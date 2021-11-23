Inaugural FloRacing Illinois Speedweek Announced

Over $89,000 in First-Place Money on the Line; $22,500 Total Points Fund



AUSTIN, Texas (Nov. 23, 2021) — On the heels of yesterday’s big announcement regarding the 2022 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America schedule, more exciting news now dots the FloRacing Super Late Model landscape today.

The latest breaking news comes in the form of a brand-new miniseries. On May 11-14, 2022, the Land of Lincoln will play host to the inaugural FloRacing Illinois Speedweek.

The four-race swing begins with Castrol® FloRacing Night in America events on Wednesday – Thursday, May 11-12 with stops at Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.) and Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway. Each event pays $22,022 to win and $1,000 to start.

On Friday, May 13, action thunders into Farmer City (Ill.) Raceway with the $15,000-to-win Farmer City 74. The mega miniseries draws to a close on Saturday, May 14 at the legendary Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway with the inaugural FALS Spring Shootout, which posts a $30,000 winner’s check.

In addition to the great nightly payouts a $22,500 point’s fund is one the line for the Top 5 in the FloRacing Illinois Speedweeks standings with $10,000 going to the champion followed by: 2)$5,000 3)$3,000 4)$2,500 5)$2,000.

“To say I’m excited is a giant understatement. I’ve lived and breathed Super Late Model racing in Illinois my entire life, and to have this FloRacing Illinois Speedweek become a reality is a dream come true,” shared FloRacing’s Michael Rigsby. “There’s some great money on the line and between winner’s checks and the point’s money, one driver could win right at $100,000 that week. It gets me fired up just thinking about it.”

Full purse details for the stops at Farmer City Raceway and Fairbury Speedway are still being finalized and will be released soon with both events being sanctioned by the Mid America Racing Series (MARS).

2022 FloRacing Illinois Speedweek Schedule

May 11* – Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.): $22,022-to-win / $1,000-to-start

May 12* – Lincoln Speedway (Lincoln, Ill): $22,022-to-win / $1,000-to-start

May 13** – Farmer City (Ill.) Raceway: $15,000-to-win / TBA to start

May 14** – Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway: $30,000 to win / TBA to start

*Sanctioned by Castrol® FloRacing Night in America

** Sanctioned by Mid America Racing Series (MARS)

2022 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Standard Purse (May 11 & May 12)

1)$22,022 2)$11,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,500 7)$2,250 8)$2,000 9)$1,800 10)$1,500 11)$1,200 12)$1,150 13)$1,100 14)$1,050 15-22)$1,000

TOTAL – $67,572

Farmer City Raceway Purse (May 13)

1)$15,000 – Remainder TBA



Fairbury Speedway Purse (May 14)

1)$30,000 – Remainder TBA



2022 FloRacing Illinois Speedweek Point Fund

1)$10,000 2)$5,000 3)$3,000 4)$2,500 5)$2,000

TOTAL – $22,500

