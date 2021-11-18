HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsCopper Classic Closes Down Arizona Speedway Nov 26/27

Copper Classic Closes Down Arizona Speedway Nov 26/27

Sprint Car & Midget News

6th Annual Copper Classic Caps Off Arizona Speedway’s Historic Run

The 6th Annual Copper Classic presented by San Tan Ford kicks off Friday night November 26 and concludes with the final night of racing at Arizona Speedway Saturday November 27. There will be a practice session Wednesday November 24 at 6:00pm. With nearly $10k in additional prize money added to the purse, this will be a must see event with a field of stars in the ASCS Wing Sprint Series along with the San Tan Ford ASCS Non Wing Sprint Car Series. Join us at Arizona Speedway for our final event as we close a chapter of Arizona Racing history. DISCOUNTED 2 day tickets on sale now at www.ArizonaSpeedway.net . Click HERE to get your tickets!!!

Schedule of Remaining Events:
November 20 Mud Bogs and Sand Drags Grande Finale
November 21 Motocross practice 9:30am-3:30pm
November 24 6th Annual Copper Classic Practice 6pm-9pm
November 26 6th Annual Copper Classic 6:30pm
November 27 6th Annual Copper Classic 6:30pm
November 28 Motocross Practice 10:00am-4:00pm

Thank you to everyone that has supported this facilty over the last 20 years. You truly are the greatest fans, racers, riders, drivers and staff in the world. It’s been an awesome experience.
Thanks again and see you down the road,
Jonah Trussel

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. National Wing Sprint Cars Debut at Copper Classic!
  2. “The Dude” Joins National ASCS Contingent for Copper Classic!
  3. Sterling Cling Holds On For Copper Classic Score With The ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series
  4. Stevie Sussex Tops ASCS Desert Non-Wing Copper Classic Prelim Night
  5. Christopher Bell Runs Away With ASCS Southwest Copper Classic Opener
  6. Kyle Larson Takes ASCS Southwest Copper Classic Opener
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleLarson Eyes Hangtown 100 Repeat This Weekend at Placerville
Next articleBREAKING: The Eldora Million returns!

Related articles

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: