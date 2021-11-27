Mihocko Masters Copper Classic Opener With ASCS Desert Non-Wing

Bryan Hulbert – QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (November 26, 2021) Getting his second win with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series, Tye Mihocko captured Friday’s $1,000 to win preliminary A-Feature in the sixth running of the Copper Classic at Arizona Speedway.

Keeping pace through a couple of pauses in the action at the start of the 25 lap event, things got rolling nicely with Mihocko in traffic by Lap 12. Sitting just over three seconds ahead of Joshua Shipley, slower cars did little to slow the pace of the No. 3t.

Up to 4.5-seconds of breathing room with ten laps to run, four slower cars occupied the difference. Over five seconds leading, the caution flew with six laps to run as Tye gave the brakes a workout to avoid a car spinning directly in his path.

Back to green, Shipley kept pace for a moment, but Tye again gapped the field. Caution again on Lap 22, the restart was short-lived as Jimmy Pontin flipped almost the length of the front stretch the following lap.

Green, White, Checkered, and there was nothing to stop Tye Mihocko. Right in the tire tracks of the leader, Joshua Shipley kept pace but crossed 0.449-seconds behind the No. 3t. Pete Yerkovich, Travis DeGaton, and Rocky Silva completed the top five.

The Copper Classic concludes Saturday, November 27. Racing begins at 6:35 P.M. (MT).

Arizona Speedway is located at 47346 N Ironwood Rd. More information on the facility can be found online at http://www.arizonaspeedway.net as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Arizona-Speedway-211954742150175. Fans can also email info@arizonaspeedway.net or call (480) 926-6688.

The 2021 season marks the 30th year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation also includes 11 Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Desert Non-Wing

Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, Ariz.)

6th annual Copper Classic

Friday, November 26, 2021

Car Count: 24

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Joshua Shipley[5]; 2. 5AZ-Ronald Webster[2]; 3. 24-Jimmy Pontin[3]; 4. 3K-Patrick Krob[8]; 5. 39T-Travis DeGaton[7]; 6. 50S-Rocky Silva[1]; 7. 29-Eric Turner[6]; 8. (DNF) 8K-Kala Keliinoi[4]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 10-Eugene Thomas[2]; 2. 3T-Tye Mihocko[5]; 3. 7OH-Bryan Ledbetter Jr[3]; 4. 72-AJ Hernandez[7]; 5. 3-Pete Yerkovich[6]; 6. 21P-Daylin Perreira[1]; 7. (DNF) 91-Dean Colquette[8]; 8. (DNF) 68-Colton Maroney[4]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Bobby Carrick[2]; 2. 25AZ-Rick Shuman[3]; 3. 007-Wayne Siddle[1]; 4. 88-Philip Deeney[4]; 5. (DNS) 7K-Bruce St James; 6. (DNS) 43-Justin Kierce; 7. (DNS) 12-Josh Pelkey

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 3T-Tye Mihocko[2]; 2. 2-Joshua Shipley[3]; 3. 3-Pete Yerkovich[14]; 4. 72-AJ Hernandez[8]; 5. 39T-Travis DeGaton[12]; 6. 50S-Rocky Silva[15]; 7. 25AZ-Rick Shuman[5]; 8. 91-Dean Colquette[24]; 9. 88-Philip Deeney[13]; 10. (DNF) 7OH-Bryan Ledbetter Jr[10]; 11. (DNF) 10-Eugene Thomas[4]; 12. (DNF) 99-Bobby Carrick[1]; 13. (DNF) 68-Colton Maroney[20]; 14. (DNF) 24-Jimmy Pontin[9]; 15. (DNF) 007-Wayne Siddle[11]; 16. (DNF) 5AZ-Ronald Webster[6]; 17. (DNF) 3K-Patrick Krob[7]; 18. (DNF) 29-Eric Turner[17]; 19. (DNF) 7K-Bruce St James[22]; 20. (DNS) 12-Josh Pelkey; 21. (DNS) 8K-Kala Keliinoi; 22. (DNS) 21P-Daylin Perreira; 23. (DNS) 21C-Brian Chamberlain; 24. (DNS) 43-Justin Kierce