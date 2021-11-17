POWRi to Introduce 410-Wing Outlaw Sprint League to Heartland

Belleville, IL. (11/17/2021) Continuing to strive to provide top-notch racing divisions that are dedicated for drivers to have a common set of rules and guidelines to match their progress through our sports racing divisions, Performance Open-Wheel Racing Inc. (POWRi) is excited to announce the development of a 410-Wing Outlaw Sprint League hitting tracks in 2022, a Missouri Valley based series running a projected 20-35 events in the Heartland of America with a home base of racing operations at Lake Ozark Speedway.

Offering a driver and fan-friendly event program including a pill-draw for entry that sets the time-trial qualifying lineup. Qualifying times will advance drivers into heat-racing action, followed by semi-feature racing (when required), a trophy dash, and feature event action.

Stay tuned for more information regarding the continued development of the POWRi 410-Wing Outlaw Sprint League including a full points pay-out, tow money incentives, rules, and list of drivers committed to competing in the inaugural season.

The full 2022 POWRi Leagues Schedules are currently being finalized and will be released in the upcoming weeks. Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.