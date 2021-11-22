Nick Hoffman Conquers Reutimann Memorial for $7,000 Victory



Fifth Annual Castrol Gateway Dirt Nationals Tripleheader Up Next



Mooresville, North Carolina (11/22/21) – Nick Hoffman stormed into the Sunshine State over the weekend, and when the action was over at Volusia Speedway Park he had claimed the Dale and Emil Reutimann Memorial victory aboard his Elite Chassis No. 2 Wehrs Machine / Fox Shocks Modified.

His weekend sweep was worth over $7,000 and increased his 2021-win total to 39.

“We picked up our 39th win of the year on Saturday night at Volusia! I got a tractor (Emil and Dale Reutimann Memorial trophy) to go with my gator farm now (DIRTcar Nationals trophies),” Hoffman said. “Thanks to the Reutimann Family and everyone involved in putting this show on. Pretty nice to be able to go down to Florida in wintertime and race for big money. Thanks to all my sponsors, and my fans. We will be at Gateway (Dirt Nationals) next!”

Nick Hoffman rolled into Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, Fla.) on Friday afternoon for the opening round of the eight annual Emil and Dale Reutimann Memorial, where 51 DIRTcar UMP Modifieds converged on the 1/2-mile oval.

With the field divided into four groups, Nick set fast time in his group, and then won his Showdown Feature over Chris Arnold, Kenny Wallace, and Jeff Mathews.

With his prelim victory he earned a spot in the redraw for Saturday’s big finale, where he pulled the fourth-starting spot.

Rolling off fourth on the grid for Saturday night’s 50-lap finale, Hoffman wasted a minimal amount of time working his way to the top spot. He charged to the lead on the sixth circuit, and once out from he never looked back en route to his 39th victory of the season.

He claimed the $7,000 victory in dominant fashion with a 3.449-second advantage at the checkered flag over Victor Lee with Kenny Wallace, Chris Arnold, Todd Neiheiser completing the Top-5 finishers.

Next on tap for Nick is the fifth annual Castrol Gateway Dirt Nationals, which comes to life on December 2-4 at The Dome at America’s Center (St. Louis, Mo.). Hoffman will be pulling triple duty between all three divisions as the first driver to make a run at the hat trick.

On Thursday and Friday night the Midget, Modified, and Super Late Model fields will be divided into qualifying night programs. The Midget and Modified prelims pay $3,000 to win, while the Super Late Model prelims pay $5,000 to win.

On Saturday night the Super Late Model finale pays $30,000 to win, while the Midget and Modified finales each pay $10,000 to win.

For more information on the event, please visit www.GatewayDirt.com .

