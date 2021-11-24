Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border Tire, and Rancho Milagro to Sponsor Modified Division at 2022 Wild West Shootout



$21,000 Possible to Win for Modified Competitors at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park

Vado, NM (Nov. 24, 2021) — Modified entrants in the 16th annual Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park will once again chase points-fund cash sponsored by Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border Tire, and Rancho Milagro.

Additionally, with purse and bonus boosts, courtesy of both Rio Grande Waste Services and Rancho Milagro, one Modified driver could win $21,000 during the course of the January 8-16 miniseries.

A $1,000 payoff has been posted for the champion of the six-race Modified miniseries, which includes four $2,000-to-win features as well as a pair of $1,000-to-win events.

The division’s total points fund boasts $3,000 in cash — including $700 for second, $500 for third, $400 for fourth and fifth — from the title sponsorship of Mesilla Valley Transportation and Border Tire and presenting sponsor Rancho Milagro.

Additionally, details were recently revealed for the Rio Grande Waste Services Four or More Challenge, which offers a $10,000 bonus to a Modified driver, who can win four-or-more features during the six race series.

“The parity in the Modified division at the Wild West Shootout is second-to-none, and each year we see multiple winners during the miniseries. This year though, with the added purse and bonus money we could see the most intense Modified action in the history of the event. If a driver can sweep the week they could win as much as $21,000, and that’s pretty cool,” noted event director Ben Shelton.

“The growth in the Modified division at the Wild West Shootout can be directly attributed to the support we receive from our great marketing partners. We are very thankful to have their relentless support in our corner, and I encourage everyone to please support their businesses whenever you can. “

With locations in El Paso, Texas, and Las Cruces, N.M., Mesilla Valley Transportation (www.driveformvt.com) is a leading truckload carrier and Border Tire (www.Border-Tire.com) is a Michelin Commercial Service Network Dealer (MCSN) specializing in medium duty, heavy duty, agricultural and industrial size tires. Both firms are overseen by Royal Jones of Las Cruces, N.M., a longtime short-track racing sponsor, owner of Vado (N.M.) Speedway Park and a competitor himself in the modified ranks.

Out of Taos, NM, Rancho Milagro grows organic hay for dairies, operates a mother cow calf operation and is heavily involved in team roping. The group’s main ranch is called Top of The World Ranch and the Healy Foundation funds multiple land and water initiatives in the region. In addition to a strong focus on water conservation and irrigation issues, Ed and Trudy “GT” Healy also support several racing teams, including Scott Brothers Racing and team roping where they sponsor Rancho Milagro Team Roping and the New Mexico Rodeo Association.

Online sales of single and multi-day tickets continue for the Southwest’s popular miniseries, which features six nights of racing from January 8 – 16 for Super Late Models, Modifieds and X-Mods at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park.

A six-day general admission combo ticket is available for $150 and includes a pit-pass upgrade for one night as chosen by the purchaser as well as a free Wild West Shootout seat cushion.

Additionally, reserved seating is now available for 6-day packages and is $150 plus a $12 processing fee per package from the ticket vendor. Reserved 6-day packages also include a one-night pit pass upgrade as well as an event-branded seat cushion.

Individual day general admission tickets are priced at $25 per night for adults and $10 for kids ages 6-12 with children 5-and-under admitted free of charge.

Advanced tickets can be purchased online at at www.wildwestshootout.net/buy-tickets/ .

The 2022 edition of the event will be held on January 8, 9, 12, 14, 15 and 16 at the state-of-the-art, 3/8-mile oval, situated conveniently on I-10 between Las Cruces and El Paso.

Over $250,000 in prize money will be on the line during the 16th Annual Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts. The event includes six complete programs for three divisions.

Additionally, the Penske Racing Shocks $300,000 Paydirt Jackpot was recently announced, which offers a $300,000 bonus for any Super Late Model driver who can win all six nights. The bonus program also includes a $100,000 incentive for five wins and a $25,000 bonus for four miniseries victories.

Each race night finds the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Race Cars, Mesilla Valley Transportation/ Border Tire Modifieds, and RHRSwag.com X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley Davidson competing in action.

Additionally, an open practice session is slated for both January 7 and January 11.

Last but not least, each division will compete for a miniseries point’s championship and accompanying point fund.

For more information on the event, please visit www.WildWestShootout.net and for more information on the FloRacing broadcast, please visit https://flosports.link/3j16f67

The Wild West Shootout is made possible by O’Reilly Auto Parts, FK Rod Ends, Dirt Track Bank, Black Diamond Race Cars, Rio Grande Waste Services, Penske Racing Shocks, Shaw Trucking, Schaeffer Oil, SportTruck RV, Nissan of Las Cruces, Rancho Milagro Racing, Eagle Moon Hemp, Top of the World Ranch, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border Tire, RHR Racing Swag, Barnett Harley Davidson, Dirt Pro Grading & Padwork, Contractors & Developers (C&D) Bonding, Shocks by Hammer, Hoker Trucking, Midwest Sheet Metal, Speedway Motors, VP Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Engines, Beaver Stripes, Arizona Differential, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Toste Construction, Sipes Tractor & Transport Service, Total Ag Solutions, Merry’s Home Furnishings, The Joie of Seating, Schill Construction, Screven Motor Speedway, DirtDraft.com, FinishLine Graphics, and FloRacing.com.

