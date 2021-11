November 18th, 2021 – Adam & Brittany Elliott have purchased Paducah Int’l Raceway and plan to operate the track for the 2022 racing season. They are working repairing various things at the facility after it sit unused for several years.

They are also working on their 2022 schedule and making decisions on the divisions they will run.

They will release more information and updates in the near future.

Most importantly, racing returns to western Kentucky.