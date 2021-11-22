Garrett Alberson and Roberts Motorsports Announce Wild West Shootout Wild Ride



Promotion Benefits Smile Train and Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities



Las Cruces, N.M. (11/22/21) – Garrett Alberson and Roberts Motorsports are proud to announce the Wild West Shootout Wild Ride with the team’s Ken & Beth Roberts-owned No. 58 Nutrien Ag Solutions / Roemer Machine & Welding / Mesilla Valley Transportation / Black Diamond Chassis / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

The promotion will take place during the 16th annual Wild West Shootout at New Mexico’s FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park on January 8-16, 2022 with all proceeds benefiting Smile Train and Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities.

Not only will the promotion raise money for two great charities, but it also marks the return of the Roberts Motorsports famous No. 58 .

“The No. 58 is where it all started back in the 1960’s for Roberts Motorsports with my dad (Hershel Roberts) driving the No. 58 in Figure Eight and Late Model racing events,” Ken Roberts shared. “Not only did my dad win a lot of races and championships in the team car, but since then multiple other drivers enjoyed success in it, including Ray Guss Jr. and Jeremiah Hurst, who each won multiple races, track championships, and national titles with the number.

“We are equally thrilled to both bring the number back for Garrett (Alberson) in 2022 and to announce our Wild West Shootout Wild Ride promotion. It’s exciting times for our team, and we look forward to helping a pair of deserving charities along the way.”

The Wild West Shootout Wild Ride offers 58 individuals the opportunity to either have their own name on the car and/or honor someone else by putting their name on the deck area of the Roberts Motorsports No. 58, beginning with the Wild West Shootout on January 8-16. The cost is $100 per person with all proceeds raised being donated to Smile Train and Gildas Club of the Quad Cities.

Opportunities to be one of the 58 individuals included on the Wild West Shootout Wild Ride can be purchased at bbfmerch.com/products/take-a-wild-ride-donation. The deadline for submission is Wednesday, December 8.

Smile Train is a nonprofit organization and charity providing corrective surgery for children with cleft lips and palates. Headquartered in New York City and founded in 1999, Smile Train provides free corrective cleft surgery in 87 countries, training local doctors and providing hospital funding for the procedures. For more information on the organization, please visit www.SmileTrain.org .

Meanwhile, Gilda’s Club of the Quad-Cities provides emotional and social support for people living with cancer, their families, and friends. It offers various support groups, lectures, art therapy, and social gatherings. For more information, please visit www.GildasClubQC.org .

“I’m honored to be a part of this great promotion and hope that we can raise a lot of money for two great organizations. It’s especially cool that the names will stay on the car throughout the 2022 season until the deck area gets damaged, so in theory these names could be riding with me all year,” Garrett Alberson said. “I also want to say a very special thank you to Ken and Beth Roberts for the amazing opportunity they are continuing to give me with Roberts Motorsports. It means a lot to me to carry on the legacy of the No. 58, and I’m looking forward to serving the number proudly.”

Garrett Alberson and Roberts Motorsports would like to thank their marketing partners, which include Nutrien Ag Solutions, Done Right Satellite, DoneRight.TV Motorsports, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Lucas Oil Products, Roemer Machine & Welding, Winstein Kavinsky & Cunningham LLC, RCS Union Software, Live Klaf Love, Swift Springs, Capital Sign Co., Stuckey Enterprises, Black Diamond Race Cars, Advance Racing Suspension, Hoosier Racing Tires, Fast Shafts, Performance Bodies, VP Racing Fuels, UAW, Keizer Wheels, Dubuque Moving & Storage, S&S Builders, Key City Metal Works, Sweet Manufacturing, Praxair, Clements Racing Engines, Keyser Manufacturing, Super Clean, Beyea Headers, Velocita USA, Out-Pace Race Products, PEM Gears and Drivetrain, Buddha Bert Transmission,s Advance Racing Suspensions, Swift Springs, Fast Shafts, VP Racing Fuels, Accu-Force Dynos and Testers, Schaeffer’s Oil, Strange Oval, Bill’s Sport Shop, and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For the latest information about Garrett Alberson, please visit www.GarrettAlberson.com .

