2022 Castrol FloRacing Night in America Slate Boasts 12 Dates at 12 Venues



Nightly Purses Increased to $22,002-to-win and $1,000-to-start; Points Fund Increased to $85,000 with $30,000 Earmarked for Champion



AUSTIN, Texas (Nov. 22, 2021) — On the heels of a great inaugural campaign in 2021, the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America tour is ready to storm into 2022. More races, more tracks, and more money headline the tour’s upcoming docket.

“While Mother Nature threw every curveball imaginable at us in 2021, we still enjoyed a great first year, and now we are geared up for 2022,” said miniseries general manager, Ben Shelton. “Due to the support of our great marketing partners, we’ve been able to amp up both our nightly purses and point’s fund for 2022. Nightly purses have been increased by over $27,000 to now pay at least $22,022 to win and $1,000 to start. Additionally, our point’s fund has grown from $62,500 to $85,250. The Top 10 in the final standings will receive a portion of the point fund with $30,000 earmarked for the champ.

“We thank all of the sponsors, racers, and fans who supported us in year one, and we look forward to seeing everyone in 2022.”

The 2022 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America will come to life on Tuesday, April 12 at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway as the miniseries makes its debut at the hallowed, ½-mile oval. Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway then rounds out the month with a Wednesday, April 27 event.

A Land of Lincoln doubleheader welcomes the series to two new venues on Wednesday – Thursday, May 11-12 with stops at Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.) and Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway. Meanwhile, after getting nixed by rain in 2021, Marshalltown (Iowa) Speedway makes its much anticipated debut with the series on Wednesday, May 18.

On Wednesday, June 1 Kevin and Tammy Gundaker’s Tri-City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, Ill.) welcomes the tour to town for the final event before the scheduled summer break for the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America.

After a two-month break Iowa’s 34 Raceway hosts the miniseries for the first time on Tuesday, August 2, and a little over a month later action thunders into the legendary Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway on Tuesday, September 13 for the third annual One For The Road presented by I-Beam Sliding Doors.

Ohio’s Atomic Speedway plays host on Wednesday, September 28, while Ray Cook’s Tri-County Race Track (Brasstown, N.C.) hosts the 18th annual Tarheel 50 on Thursday, October 6 and 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tenn.) welcomes the miniseries on Tuesday, October 11.

The season will draw to a close with the second annual Peach State Classic on November 11-12 at Senoia (Ga.) Raceway. Friday night will see a complete $10,000-to-win event, which will be non-points for the miniseries. On Saturday, November 12 the $53,053 to win program will double as the final Castrol® FloRacing Night in America event of the 2022 season.

2022 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Schedule

April 12 – Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio): $22,022-to-win / $1,000-to-start

April 27 – Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, Ind.): $22,022-to-win / $1,000-to-start

May 11 – Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.): $22,022-to-win / $1,000-to-start

May 12 – Lincoln Speedway (Lincoln, Ill.): $22,022-to-win / $1,000-to-start

May 18 – Marshalltown (Iowa) Speedway: $22,022-to-win / $1,000-to-start

June 1 – Tri-City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, Ill.): $22,002-to-win / $1,000-to-start

August 2 – 34 Raceway (Burlington, Iowa): $22,022-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Sept. 13 – Fairbury Speedway (Fairbury, Ill.): $22,022-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Sept. 28 – Atomic Speedway (Chillicothe, Ohio): $22,022-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Oct. 6 – Tri-County Racetrack (Brasstown, N.C.): $22,022-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Oct. 11 – 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tenn.): $22,022-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Nov. 12 – Senoia Raceway (Senoia, Ga.): $53,053-to-win / $1,053-to-start

2022 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Standard Purse

1)$22,022 2)$11,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,500 7)$2,250 8)$2,000 9)$1,800 10)$1,500 11)$1,200 12)$1,150 13)$1,100 14)$1,050 15-22)$1,000

TOTAL – $67,572

2022 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Point Fund

1)$30,000 2)$15,000 3)$8,000 4)$7,000 5)$6,000 6)$5,000 7)$4,000 8)$3,750 9)$3,500 10)$3,000

TOTAL – $85,250

Any questions regarding Castrol® FloRacing Night in America and its events can be directed toward series general manager Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.renegaderacefuel.com; www.keysermanufacturing.com/brand/integra-racing-shocks-springs; www.pitstopusa.com; www.pfcbrakes.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.arizonasportshirts.com; and www.hoosiertire.com.

For complete details regarding Castrol® FloRacing Night in America, please visit the series landing page at www.flosports.tv/castrolfloracingnightinamerica/

Thank You!

Ben Shelton

MSR Mafia Marketing Services