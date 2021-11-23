Mike Ruefer’s Super Late Model Performance Ranking “Top 100” November 2021 “The Final Edition”

It’s a bittersweet time of year for me when putting together this final ranking. During the racing season each and every weekend I put in a tremendous amount of time tracking all the super late model races, doing my best to find all the results so that the data is fair and consistent. So now it’s over and before long 2022 will begin. If we thought this year was big coming out of the Covid restricted year, next year will be a season like we’ve never seen before. Besides the normal full slate of local and regional series specials, the big money is out there for the winners. It’s going to be great.

So before we all start to dream too much about what could be, let’s recap what has happened in 2021. It was an awesome year that went right down to the final weekend in the Sandbox and finished off with Blue and Gray. Throughout the list below is a star studded field who make the fans cheer and events rumble with excitement. In my opinion all who strap into a super late model are stars. I like to say you can’t walk in off the street and do what these guys do. They’re talented and fear less, giving us the thrills of a lifetime at our favorite tracks and events. So here is my breakdown of the Top 10.

#1 Brandon Overton: Average Rate: 13.49 Feature Events: 86 Wins: 30

Never shaken and never rattled best describes Brandon. He won some of the biggest and toughest races plus regional shows close to home. Just an impressive young driver who dreamed big in his Wells family Longhorn. It was a joy to watch him as he never was outside of contention for the win in most of his races and when he wasn’t winning he didn’t overdrive. Congratulations on having the Best Year in Super Late Model racing.

#2 Jonathan Davenport: Average Rate: 14.03 Feature Events: 85 Wins: 27

Jonathan battled back and forth with Overton all season long for the big wins and top spot in the ranking. Jonathan is now the crafty veteran who knows how to win and has won on the biggest stages. He will continue to be one of the best each and every night and has earned his SuperMan title. To be the best, you have to beat the best. In super late model racing you have to beat Jonathan Davenport.

#3 Brandon Sheppard: Average Rate: 14.26 Feature Events: 99 Wins: 16

Brandon had a good year. All championship level teams don’t win it all every year in any sport. Brandon and the Rocket #1 were good but not good enough to be at the top at the biggest races. It happens. Even without the marque wins Brandon each and every night showed his talent and consistency to finish near the front was still impressive. I look for Brandon to bounce back and challenge for the top spot in 2022.

#4 Kyle Larson: Average Rate: 14.53 Feature Events: 21 Wins: 4

Kyle has done something that maybe no driver has done except maybe those who raced in the 1960’s. That’s win in NASCAR and also anything with 4-Wheels on dirt all in the same year. He’s a generational talent like we’ve truly never seen before. I think he could race in any type of race car anywhere and win. What he’s done to demonstrate his talent in a super dirt late model is beyond impressive. I say sit back and enjoy the ride he’s giving us. He won’t do it forever because he won’t need to. Over time he might just become the Best of the Best race car driver of all time.

#5 Tim McCreadie: Average Rate: 16.14 Feature Events: 71 Wins: 9

Tim is electric in victory lane and appreciative when winning. It’s hard to win and he knows that. I was very happy for him winning the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series season championship. He deserved it. Our dirt late model version of T-Mac makes our sport better. He bridges the old now with the new. He’s our elder statesman who’s still at the top of his game who makes you earn it and lets you know if you’re getting out of line. I like that about him and I never get tired of him smashing the roof and getting excited when he wins.

#6 Devin Moran: Average Rate: 17.30 Feature Events: 74 Wins: 14

It was a breakout year for Devin. Racing independent from a series, picking and choosing, finding the right events that made sense all paid off handsomely for him. I never questioned his talent but I was just waiting for it to blossom and it did this year. His future’s so bright and I expect great things for him in the future.

#7 Max Blair: Average Rate: 17.60 Feature Events: 59 Wins: 15

Max is no stranger to the top in the rankings. For years now he has been one of the best regional racers in the country. This year was different as he branched out with the Viper Motorsports Team and raced bigger national events. He’s proving he can hang with the big boys and has the talent to compete at a very high level. Max isn’t going to surprise me but he will surprise others when he wins a few big shows next year.

#8 Bobby Pierce: Average Rate: 18.45 Feature Events: 93 Wins: 20

Bobby is a maturing race car driver and I think this evolution will lead him to greatness. Racing for a living is a tough business. To do so and be successful takes a great support system. Bobby has everything he needs with family that’s behind him and experience that makes a difference come feature time. Fast. Smooth and Cool will lead him to many victories in 2022.

#9 Tyler Erb: Average Rate: 18.86 Feature Events: 82 Wins: 16

Terbo is fast becoming one of the best and a contender in every event he races. His Dirtcar suspension was a learning opportunity and he used it to race a real outlaw schedule and win while he was at it. He has a huge personality and is very outgoing with young fans. I like this and he’s good for dirt late model racing. He tells you what he thinks and agree or dis-agree, we need drivers like this that bring fans to their feet with excitement.

#10 Dona Marcoullier: Average Rate: 19.57 Feature Events: 20 Wins: 6

The one thing that’s sets my rating and ranking process apart from others is that it gives the

regional racers a chance to be measured equally against national touring drivers. Dona is the best racer in Michigan and when he does leave his friendly confines he does extremely well. If you go to Michigan to race you have to beat Dona Marcoullier because he’s going to bring it, each and every night.

Well folks that’s all I have for the racing season in 2021. Like I said it takes a lot of hours of work to compile all the data and make sense of it to create this ranking. It’s a labor of love and I love Dirt Late Model Racing. It’s all worth it to me. I’ll do it all again next year or at least that is my plan.

The final ranking qualifier number was 20 features to finish out the year. 145 drivers met this threshold. All results are tracked via DirtonDirt. Without them and their attention to detail because they’re the best, I couldn’t do this and have this much fun. Time to get ready for the biggest year of Dirt Late Model ever in the history of the sport. 2022 will be a very busy year.

With 1538 drivers tracked since January 1st, here is the SLMP Ranking “Top 100” for the final time in 2021. It’s the “Best of the Best” from around the country.

1 Brandon Overton

2 Jonathan Davenport

3 Brandon Sheppard

4 Kyle Larson

5 Tim McCreadie

6 Devin Moran

7 Max Blair

8 Bobby Pierce

9 Tyler Erb

10 Dona Marcoullier

11 Tanner English

12 Hudson O’Neal

13 Chris Madden

14 Gregg Satterlee

15 Jimmy Owens

16 Jared Miley

17 Cory Hedgecock

18 Dale McDowell

19 B.J. Robinson

20 Ashton Winger

21 Dave Hess Jr.

22 Donald McIntosh

23 Brian Shirley

24 Ross Bailes

25 Brian Rickman

26 Frank Heckenast Jr.

27 Ryan Unzicker

28 Ricky Thornton Jr.

29 Jacob Hawkins

30 Kyle Bronson

31 Kyle Beard

32 Zack Dohm

33 Nick Hoffman

34 Michael Norris

35 Mike Marlar

36 Ben Watkins

37 Mckay Wenger

38 Travis Stemler

39 Garrett Alberson

40 Jeff Rine

41 Josh Rice

42 Billy Moyer

43 Wyatt Scott

44 Tony Jackson Jr.

45 Gary Stuhler

46 Josh Richards

47 Tyler Bruening

48 Shannon Babb

49 Mike Spatola

50 Morgan Bagley

51 Chris Ferguson

52 Joseph Joiner

53 Jason Covert

54 Rusty Schlenk

55 Devin Gilpin

56 Earl Pearson Jr.

57 Rod Conley

58 Trever Feathers

59 Ricky Weiss

60 Jimmy Mars

61 Rick Eckert

62 Dylan Yoder

63 Sam Seawright

64 Colton Flinner

65 Spencer Hughes

66 Tyler Bare

67 Dennis Erb Jr.

68 Logan Martin

69 Jason Feger

70 Darrell Lanigan

71 Cade Dillard

72 Greg Oakes

73 Jason Papich

74 Chad Thrash

75 Zack Mitchell

76 Michael Brown

77 Shane Clanton

78 Mark Whitener

79 Ross Robinson

80 Scott Bloomquist

81 Stormy Scott

82 Dalton Cook

83 Gordy Gundaker

84 Billy Moyer Jr.

85 Ryan Gustin

86 Chris Simpson

87 Johnny Scott

88 Cody Bauer

89 Jeff Smith

90 Trent Ivey

91 Jensen Ford

92 Hunter Rasdon

93 Kevin Weaver

94 Daulton Wilson

95 Michael Chilton

96 Payton Freeman

97 Mitch McGrath

98 Chad Finley

99 Mason Zeigler

100 Steve Casebolt

What is the Super Late Model Performance Ranking? The SLM Performance Ranking has its origins from the A-Team Ranking developed by Sam Holbrooks in 1996 and printed in “Behind the Wheel” and Late Model America.” The SLM Performance Ranking is a national ranking for Open Motor events that pay a minimum $2500 to win. Each driver who makes a feature event will earn a mathematical formula based rate built on performance, competition and durability. The final ranking is based on rate and logic rules that reward racing more. Nothing in the rate, rank or logic is subjective. It’s just all numbers, math and rules. The SLM Performance Ranking isn’t about who is best but who is having the best year. If you think that makes the driver “The Best” that’s ok with me.

—

Mike Ruefer

Photographer & Writer