class. For more information, including the schedule, points and rules, visit http://www.NOW600Series.com.