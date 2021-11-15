Logan Martin Wins $8,000 in CCSDS Gumbo Nationals Finale



With Victory Missouri Racer Claims Second-Straight Series Title by Five Markers

Greenville, Mississippi (11/13/21) – One night after suffering heartbreak while leading in lapped traffic, Logan Martin broke out the broom on Saturday in the finale of the 15th annual Gumbo Nationals. Not only did he set fast time and win his heat race, but he led every lap of the 50-lap feature to claim the $8,000 winner’s check.

Additionally, with his performance he also claimed his second-straight COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil Championship.

His repeat title was claimed by a mere 5 points over B.J. Robinson, who entered the weekend as the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man.

Twenty-five Super Late Models entered the event, and Martin set fast time in Mark Martin Automotive qualifying to earn a crucial 10-point bonus. He then won his heat race to lock into the NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Position for the feature.

In the 50-lap finale, Martin led every circuit but had to fend away multiple challenges atop the ¼-mile, gumbo oval. At the finish line he finished 1.213 seconds in front of Brian Rickman with Kyle Beard, Mike Palasini Jr., and Chandler Petty rounding out the Top-5 finishers.

Robinson finished sixth, which allowed Logan Martin to clinch the 2021 CCSDS Championship by just five points.

The 2021 CCSDS season is now complete, and preparations are already underway for 2022. Details for both the 2021 Night of Champions Banquet and the 2022 season will be released soon at www.COMPdirt.com .

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Malvern Bank, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Horns Outdoors, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Elia’s Mexican Grill, Advanced Powder Coating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – November 13, 2021

15th Annual Gumbo Nationals Night #2

Greenville Speedway (Greenville, Mississippi)

Feature Results

1)Logan Martin 2)Brian Rickman 3)Kyle Beard 4)Mike Palasini Jr. 5)Chandler Petty 6)B.J. Robinson 7)Josh Putnam 8)Rick Rickman 9)Neil Baggett 10)Scott Crigler 11)Clay Fisher 12)Hunter Lewis 13)Hayden Ross 14)Jonathan Rowan 15)Jarret Stuckey 16)Chad Thrash 17)Nathan Brown 18)J.C. Waller 19)Doug Showah 20)Alan Brown 21)Derrick Nichols 22)Hunter Rasdon 23)Jason Michau 24)Arlen Stewart 25)Lynn Irwin

Did Not Return – Dean Carpenter, Brandon Carpenter, Brayden Proctor, Luke Bennett, Chad Mallett, Morgan Bagley, Steve Stultz

Entries: 25

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier: Logan Martin (13.666 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Logan Martin

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Kyle Beard

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Chad Thrash

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Logan Martin

COMP Cams Top Performer: Logan Marin

Lap Leaders: Logan Martin (1-50)



Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): B.J. Robinson

