Copper Classic Closes Down Arizona Speedway Nov 26/27

6th Annual Copper Classic Caps Off Arizona Speedway’s Historic Run

The 6th Annual Copper Classic presented by San Tan Ford kicks off Friday night November 26 and concludes with the final night of racing at Arizona Speedway Saturday November 27. There will be a practice session Wednesday November 24 at 6:00pm. With nearly $10k in additional prize money added to the purse, this will be a must see event with a field of stars in the ASCS Wing Sprint Series along with the San Tan Ford ASCS Non Wing Sprint Car Series. Join us at Arizona Speedway for our final event as we close a chapter of Arizona Racing history. DISCOUNTED 2 day tickets on sale now at www.ArizonaSpeedway.net . Click HERE to get your tickets!!!

Schedule of Remaining Events:

November 20 Mud Bogs and Sand Drags Grande Finale

November 21 Motocross practice 9:30am-3:30pm

November 24 6th Annual Copper Classic Practice 6pm-9pm

November 26 6th Annual Copper Classic 6:30pm

November 27 6th Annual Copper Classic 6:30pm

November 28 Motocross Practice 10:00am-4:00pm

Thank you to everyone that has supported this facilty over the last 20 years. You truly are the greatest fans, racers, riders, drivers and staff in the world. It’s been an awesome experience.

Thanks again and see you down the road,

Jonah Trussel