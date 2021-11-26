Inaugural XR Superior Showcase to be Held at Gondik Law Speedway August 8, 2022 Featuring $25,000-to-Win Super Late Model Main Event

SUPERIOR, Wis. (Nov. 24, 2021) — X.CELERATED and Gondik Law Speedway announce the inaugural “XR Superior Showcase” will be held at the Superior, Wis., dirt track on August 8, 2022.

The brand new one-night event will feature a $25,000-to-win, $2,500-to-start Super Late Model Main Event. It will be a part of the new “XR Super Series,” a fully sanctioned series of Super Late Model events at iconic dirt racing venues, all with winner payouts exceeding $25,000.

In this new chapter of racing, XR Events will bring the past to the present with a homecoming celebration. Gondik Law Speedway is the “home track” to Silver Bay, Minnesota-based X.CELERATED and the XR Super Series. Situated a one-hour drive south down the North Shore of Lake Superior, Gondik Law Speedway is the perfect place for XR Events to hold this Super Late Model extravaganza.

“We are incredibly pumped to have the XR Super Series at Gondik Law Speedway in 2022,” said Gondik Law Speedway promoter Joe Stariha. “The growth of XR is nothing short of incredible through the years and we can’t wait to show off our track like never before. We’re proud this great series has a home track.”

Gondik Law Speedway is where X.CELERATED traces its roots. The XR Superior Showcase will bring blockbuster names to the 3/8-mile dirt track as the relationship between the two entities comes full-circle.

“This one is for Joe,” said X.CELERATED/XR Events CEO Barry Braun. “In 2009, Joe Stariha gave me an opportunity to film races of his then-Como Mod Series with a handheld camera. That opportunity created our company—which has grown from video, to broadcast, to promotion and now to the XR Super Series. It is fitting that the inaugural year of this tour has a home date in our backyard.”

The XR Superior Showcase will feature WISSOTA Modifieds and Super Stocks as support classes. Complete event details will be available soon. Tickets will go on sale at a date to be determined this December.

Event and ticket information will be available at www.xrsuperiorshowcase.com. Keep up to date with all XRSS event information at: www.xrsuperseries.com. With the addition of the XR Superior Showcase, the XR Super Series is now up to 24 Super Late Model Events.

ABOUT THE XR SUPER SERIES

The goal of the XR Super Series is to complement existing racing schedules with additional opportunities and to reward independent drivers and teams who choose to race these events. Also, starting in 2022, all 22 of these events will be officially sanctioned as XRSS races with a newly established rulebook and a full-time, in-house technical inspection team.

The XR Super Series will feature stops at Bristol Motor Speedway (Tenn.), the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway (N.C.), Belleville High Banks (Kan.), Stuart International Speedway (Iowa), Gondik Law Speedway (Wis.), the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track (Texas), All-Tech Raceway (Fla.) and The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Nev.).

Follow the XR Super Series on Facebook.

ABOUT X.CELERATED

Founded in 2003, X.CELERATED is a marketing and multimedia firm based in Silver Bay, Minnesota. X.CELERATED—referred to simply as XR—focuses on the racing industry, producing high-impact events and streaming broadcasts.

To learn more about X.CELERATED and XR Events, visit: www.racexr.com.

Connect with XR on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube