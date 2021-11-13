Clay Fisher Capitalizes to Win 15th Annual CCSDS Gumbo Nationals Opener

Complete $8,000-To-Win Gumbo Nationals Finale on Saturday Evening

Greenville, Mississippi (11/12/21) – Capitalizing on Logan Martin’s bad luck in lapped traffic, Clay Fisher inherited the lead on lap 26 and went on to win opener of the 15th annual Gumbo Nationals resumes for the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil this weekend.

The victory was worth $4,000 for the Dewitt, Arkansas racer.

As the feature, which was postponed on October 1 by rain, went green outside front row starter Logan Martin bolted to the lead with NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter, Clay Fisher in tow.

Martin paced the field for the first 25 circuits before cutting down a tire after contact with the wall with just five laps remaining as he battled through lapped traffic.

Fisher inherited the lead and led the way for the final circuits to claim his first series win of the year and the second of his career.

Hunter Rasdon, Kyle Beard, Josh Putnam, and Mike Palasini Jr. completed the Top-5 finishers.

On Friday evening the $4,000-to-win feature will be held with the following line-up:

On Saturday evening a complete $8,000-to-win CCSDS program will be held, which will serve as the 2021 season finale for the tour.

The outcome of the big weekend will determine the 2021 COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Super Late Model Champion. Current Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man, B.J. Robinson holds a 45-marker advantage over defending CCSDS Champion Logan Martin entering the doubleheader. Kyle Beard is 64 markers back from the top spot with Brian Rickman, Morgan Bagley, Hunter Rasdon, Scott Crigler, Brayden Proctor, and Chad Mallett rounding out the current standings.

Saturday’s program is headlined by a complete $8,000-to-win CCSDS program.

Also on the final night’s card are the feature events for the Elite Glass 604 Crate Late Models ($3,000-to-win), Lee’s Body Shop Street Stocks ($2,000-to-win), 9.15 Floral Designs & Gifts Factory Stocks ($1,500-To-Win), Modifieds ($1,000-to-win) as well as a complete show for the Vapor Shak Hot Shots ($1,000-to-win) and Outlaws ($700-to-win). B-Mains will be run as needed.

On Saturday night the pit gate opens at 2pm with racing action beginning at 5 p.m.

On Saturday night grandstand admission is $20 kids $5. Grandstand gates open at 2pm on Saturday.

Saturday night pit admission is $40. Kids ages 6-12 years-of-age are $10 in the pits, and ages 5 & under are free.

ATV passes will be $20 for the weekend (racing teams will get one free atv pass).

Racers and race fans, please note that we have plenty of camper spots with hookups available for rent with the Washington County Convention Center.

For more information on the event, please contact Carl Kilgore at 662-820-0654, Charity Kilgore at 662-820-4371or visit www.GreenvilleSpeedway.net .

The tire rule for the weekend is Hoosier 1350 on All Four Corners with a Hoosier 1600 (White-Dot) Right-Rear Optional.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Malvern Bank, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Horns Outdoors, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Elia’s Mexican Grill, Advanced Powder Coating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

PR Contact:

Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – November 12, 2021

15th Annual Gumbo Nationals Night #1

Greenville Speedway (Greenville, Mississippi)

Feature Results

1)Clay Fisher 2)Hunter Rasdon 3)Kyle Beard 4)Josh Putnam 5)Mike Palasini Jr. 6)B.J. Robinson 7)Brian Rickman 8)Logan Martin 9)Scott Crigler 10)Neil Baggett 11)Brian Rickman 12)Derrick Nichols 13)Alan Brown 14)Hunter Lewis 15)Chad Thrash 16)JC Waller 17)Mike Carr

Did Not Return – Dean Carpenter, Brandon Carpenter, Brayden Proctor, Luke Bennett, Chad Mallett, Morgan Bagley, Steve Stultz

DNS: David Nichols, Lynn Irwin, Jason Michau

Entries: 27

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier: Clay Fisher (14.299 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Clay Fisher

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Logan Martin

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Hunter Rasdon

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Clay Fisher

Keyser Manufacturing B-Main #1 Winner: J.C. Waller

COMP Cams Top Performer: Clay Fisher

Lap Leaders: Logan Martin (1-25), Clay Fisher (26-30)



Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Clay Fisher

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): B.J. Robinson

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie Award ($50): Brayden Proctor

Ben Shelton

Director of Driver Websites