Stat Book: Windom & Thorson Accomplish a Feat That Hasn’t Been Done in 43 Years!

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Bakersfield, California (November 16, 2021)………Over the last four decades, multiple drivers putting up big feature winning totals during a USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship has occurred about as often as a barely cooked steak. It’s rare.

But, with Chris Windom’s victory last Saturday night during the Western World Championships at Arizona Speedway, he equaled Tanner Thorson with seven feature series wins this season.

Certainly, it’s a noble accomplishment by both, but a deeper dig into the numbers shows that this is one of the most rare accomplishments in recent USAC history.

The last time two different drivers earned at least seven USAC National Midget wins in a single season was, in fact, 1978! That’s 43 years ago for those of you playing at home. That season saw first-time series champ Rich Vogler and Sleepy Tripp score a grand total of 11 and eight wins, respectively.

Interestingly enough, this used to be a common occurrence in the early years of USAC when the Midget series schedule regularly reached 60-70 events per year, peaking at a whopping 79 races held in 1964.

Rex Easton (11) and George Amick (7) were the first duo to accomplish the feat in 1957. The trio of Jimmy Davies (9), Bob Wente (7) and Gene Hartley (7) duplicated seven-win seasons in 1960, marking the first time three drivers did the deal.

Mel Kenyon hit the still-standing high watermark of USAC National Midget feature single season wins during the 1967 season with 17 en route to the second of his seven career series driving championships. Billy Vukovich chimed in with seven victories of his own that same season.

In 1969, four different drivers hit on seven or more victories for the first and only time: Mel Kenyon (14), Bob Tattersall (11), Bob Wente (8) & Lee Kunzman (8).

Jimmy Davies notched seven or more amidst three consecutive championship seasons in 1960-61-62 while Kenyon collected three-in-a-row in 1967-68-69, the first two seasons of which resulted in championships two and three for the “King of Midgets.”

For Windom and Thorson, however, their seasons aren’t quite finished. They’ve still got seven races remaining, all in the state of California, starting on Tuesday, November 16 at Bakersfield Speedway for the November Classic. With seven to go, three more victories are needed to become the first double-digit race winner since Rich Vogler in 1988. Another record we could, perhaps, talk more about next week.

Bakersfield’s round is followed by three-straight nights at the Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 at Placerville Speedway on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 18-19-20.

The final stretch includes two dates at Merced Speedway on Tuesday, November 23 and Wednesday, November 24. The season comes to a close with the 80th running of the ARP Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura Raceway on its new date of Saturday night, November 27.

Tuesday at Bakersfield, the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets will be joined by the California Lightning Sprints.

The pits open at 2pm Pacific with the grandstands opening at 5pm, the drivers meeting at 5pm and cars on track at 5:30pm.

Adult general admission tickets are $20. Kids 6-12 general admission tickets are $10. Kids 5 and under general admission tickets are free. Pit passes are $45 for USAC members & $50 for non-members.

The NOS Energy Drink November Classic from Bakersfield, and all remaining USAC National Midget races, will be streamed live on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/2ZpafUr.

SEASONS WITH AT LEAST TWO DRIVERS WINNING 7 OR MORE USAC NATIONAL MIDGET FEATURES:

1957: Rex Easton (11) & George Amick (7)

1960: Jimmy Davies (9), Gene Hartley (7) & Bob Wente (7)

1961: Jimmy Davies (12) & A.J. Foyt (9)

1962: Jimmy Davies (9) & Bob Wente (8)

1963: Bob Wente (10) & Billy Cantrell (8)

1964: Tommy Copp (8), Mel Kenyon (7) & Parnelli Jones (7)

1965: Bob Tattersall (12), Mel Kenyon (7) & Mike McGreevy (7)

1966: Don Meacham (9) & Bob Tattersall (8)

1967: Mel Kenyon (17) & Billy Vukovich (10)

1968: Mel Kenyon (11) & Henry Pens (7)

1969: Mel Kenyon (14), Bob Tattersall (11), Bob Wente (8) & Lee Kunzman (8)

1970: Dave Strickland (10) & Jimmy Caruthers (7)

1971: Danny Caruthers (12) & Jimmy Caruthers (8)

1972: Pancho Carter (8) & Tom Bigelow (7)

1978: Rich Vogler (11) & Sleepy Tripp (8)

2021: Tanner Thorson (7) & Chris Windom (7)

==================================

2021 USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK NATIONAL MIDGET STAT LEADERS

Driver Point Leader: Chris Windom

Owner Point Leader: CB Industries #89

Leading Rookie Driver in Points: Chase Randall (11th)

Most Feature Wins: 7-Tanner Thorson & Chris Windom

Laps Led: 183-Chris Windom

Top-Fives: 24-Chris Windom

Top-Tens: 31-Buddy Kofoid

Fast Qualifying Times: 5-Tanner Thorson

Heat Race Wins: 9-Justin Grant & Thomas Meseraull

Feature Starts: 33-Emerson Axsom, Justin Grant, Buddy Kofoid, Cannon McIntosh, Thomas Meseraull, Logan Seavey, Tanner Thorson & Chris Windom

Most Positions Gained in a Feature: Apr 10: Port City Raceway – Buddy Kofoid (16th to 1st) & Jun 9: Circle City Raceway – Logan Seavey (22nd to 7th)

—————————————————————————-

2021 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE & RESULTS

Feb 6: Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Feb 8: Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL

WINNER: Thomas Meseraull (RMS Racing #7x)

Apr 10: Port City Raceway – Tulsa, OK

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Apr 11: Port City Raceway – Tulsa, OK

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19T)

Apr 30: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Emerson Axsom (Petry Motorsports #15)

May 1: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Chris Windom (CB Industries #89)

Jun 3: (I) Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN

WINNER: Thomas Meseraull (RMS Racing #7x)

Jun 4: (I) Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Jun 5: (I) Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Tom Malloy #25)

Jun 6: (I) Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Glenn Styres Racing #3G)

Jun 9: (I) Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, IN

WINNER: Corey Day (Clauson Marshall Racing #47BC)

Jun 10: (I) Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19T)

Jun 11: (I) Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Jun 12: (I) Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Chris Windom (CB Industries #89)

Jul 13: (M) Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK

WINNER: Daison Pursley (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71K)

Jul 15: (M) Solomon Valley Raceway – Beloit, KS

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19T)

Jul 16: (M) Jefferson County Speedway – Fairbury, NE

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19T)

Jul 17: (M) (F) Jefferson County Speedway – Fairbury, NE

WINNER: Emerson Axsom (Petry Motorsports #15)

Aug 3: (E) Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA

WINNER: Chris Windom (CB Industries #89)

Aug 4: (E) Action Track USA – Kutztown, PA

WINNER: Daison Pursley (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71K)

Aug 5: (E) Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Swedesboro, NJ

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19T)

Aug 6: (E) Bloomsburg Fair Raceway – Bloomsburg, PA

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19T)

Aug 7: (E) Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway – Newmanstown, PA

WINNER: Justin Grant (RMS Racing #2J)

Aug. 19: (F) The Dirt Track at IMS – Indianapolis, IN

WINNER: Kyle Larson (CB Industries #86x)

Sep 5: Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19T)

Sep 10: (F) Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD

WINNER: Thomas Meseraull (RMS Racing #7x)

Sep 11: (F) Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD

WINNER: Chris Windom (CB Industries #89)

Sep 12: (F) Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD

WINNER: Chris Windom (CB Industries #89)

Sep 24: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Clauson Marshall Racing #7BC)

Sep 25: (F) Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Chris Windom (CB Industries #89)

Oct 9: Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

WINNER: Thomas Meseraull (RMS Racing #7x)

Nov 12: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

WINNER: Justin Grant (RMS Racing #2J)

Nov 13: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

WINNER: Chris Windom (CB Industries #89)

Nov 16: Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA

Nov 18: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA

Nov 19: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA

Nov 20: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA

Nov 23: Merced Speedway – Merced, CA

Nov 24: Merced Speedway – Merced, CA

Nov 27: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

———————— KEY DEFINITIONS ————————-

(I) represents an Indiana Midget Week event

(M) represents a Mid-America Midget Week event

(E) represents an Eastern Midget Week event

(F) represents a race awarding feature points only

—————————————————————————-

2021 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER POINT STANDINGS (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 2138 Chris Windom, Canton, Ill.

2 2125 Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, Calif.

3 1942 Tanner Thorson, Minden, Nev.

4 1926 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif.

5 1918 Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.

6 1893 Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, Okla.

7 1814 Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.

8 1742 Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, Calif.

9 1699 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Ala.

10 1537 Cannon McIntosh, Bixby, Okla.

® = USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Rookie of the Year Contender

—————————————————————————-

2021 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP OWNER POINT STANDINGS (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. ENTRANT, TEAM LOCATION

1 2138 CB Industries, Mooresville, N.C. (#89)

2 2125 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#67)

3 1926 RMS Racing, Western Springs, Ill. (#2J)

4 1918 Petry Motorsports, Greenfield, Ind. (#15)

5 1893 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#71K)

6 1814 Tom Malloy, El Monte, Calif. (#25)

7 1787 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Ariz. (#19T)

8 1742 RMS Racing, Western Springs, Ill. (#7x)

9 1699 Petry Motorsports, Greenfield, Ind. (#5)

10 1537 Dave Mac Motorsports, Bixby, Okla. (#08)

—————————————————————————-

2021 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ROOKIE DRIVER POINT STANDINGS (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 1348 Chase Randall, Waco, Texas

2 1009 Brenham Crouch, Lubbock, Texas

3 974 Bryant Wiedeman, Colby, Kan.

4 681 Hayden Reinbold, Gilbert, Ariz.

5 598 Hayden Williams, Auckland, N.Z.

6 481 Trey Gropp, Lincoln, Neb.

7 469 Corey Day, Clovis, Calif.

8 463 Chance Crum, Snohomish, Wash.

9 422 Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, Okla.

10 313 Brian Carber, Pipersville, Pa.

—————————————————————————-

2021 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP STATISTICS

FEATURE WINS

7-Tanner Thorson (Apr 11 at Port City Raceway, Jun 10 at Lincoln Park Speedway, Jul 15 at Solomon Valley Raceway, Jul 16 at Jefferson County Speedway, Aug 5 at Bridgeport Motorsports Park, Aug 6 at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway & Sep 5 at Angell Park Speedway)

7-Chris Windom (May 1 at Kokomo Speedway, Jun 12 at Kokomo Speedway, Aug 3 at Grandview Speedway, Sep 11 at Huset’s Speedway, Sep 12 Huset’s Speedway, Sep 25 at Eldora Speedway & Nov 13 at Arizona Speedway)

4-Buddy Kofoid (Feb 6 at Bubba Raceway Park, Apr 10 at Port City Raceway, Jun 4 at Bloomington Speedway & Jun 11 at Gas City I-69 Speedway)

4-Thomas Meseraull (Feb 8 at Bubba Raceway Park, Jun 3 at Paragon Speedway, Sep 10 at Huset’s Speedway & Oct 9 at Tri-State Speedway)

2-Emerson Axsom (Apr 30 at Kokomo Speedway & Jul 17 at Jefferson County Speedway)

2-Justin Grant (Aug 7 at Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway & Nov 12 at Arizona Speedway)

2-Daison Pursley (Jul 13 at Red Dirt Raceway & Aug 4 at Action Track USA)

1-Tyler Courtney (Sept 24 at Eldora Speedway)

1-Kyle Cummins (Jun 6 at Tri-State Speedway)

1-Corey Day (Jun 9 at Circle City Raceway)

1-Kyle Larson (Aug 19 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway)

1-Logan Seavey (Jun 5 at Lawrenceburg Speedway)

—————————————————————————-

FEATURE LAPS LED

183-Chris Windom

129-Tanner Thorson

113-Buddy Kofoid

93-Logan Seavey

90-Thomas Meseraull

77-Daison Pursley

72-Emerson Axsom

63-Kevin Thomas Jr.

55-Chase Randall

50-Cannon McIntosh

39-Justin Grant

30-Corey Day

29-Kyle Cummins

23-Cory Eliason

14-Tyler Courtney

9-Kaylee Bryson & Sam Johnson

7-Alex Bright, Kyle Larson & Jason McDougal

1-Jonathan Beason

—————————————————————————-

TOP-5 FEATURE FINISHES

24-Chris Windom

22-Buddy Kofoid

17-Justin Grant

16-Emerson Axsom

14-Daison Pursley

12-Tanner Thorson

10-Thomas Meseraull & Kevin Thomas Jr.

8-Logan Seavey

5-Cannon McIntosh

3-Brady Bacon

2-Spencer Bayston, Tyler Courtney, Brenham Crouch, Corey Day, Shane Golobic, Jason McDougal & Bryant Wiedeman

1-Alex Bright, Brian Carber, Tanner Carrick, Kyle Cummins, Zach Daum, Cory Eliason, Kyle Larson, Ethan Mitchell, Chase Randall & Hayden Williams

—————————————————————————

TOP-10 FEATURE FINISHES

31-Buddy Kofoid

28-Chris Windom

26-Justin Grant

25-Daison Pursley & Tanner Thorson

22-Emerson Axsom & Logan Seavey

21-Kevin Thomas Jr.

19-Thomas Meseraull

14-Cannon McIntosh

12-Chase Randall

10-Jason McDougal

5-Brenham Crouch, Corey Day & Bryant Wiedeman

4-Tanner Carrick, Jerry Coons Jr., Kyle Cummins, Ethan Mitchell, & Hayden Williams

3-Brady Bacon, Alex Bright, Tyler Courtney, Zach Daum, Shane Golobic & Ryan Timms

2-Spencer Bayston, Kaylee Bryson, Brian Carber, Chance Crum, Cory Eliason, Kyle Jones, Joe B. Miller, Taylor Reimer

1-Jonathan Beason, Trey Gropp, Kyle Larson, Mitchel Moles, Jake Neuman & Hayden Reinbold

—————————————————————————-

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR FAST QUALIFYING TIMES

5-Tanner Thorson

3-Cannon McIntosh & Logan Seavey

2-Corey Day, Thomas Meseraull, Daison Pursley, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Chris Windom

1-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Spencer Bayston, Alex Bright, Shane Golobic, Ethan Mitchell, Mitchel Moles, Chase Randall & Bryan Wiedeman

—————————————————————————-

HEAT RACE WINS: (Presented by Simpson Race Products, Competition Suspension, Inc., Indy Metal Finishing & Indy Race Parts)

9-Justin Grant & Thomas Meseraull

8-Emerson Axsom & Buddy Kofoid

7-Cannon McIntosh, Daison Pursley & Tanner Thorson

6-Kevin Thomas Jr.

5-Ethan Mitchell

4-Chase Randall, Bryant Wiedeman & Chris Windom

3-Jason McDougal

2-Cole Bodine, Brenham Crouch, Corey Day, Taylor Reimer, Logan Seavey, Tyler Thomas, Ryan Timms & Hayden Williams

1-Austin Barnhill, Jonathan Beason, Alex Bright, Kaylee Bryson, Jake Bubak, Tanner Carrick, Jerry Coons Jr., Tyler Courtney, Chance Crum, Kyle Cummins, Zach Daum, Chase Elliott, Shane Golobic, Trey Gropp, Sam Johnson, Kyle Jones, Max McLaughlin, Thomas Meseraull, Aiden Purdue & Zac Taylor

—————————————————————————

QUALIFYING RACE WINS

1-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Tyler Courtney, Cannon McIntosh, Kevin Thomas Jr & Chris Windom

—————————————————————————

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI-FEATURE WINS

2-Emerson Axsom, Brenham Crouch, Justin Grant, Daison Pursley, Chase Randall, Logan Seavey & Kevin Thomas Jr.

1-Chance Crum, Trey Gropp, Jason McDougal, Thomas Meseraull, Jace Park, Karter Sarff, Jonathan Shafer & Hayden Williams

—————————————————————————

C-MAIN WINS

1-Jacob Denney, Chance Morton & Logan Seavey

—————————————————————————-

D-MAIN WINS

1-Jacob Denney & Tanner Thorson

—————————————————————————-

FEATURE STARTS

33-Emerson Axsom, Justin Grant, Buddy Kofoid, Cannon McIntosh, Thomas Meseraull, Logan Seavey, Tanner Thorson & Chris Windom

32-Daison Pursley, Chase Randall & Kevin Thomas Jr.

23-Brenham Crouch & Ethan Mitchell

22-Bryant Wiedeman

18-Jason McDougal

17-Kaylee Bryson

15-Hayden Reinbold & Hayden Williams

12-Kyle Cummins & Trey Gropp

11-Chance Crum

10-Ryan Timms

9-Corey Day, Sam Johnson & Taylor Reimer

8-Brian Carber, Zach Daum & Jerry Coons Jr.

6-Cole Bodine, Kyle Jones & Kevin Woody Jr.

5-Brady Bacon, Austin Barnhill & Alex Bright

4-Tanner Carrick, Jonathan Shafer, Tyler Thomas & Glenn Waterland

3-Spencer Bayston, Jonathan Beason, Travis Buckley, Tyler Courtney, Chad Frewaldt, Jimmy Glenn, Shane Golobic, Mitchel Moles, Jake Neuman, Bryan Stanfill & Brandon Waelti

2-Jade Avedisian, Lance Bennett, Clinton Boyles, Jake Bubak, Steve Buckwalter, Trevor Casey, Maria Cofer, Cory Eliason, Chase Elliott, Eric Heydenreich, Casey Hicks, Kenney Johnson, Michael Markey, Shannon McQueen, Joe B. Miller, Greg Mitchell, Kade Morton, Brant O’Banion, Daniel Robinson, Alex Sewell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Jim Vanzant & Aaron Werner

1-Blaze Bennett, Tanner Berryhill, Chase Briscoe, Jacob Denney, Carson Garrett, Tommy Kunsman, Kyle Larson, Trey Marcham, Shannon Mausteller, Ace McCarthy, Chase McDermand, Max McLaughlin, Jace Park, Keith Rauch, Matt Rechek, Jack Routson, Tyler Rust, Karter Sarff, Stephen Schnapf, Mark Sokol, Zac Taylor, Brett Wanner, Zeb Wise & Jeff Zelinski

—————————————————————————

GSP QUALITY DRIVING PERFORMANCE OF THE RACE:

Apr 10: Port City Raceway – Trey Marcham

Apr 11: Port City Raceway – Ace McCarthy

Apr 30: Kokomo Speedway – Daison Pursley

May 1: Kokomo Speedway – Logan Seavey

Jun 3: Paragon Speedway – Logan Seavey

Jun 4: Bloomington Speedway – Chris Windom

Jun 5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Hayden Williams

Jun 6: Tri-State Speedway – Daison Pursley

Jun 9: Circle City Raceway – Corey Day

Jun 10: Lincoln Park Speedway – Chase Randall

Jun 11: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Cannon McIntosh

Jun 12: Kokomo Speedway – Jason McDougal

Jul 13: Red Dirt Raceway – Kaylee Bryson

Jul 15: Solomon Valley Raceway – Emerson Axsom

Jul 16: Jefferson County Speedway – Daison Pursley

Jul 17: Jefferson County Speedway – Jake Bubak

Aug 3: Grandview Speedway – Emerson Axsom

Aug 4: Action Track USA – Thomas Meseraull

Aug 5: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Cannon McIntosh

Aug 6: Bloomsburg Fair Raceway – Kevin Thomas Jr.

Aug 7: Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway – Daison Pursley

Aug 19: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Tanner Thorson

Sep 5: Angell Park Speedway – Brandon Waelti

Sep 10: Huset’s Speedway – Thomas Meseraull

Sep 11: Huset’s Speedway – Shane Golobic

Sep 12: Huset’s Speedway – Chase Randall

Sep 24: Eldora Speedway – Logan Seavey

Sep 25: Eldora Speedway – Spencer Bayston

Oct 9: Tri-State Speedway – Tyler Rust

Nov 12: Arizona Speedway – Justin Grant

Nov 13: Arizona Speedway – Chase Randall

—————————————————————————

KSE RACING PRODUCTS “HARD CHARGER” OF THE RACE

Feb 6: Bubba Raceway Park – Tanner Carrick (14th to 8th)

Feb 8: Bubba Raceway Park – Daison Pursley (10th to 5th)

Apr 10: Port City Raceway – Buddy Kofoid (16th to 1st)

Apr 11: Port City Raceway – Chris Windom (13th to 4th)

Apr 30: Kokomo Speedway – Tanner Thorson (17th to 7th)

May 1: Kokomo Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (13rd to 3rd)

Jun 3: Paragon Speedway – Thomas Meseraull (12th to 1st)

Jun 4: Bloomington Speedway – Emerson Axsom (22nd to 11th)

Jun 5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Brian Carber (22nd to 10th)

Jun 6: Tri-State Speedway – Justin Grant (19th to 8th)

Jun 9: Circle City Raceway – Logan Seavey (22nd to 7th)

Jun 10: Lincoln Park Speedway – Corey Day (12th to 5th)

Jun 11: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Tanner Thorson (20th to 8th)

Jun 12: Kokomo Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (18th to 9th)

Jul 13: Red Dirt Raceway – Justin Grant (13th to 2nd)

Jul 15: Solomon Valley Raceway – Logan Seavey (17th to 7th)

Jul 16: Jefferson County Speedway – Brenham Crouch (22nd to 11th)

Jul 17: Jefferson County Speedway – Buddy Kofoid (15th to 2nd)

Aug 3: Grandview Speedway – Thomas Meseraull (15th to 8th)

Aug 4: Action Track USA – Alex Bright (16th to 6th)

Aug 5: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Kevin Thomas Jr. (14th to 6th)

Aug 6: Bloomsburg Fair Raceway – Kevin Woody Jr. (21st to 15th)

Aug 7: Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway – Kevin Woody Jr. (20th to 11th)

Aug 19: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Emerson Axsom (19th to 5th)

Sep 5: Angell Park Speedway – Brandon Waelti (22nd to 11th)

Sep 10: Huset’s Speedway – Maria Cofer (20th to 12th)

Sep 11: Huset’s Speedway – Thomas Meseraull (16th to 8th)

Sep 12: Huset’s Speedway – Tanner Thorson (18th to 4th)

Sep 24: Eldora Speedway – Hayden Reinbold (20th to 15th)

Sep 25: Eldora Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (20th to 10th)

Oct 9: Tri-State Speedway – Justin Grant (17th to 3rd)

Nov 12: Arizona Speedway – Chance Crum (23rd to 14th)

Nov 13: Arizona Speedway – Chase Randall (23rd to 9th)

—————————————————————————-

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHERS

Feb 6: Bubba Raceway Park – Bryant Wiedeman

Feb 8: Bubba Raceway Park – Logan Seavey

Apr 10: Port City Raceway – Daison Pursley

Apr 11: Port City Raceway – Emerson Axsom

Apr 30: Kokomo Speedway – Logan Seavey

May 1: Kokomo Speedway – Bryant Wiedeman

Jun 3: Paragon Speedway – Tanner Thorson

Jun 4: Bloomington Speedway – Thomas Meseraull

Jun 5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Tanner Thorson

Jun 6: Tri-State Speedway – Logan Seavey

Jun 9: Circle City Raceway – Chase Randall

Jun 10: Lincoln Park Speedway – Chris Windom

Jun 11: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Cole Bodine

Jun 12: Kokomo Speedway – Daison Pursley

Jul 13: Red Dirt Raceway – Emerson Axsom

Jul 15: Solomon Valley Raceway – Kevin Thomas Jr.

Jul 16: Jefferson County Speedway – Bryant Wiedeman

Jul 17: Jefferson County Speedway – Chase Randall

Aug 3: Grandview Speedway – Taylor Reimer

Aug 4: Action Track USA – Hayden Reinbold

Aug 5: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Logan Seavey

Aug 6: Bloomsburg Fair Raceway – Ethan Mitchell

Aug 7: Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway – Ethan Mitchell

Aug 19: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr.

Sep 5: Angell Park Speedway – Jack Routson

Sep 10: Huset’s Speedway – Ethan Mitchell

Sep 11: Huset’s Speedway – Tanner Thorson

Sep 12: Huset’s Speedway – Brant O’Banion

Sep 24: Eldora Speedway – Chance Crum

Sep 25: Eldora Speedway – Thomas Meseraull

Oct 9: Tri-State Speedway – Carson Garrett

Nov 12: Arizona Speedway – Thomas Meseraull

Nov 13: Arizona Speedway – Kaylee Bryson

—————————————————————————-

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS FIRST NON-TRANSFERS

Feb 6: Bubba Raceway Park – Andrew Felker

Feb 8: Bubba Raceway Park – Emilio Hoover

Apr 10: Port City Raceway – Brenham Crouch

Apr 11: Port City Raceway – Noah Harris

Jun 3: Paragon Speedway – Cole Bodine

Jun 4: Bloomington Speedway – Kaylee Bryson

Jun 5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Chett Gehrke

Jun 6: Tri-State Speedway – Travis Buckley

Jun 9: Circle City Raceway – Bryant Wiedeman

Jun 10: Lincoln Park Speedway – Brian Carber

Jun 11: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Chase Randall

Jun 12: Kokomo Speedway – Trey Gropp

Jul 13: Red Dirt Raceway – Jason McDougal

Jul 15: Solomon Valley Raceway – Sam Johnson

Jul 16: Jefferson County Speedway – Jake Bubak

Jul 17: Jefferson County Speedway – Hayden Reinbold

Aug 3: Grandview Speedway – Michael Markey

Aug 4: Action Track USA – Dan Bennett

Aug 6: Bloomsburg Fair Raceway – J.R. Booth

Aug 19: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Tanner Thorson

Sep 10: Huset’s Speedway – Casey Hicks

Oct 9: Tri-State Speedway – Bryan Stanfill

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FEATURE WINS

[111 wins] Mel Kenyon

[95 wins] Rich Vogler

[78 wins] Bob Wente

[63 wins] Bob Tattersall

[59 wins] Sleepy Tripp

[48 wins] Jimmy Davies

[38 wins] Bryan Clauson

[35 wins] Tracy Hines

[31 wins] Gene Hartley & Chuck Rodee

[30 wins] Dave Darland, Mike McGreevy & Johnny Parsons

[27 wins] Gary Bettenhausen, Tony Stewart & Tanner Thorson

[25 wins] Darren Hagen, Parnelli Jones & Dave Strickland

[24 wins] Billy Engelhart & Kyle Larson

[23 wins] Christopher Bell, Tom Bigelow, Pancho Carter, Tommy Copp, Kevin Olson & Billy Vukovich

[22 wins] Bobby East & Shorty Templeman

[21 wins] Steve Cannon, Jimmy Caruthers, Rex Easton & Ken Schrader

[20 wins] A.J. Foyt

[19 wins] Jerry Coons Jr., Tyler Courtney, Stan Fox & Jason Leffler

[18 wins] Dave Steele

[17 wins] Jay Drake & J.J. Yeley

[16 wins] Rico Abreu, George Amick, Billy Cantrell, Lee Kunzman, Bobby Olivero & Henry Pens

[15 wins] Don Branson & Larry Rice

[14 wins] Chuck Arnold, Jack Turner & Leroy Warriner

[13 wins] Steve Knepper, Don Meacham, Ryan Newman, Stevie Reeves & Chris Windom

[12 wins] Danny Caruthers, Gene Force, Russ Gamester, Jeff Gordon, Bobby Grim & Ron Shuman

[11 wins] Kasey Kahne, Jimmy Knight, Bob McLean, Johnny Moorhouse, Bobby Santos & Brad Sweet

[10 wins] Allen Heath, Doug Kalitta, Brad Kuhn, Steve Lotshaw, Jerry McClung & Chuck Weyant

[9 wins] Billy Boat, Chad Boat, Tony Elliott & Chuck Gurney

[8 wins] Brady Bacon, Merle Bettenhausen, Tony Bettenhausen, Hank Butcher, Kevin Doty, Dan Drinan, Ronnie Duman, Brian Gerster, Kenny Irwin Jr, Eddie Johnson, Michael Lewis, Andy Michner & Josh Wise

[7 wins] Tommy Astone, Justin Grant, Jack Hewitt, Don Horvath, Page Jones, Buddy Kofoid, Kenneth Nichols, Larry Patton, Les Scott, Logan Seavey, Len Sutton & Johnnie Tolan

[6 wins] Donnie Beechler, George Benson, Dana Carter, Bob Cicconi, Robby Flock, Nick Fornoro Jr., Arnie Knepper, Thomas Meseraull, Ricky Shelton, Mike Streicher, Dave Strickland Jr., Kevin Thomas Jr. & Roger West

[5 wins] Spencer Bayston, Mike Bliss, Lonnie Caruthers, Larry Dickson, Mike Fedorcak, Burt Foland, Mack McClellan, Danny McKnight, Cliff Spalding, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Jerry Weeks

[4 wins] Caleb Armstrong, Teddy Beach, Johnny Boyd, Frank Burany, Russ Congdon, Ray Elliott, Aaron Fike, Danny Frye, Billy Garrett, Mike Gregg, Jim Hettinger, John Heydenreich, Bubby Jones, Levi Jones, Andy Linden, Bobby Marshman, Roger McCluskey, Billy Mehner, Ken Nichols, Jeff Nuckles, Jan Opperman, Michael Pickens, Gary Ponzini, Davey Ray, Eddie Sachs, Don Schilling, Sam Sessions, George Snider, Dale Swaim, Kevin Swindell, Rodger Ward & Zeb Wise

[3 wins] John Batts, Gays Biro, Shane Cottle, Allen Crowe, Zach Daum, Bruce Field, A.J. Fike, Drew Fornoro, Gene Gennetten, Rick Goudy, Bob Hare, Bob Hauck, Jeff Heywood, Bill Homeier, Sam Isenhower, Jim Keeker, Jim McClean, Cannon McIntosh, Warren Mockler, Dave Moses, Earl Motter, Jerry Nuckles, Danny Oakes, Johnnie Parsons, Porky Rachwitz, Johnny Riva, Johnny Roberts, Lowell Sachs, Billy Shuman, Tom Steiner, Bobby Unser & Billy Wease

[2 wins] Al Alpern, Sonny Ates, Emerson Axsom, Johnny Baldwin, Jim Beckley, Dean Billings, Alan Brown, Jack Calabrase, Johnny Cofer, Mel Cornett, Cotton Farmer, Terry Farrar, Joe Garson, Chuck Gurney Jr., Kyle Hamilton, Bob Hogle, Rick Hood, P.J. Jones, Critter Malone, Jimmy McCune, Jason McDougal, Aaron Pollock, Daison Pursley, Barry Reed, Lloyd Ruby, Joe Saldana, Tom Sellberg, Tony Simon, Danny Stratton, Kody Swanson, Steve Troxell, Don Vogler, Bruce Walkup, Terry Wente, Johnny White, Tommy White & Cole Whitt

[1 win] John Andretti, Mario Andretti, Mike Appio, Dick Atkins, Paul Bates, Harry Beck, Bud Bogard, Tony Bonadies, Dan Boorse, Don Boorse, Dwight Brown, Steve Buckwalter, Barry Butterworth, Gary Byers, Larry Cannon, Tyce Carlson, Ed Carpenter, Tanner Carrick, Dane Carter, Billy Cassella, Bill Chennault, Bill Clemons, Roy Cook Jr., Kyle Cummins, Corey Day, Ryan Durst, Edgar Elder, Todd Forbes, Joe Gaerte, Bradley Galedrige, Steve Gennetten, Elmer George, Potsy Goacher, Shane Golobic, David Gough, Ron Gregory, Norm Hall, Bob Harkey, Vern Harriman, Scott Hatton, Al Herman, Jordan Hermansader, Mike Hess, Jim Hines, Ted Hines, Shane Hmiel, Dean Holden, Blake Hollingsworth, Chuck Hulse, Buddy Irwin, Eddie Jackson, Van Johnson, Brent Kaeding, Bud Kaeding, Jimmy Kirk, Kevin Koch, Randy Koch, Bill Kollman, Cory Kruseman, Michael Lang, Greg Leffler, Larry McCloskey, Jim McElreath, Mel McGaughy, John Meyers, J.R. Miller, Travis Miniea, Russ Moynagh, Richard Myhre, Dick Northam, Hank Nykaza, Brian Olson, Danny O’Neill, Jim Packard, Wally Pankratz, Forrest Parker, Gene Pastor, Gary Patterson, Danny Pens, Jiggs Peters, Dick Pole, Richard Powell, Buddy Rackley, Keith Rauch, Dave Ray, Jimmy Reece, Bob Richards, Bruce Robey, Johnny Rodriguez, Gene Roehl, Jack Runyon, Sam Sauer, Gio Scelzi, Dutch Schaefer, Ryan Scott, Frank Secrist, Jimmy Sills, Jigger Sirois, Lee Smith, Ron Smoker, Ned Spath, J.P. Standley, Graham Standring, Jerry Stone, Tanner Swanson, Buddy Taylor, Tyler Thomas, Randy Tolsma, Leo Tucker, Bob Veith, Joe Walter, Eric Wilkins, Mauri Wilson, Doug Wolfgang & Billy Wood

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FAST QUALIFYING TIMES

(93) Mel Kenyon

(84) Rich Vogler

(77) Jimmy Davies

(72) Bob Wente

(43) Mike McGreevy

(38) Tracy Hines, Dave Strickland & Bob Tattersall

(36) Johnny Parsons

(33) Chuck Rodee

(29) Jimmy Caruthers

(28) Tommy Astone & Kevin Olson

(27) Parnelli Jones

(26) Jason Leffler

(25) Gary Bettenhausen

(24) Gene Hartley

(22) Stan Fox & Tanner Thorson

(21) Don Branson, Tony Stewart, Shorty Templeman

(20) Bryan Clauson, Dan Drinan, Bobby East & Bobby Grim

(19) Jay Drake & Kyle Larson

(17) Dave Steele & Mike Streicher

(16) Rico Abreu, Billy Engelhart, Darren Hagen, Steve Lotshaw & Bobby Olivero

(15) Tom Bigelow, Billy Cantrell, Tyler Courtney, Bob McLean & Les Scott

(14) Jerry Coons Jr., Dave Darland, Jeff Gordon & Kenny Irwin Jr.

(13) George Benson, Jimmy Knight & J.J. Yeley

(12) Larry Rice & Josh Wise

(11) Brady Bacon, Danny Caruthers, Lonnie Caruthers, Russ Congdon, Tommy Copp, Don Meacham, Ryan Newman, Ken Schrader, Len Sutton, Brad Sweet & Sleepy Tripp

(10) George Amick, Pancho Carter, Allen Crowe, Logan Seavey, Billy Vukovich & Leroy Warriner

(9) A.J. Foyt, Doug Kalitta, Larry Patton, Stevie Reeves, Dave Strickland Jr. & Jerry Weeks

(8) Spencer Bayston, Christopher Bell, Dana Carter, Rex Easton, Russ Gamester, Don Horvath, Kasey Kahne, Sammy Sessions, George Snider & Jack Turner

(7) Mike Bliss, Ray Elliott, Allen Heath, Billy Mehner, Andy Michner, Henry Pens, Lowell Sachs, Kody Swanson & Kevin Thomas Jr.

(6) Chad Boat, Burt Foland, Brian Gerster, Mike Gregg, Kyle Hamilton, Lee Kunzman, Jerry McClung, Cannon McIntosh, Ron Shuman, Jimmy Sills, Don Vogler, Chris Windom & Billy Wood

(5) Merle Bettenhausen, Billy Boat, Steve Cannon, Ray Crawford, Kevin Doty, Ronnie Duman, Aaron Fike, Rick Goudy, Jeff Heywood, Eddie Johnson, Steve Knepper, Brad Kuhn, Andy Linden, Bobby Santos, Chris Shultz, Billy Shuman, Chuck Weyant & Mauri Wilson

(4) Johnny Anderson, Caleb Armstrong, Sonny Ates, Gary Byers, Dane Carter, Joe Corrigan, Zach Daum, Mike Fedorcak, Robby Flock, Danny Frye, Joe Garson, Shane Golobic, Chuck Gurney, Jim Hettinger, Arnie Knepper, Chuck Marshall, Danny McKnight, Jeff Nuckles, Danny Oakes, Gary Ponzini, Richard Powell, Porky Rachwitz, Ricky Shelton, Tom Steiner, Bruce Walkup, Rodger Ward, Roger West, & Zeb Wise

(3) Bob Cicconi, Cole Carter, Don Anderson, Donnie Beechler, Dwight Brown, Hank Butcher, Harry Beck, Jack Calabrase, Larry Dickson, Mario Clouser, Steve Buckwalter, Tony Bettenhausen, Tony Elliott, Bruce Field, A.J. Fike, Gene Force, Justin Grant, Bob Hare, Ted Hines, P.J. Jones, Greg Leffler, Grier Manning, Mack McClellan, Roger McCluskey, Thomas Meseraull, Ethan Mitchell, Johnny Moorhouse, Kenneth Nichols, Jerry Nuckles, Tim Pangborn, Forrest Parker, Johnnie Parsons, Johnny Roberts, Randy Roberts, Lloyd Ruby, Eddie Sachs, Don Schilling, Tom Sellberg, Dale Swaim, Johnnie Tolan & Dillon Welch

(2) Sherman Armstrong Jr., Jack Bates, Gays Biro, Art Bisch, Dan Boorse, Tanner Carrick, Bill Chennault, Paul Clark, Bob Cortner, Chris Cumberworth, Bob Davison, Corey Day, Edgar Elder, Todd Forbes, Nick Fornoro Jr., Gene Gennetten, Elmer George, Joe Giba, Ron Gregory, Ted Hartley, Mike Hess, Jim Hines, Shane Hmiel, Eddie Jackson, Bubby Jones, Dick Jones, Page Jones, Ronnie Kaplan, Johnny Kay, Walt Kennedy, Michael Lewis, Brad Loyet, Jim Mahoney, Jim McClean, Sarah McCune, Warren Mockler, Earl Motter, Ken Nichols, Hank Nykaza, Steve Paden, Danny Pens, Michael Pickens, Parker Price-Miller, Daison Pursley, Levi Roberts, Johnny Rodriguez, Joe Saldana, Sam Sauer, Ryan Scott, Jigger Sirois, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Danny Stratton, Russ Sweedler, Buddy Taylor, George Tichenor, Bud Tingelstad, Steve Troxell, Bobby Unser, Billy Wease, Ken Weiland, Cole Whitt & Carl Williams

(1) Bobby Allen, Al Alpern, Chuck Amati, John Andretti, Capp Arnold, Chuck Arnold, Dick Atkins, Tony Ave, Emerson Axsom, Steve Barth, Dave Bartlett, Todd Barton, John Batts, Jim Beckley, Daniel Bedford, Dick Betts, Nick Bohanon, Tony Bonadies, Johnny Boyd, Alex Bright, Kaylee Bryson, Bob Burbridge, Larry Cannon, Roy Caruthers, Billy Cassella, Steve Chassey, Bud Clemons, Johnny Cofer, Duke Cook, Jay Cornell, A.J. Davis, Duke DeRosa, Danny Ebberts, Bob Ellingham, Dean Erfurth, Russ Faucett, Sarah Fisher, Dan Ford, Josh Ford, Danny Frye Jr., Jim Gates, Johnny Gavin, Roy Gillhamer, Roy Graham, Bob Gregg, Mike Groff, Chuck Gurney Jr., Gene Gurney, Butch Haisman, Davey Hamilton, Garrett Hansen, Bob Harkey, Alex Harris, Scott Hatton, Jac Haudenschild, Jim Hemmings, Al Henderson, Jordan Hermansader, Mike Hill, Larry Hillerud, Bob Hogle, Shane Hollingsworth, Bill Homeier, Rick Hood, Wally Hostettler, Billy Hughes, Jeff Hunt, Tony Hunt, Gary Irvin, Bob Jesser, Ronnie Johncox, Paul Jones, Jack Jordan, Brent Kaeding, Gary Kanawyer, Jim Keeker, Harry Kern, Jimmy Kirk, Danny Kladis, George Kladis, Clay Klepper, Kevin Koch, Randy Koch, Bill Kojis, Bill Kollman, Jim Lauri IV, Buddy Lee, Donnie Lehmann, Bob Lithgow, Eddie Loomis, Jim Bob Luebbert, Dave Lundy, Carson Macedo, Jim Malloy, Bobby Marshman, Larry McCloskey, Jimmy McCune, Lealand McSpadden, Al Miller, J.R. Miller, Stephanie Mockler, Mitchel Moles, Davey Moses, Mike Mosley, Brad Noffsinger, Danny O’Neill, Jan Opperman, Junior Parkinson, Gary Patterson, Jiggs Peters, Dick Pole, Bill Puterbaugh, Jon Rahe, Bill Randall, Chase Randall, Norm Rapp, Keith Rauch, Dickie Reese, Bill Renshaw, Bob Richards, Bruce Robey, Jack Runyon, John Sarna, Gio Scelzi, Chase Scott, Shane Scully, Roy Seidenstricker, Holly Shelton, Dean Shirley, Tony Simon, C.L. Smith, Bob Spoo, J.P. Standley, Tanner Swanson, Kevin Swindell, Kevin Thomas, Bob Twitty, Al Unser, Don Weaver, Terry Wente, Gene Weyant, Johnny White, Newt White, Bryant Wiedeman, Eric Wilkins & Don Wilson

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL MIDGET DRIVER CHAMPIONS

1956: Shorty Templeman, 1957: Shorty Templeman, 1958: Shorty Templeman, 1959: Gene Hartley, 1960: Jimmy Davies, 1961: Jimmy Davies, 1962: Jimmy Davies, 1963: Bob Wente, 1964: Mel Kenyon, 1965: Mike McGreevy, 1966: Mike McGreevy, 1967: Mel Kenyon, 1968: Mel Kenyon, 1969: Bob Tattersall, 1970: Jimmy Caruthers, 1971: Danny Caruthers, 1972: Pancho Carter, 1973: Larry Rice, 1974: Mel Kenyon, 1975: Sleepy Tripp, 1976: Sleepy Tripp, 1977: Mel Kenyon, 1978: Rich Vogler, 1979: Steve Lotshaw, 1980: Rich Vogler, 1981: Mel Kenyon, 1982: Kevin Olson, 1983: Rich Vogler, 1984: Tom Bigelow, 1985: Mel Kenyon, 1986: Rich Vogler, 1987: Kevin Olson, 1988: Rich Vogler, 1989: Russ Gamester, 1990: Jeff Gordon, 1991: Mike Streicher, 1992: Stevie Reeves, 1993: Stevie Reeves, 1994: Tony Stewart, 1995: Tony Stewart, 1996: Kenny Irwin Jr., 1997: Jason Leffler, 1998: Jason Leffler, 1999: Jason Leffler, 2000: Kasey Kahne, 2001: Dave Darland, 2002: Dave Darland, 2003: J.J. Yeley, 2004: Bobby East, 2005: Josh Wise, 2006: Jerry Coons Jr., 2007: Jerry Coons Jr., 2008: Cole Whitt, 2009: Brad Kuhn, 2010: Bryan Clauson, 2011: Bryan Clauson, 2012: Darren Hagen, 2013: Christopher Bell, 2014: Rico Abreu, 2015: Tracy Hines, 2016: Tanner Thorson, 2017: Spencer Bayston, 2018: Logan Seavey, 2019: Tyler Courtney, 2020: Chris Windom

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL MIDGET OWNER CHAMPIONS

1956: Ashley Wright, 1957: Lloyd Rahn, 1958: Lloyd Rahn, 1959: Ray Bolander, 1960: Jimmy Davies, 1961: Howard Linne, 1962: Jimmy Davies, 1963: Robert Shadday, 1964: Willard Coil, 1965: Mel & Don Kenyon, 1966: Don Kenyon, 1967: Mel & Don Kenyon, 1968: Mel & Don Kenyon, 1969: Jack Stroud, 1970: Doug Caruthers, 1971: Doug Caruthers, 1972: Shannon Buick Company, 1973: Doug Caruthers, 1974: Don Kenyon, 1975: Ron Tripp, 1976: Ron Tripp, 1977: Sherman Armstrong, 1978: Doug & Dana Caruthers, 1979: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1980: Don Kenyon, 1981: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1982: Nick Gojmeric, 1983: Streicher Racing, 1984: Wilke Racing, 1985: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1986: Jonathan Byrd, 1987: Jonathan Byrd, 1988: Wilke Racers, 1989: George & Gary Gamester, 1990: Streicher Racing, 1991: Streicher Racing, 1992: Ralph Potter, 1993: Steve Lewis, 1994: Ralph Potter, 1995: Steve Lewis, 1996: Steve Lewis, 1997: Pete Willoughby, 1998: Steve Lewis, 1999: Steve Lewis, 2000: Steve Lewis, 2001: Steve Lewis, 2002: Steve Lewis, 2003: Steve Lewis, 2004: Steve Lewis, 2005: Wilke-Pak Racers, 2006: Keith Kunz Motorsports, 2007: Wilke-Pak Racers, 2008: Keith Kunz Motorsports, 2009: RW Motorsports, 2010: Corey Tucker Racing/Keith Kunz Motorsports/BCI, 2011: Corey Tucker Racing/BCI/Curb-Agajanian, 2012: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2013: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2014: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2015: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2016: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2017: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2018: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2019: Clauson-Marshall Racing, 2020: Tucker-Boat Motorsports

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL MIDGET ROOKIES OF THE YEAR

1969: Billy Engelhart, 1970: Danny Brown, 1971: Danny Caruthers, 1972: Tommy Astone, 1973: Mike Gregg, 1974: Richard Powell, 1975: Larry Patton, 1976: James McElreath, 1977: Lonnie Caruthers, 1978: Tommy Thomas, 1979: Barry Butterworth, 1980: Trevor Boys, 1981: Sherman Armstrong, 1982: Chris Maxson, 1983: John Andretti, 1984: Russ Gamester, 1985: Bobby Allen, 1986: Steve Enlow, 1987: John Meyers, 1988: Jim Keeker, 1989: Jeff Gordon, 1990: Dan Ford, 1991: Doug Kalitta, 1992: Brian Gerster, 1993: Chuck Leary, 1994: David Bridges, 1995: Ryan Newman, 1996: Carl Olsen, 1997: Nick Lundgreen, 1998: Michael Lewis, 1999: A.J. Fike, 2000: Aaron Fike, 2001: Bobby East, 2002: Teddy Beach & Ron Gregory, 2003: Ryan Durst, 2004: Todd Beach, 2005: Darren Hagen, 2006: Bryan Clauson, 2007: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 2008: Chad Boat, 2009: Zach Daum, 2010: Daniel Bedford, 2011: Kyle Larson, 2012: Rico Abreu, 2013: Christopher Bell, 2014: Kevin Thomas Jr., 2015: Spencer Bayston, 2016: Carson Macedo, 2017: Tanner Carrick, 2018: Logan Seavey. 2019: Andrew Layser, 2020: Buddy Kofoid