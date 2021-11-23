Ricky Thornton Jr. Has Hat Trick Weekend at Central Arizona



Fifth Annual Castrol Gateway Dirt Nationals Up Next

ADEL, Iowa (11/22/21) – Weekend action found Ricky Thornton Jr. continuing his recent red-hot streak aboard his Tanner Racing / Excel Floor Covering No. 20RT Certified Inspection Services / Lethal Chassis Modified.

In fact, he raced to three-straight Modified triumphs during the weekend’s Desert Modified Nationals at Central Arizona Speedway, including a $3,000 triumph in Sunday’s finale as his season win tally grew to 14.

“Wow, this Modified has been an absolute hot rod over the past few weeks. Between Arizona and Nevada, we scored nine wins and a second in 10 races. Not too bad at all,” Thornton Jr. shared. “It’s been a lot of fun racing out West because we got to be around a lot of family and friends, who we don’t get to see as much anymore now that we live out East. Now, we’re gearing up for the Dome (Castrol Gateway Dirt Nationals) in a little over a week. I’m looking forward to taking the Late Model and the Modified into battle and seeing what we can do.”

Continuing his western swing, Ricky Thornton Jr. visited Central Arizona Speedway (Casa Grande, Ariz.) on Friday evening to kick off the eighth annual Desert Thunder Nationals.

With 46 IMCA Modifieds entered for the opening round of the triple header, Thornton’s eighth-to-third run in his heat race relegated him into the B-Main. Streaking to a 12-lap consolation victory, Ricky locked into the 11th-starting position for the opening night feature.

Charging to the front, Thornton rolled to his 12th win of the 2021 campaign.

On Saturday, Ricky held off a charging Jeremy Thornton in his heat race to pick up the 10-lap victory. Outrunning Zach Madrid in the feature, Thornton soared to his second in as many nights, which came ahead of Madrid, Kollin Hibdon, Tim Ward, and Matt Aukland.

For the finale on Sunday, Thornton advanced two spots in his heat race to pick up the 10-lap victory. Securing the Desert Thunder Nationals sweep and bagging a $3,000 prize, Ricky charged to his 14th win of the season in the 25-lap finale. He finished ahead of Kollin Hibdon, Spencer Wilson, Kelsie Foley, and Matt Aukland.

For more results from this event, please visit www.CentralArizonaSpeedway.com.

The driver, known as RTJ, has one weekend of racing left on the 2021 docket with a trip to the Dome at America’s Center (St. Louis, Mo.) for the fifth annual Castrol Gateway Dirt Nationals on December 2-4. Ricky will compete in both the Modified and Super Late Model divisions. Weekend action includes the field being divided into Thursday and Friday prelims with Super Late Models racing for $5,000 to win each night and Modifieds racing for $3,000 to win. Action draws to a close on Saturday with a $30,000 Super Late Model finale and a $10,000-to-win Modified finale.

For more information on the weekend, please visit www.GatewayDirt.com .

