Sam Hafertepe, Jr. Wins Copper Classic Opener With ASCS Southwest At Arizona Speedway

Bryan Hulbert – QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (November 26, 2021) His third race in a row in Arizona this month, and just as many trips to Victory Lane, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. found his way to the top with the ASCS Southwest Region during Friday night’s Copper Classic A-Feature.

Getting the jump from the pole, Brock Zearfoss led the way with Sam Hafertepe, Jr. chasing. In traffic on Lap 8, Hafertepe rolled in from nearly a second back to 0.013-seconds on Zearfoss. Working low on the No. 7, the two crossed each other up the following lap, with the No. 15h to the lead on Lap 10.

Red on Lap 11 for 11th running Mark Dobmeier in the third turn, the North Dakota shoe was able to walk away. Getting away on the restart, Hafertepe began working traffic himself with eight laps to run.

Working bottom around the Arizona Speedway in the first two turns, Sam rolled the boards in the third and fourth turns. Able to keep around a second over the No. 7, traffic nearly struck the No. 15h on the final lap. Opening the door in the last two turns, Zearfoss shot under Hafertepe but could not pull off the upset, with Sam winning by 0.494-seconds.

Zearfoss in second was followed by tenth starting Justin Sanders to make up the night’s podium with a last-lap pass on Joel Myers, Jr. Rounding out the top five was Corey Day from 11th. Robbie Price was sixth, followed by J.J. Hickle. Through a B-Feature, Austin McCarl charged from 20th to eighth, with Chase Goetz and Max Mittry completing the top ten.

The Copper Classic concludes Saturday, November 27. Racing begins at 6:35 P.M. (MT).

Arizona Speedway is located at 47346 N Ironwood Rd.

Race Results:

ASCS Southwest

Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, Ariz.)

6th annual Copper Classic

Friday, November 26, 2021

Car Count: 46

Group Qualifying:

Qualifying 1: 1. 25B-Blaine Baxter, 13.492[4]; 2. 19-Colby Thornhill, 13.530[1]; 3. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 13.860[8]; 4. 19W-Wes Wofford, 13.909[5]; 5. 27B-Jake Bubak, 13.922[7]; 6. 6C-Logan Calderwood, 13.970[3]; 7. 71H-Nick Aiuto, 14.130[6]; 8. 14-Cody Sickles, 14.502[9]; 9. 61-Chad Stevens, 15.614[10]; 10. 5H-Gary Costa, 16.242[2]

Qualifying 2: 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 13.226[8]; 2. 41-Colton Hardy, 13.486[6]; 3. 2L-Logan Forler, 13.787[9]; 4. 2XM-Max Mittry, 13.817[2]; 5. 17-Cam Smith, 13.888[7]; 6. 45-Monty Ferriera, 14.075[1]; 7. 12J-Josh Grady, 14.171[3]; 8. 17C-Chris Bullock, 14.303[5]; 9. 75X-JT Imperial, 14.482[4]

Qualifying 3: 1. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr, 13.608[2]; 2. 91G-Chase Goetz, 13.760[6]; 3. 39-Robbie Price, 13.869[4]; 4. 88-Travis Reber, 14.015[5]; 5. 4-Tuesday Calderwood, 14.180[7]; 6. 7BG-Rick Ziehl, 14.213[3]; 7. 47-Charles Davis Jr, 14.224[8]; 8. 2-Alex Pettas, 14.385[9]; 9. 5K-Patrick Krob, 14.911[1]

Qualifying 4: 1. 7-Brock Zearfoss, 13.489[3]; 2. 14X-Corey Day, 13.493[7]; 3. 63-JJ Hickle, 13.544[4]; 4. 44-Eric Wilkins, 13.642[2]; 5. 33S-Lance Sargent, 13.674[8]; 6. 01-Skylar Gee, 13.752[5]; 7. 9-Dustin Freitas, 13.826[1]; 8. 9X-Jayme Barnes, 13.906[9]; 9. 34-Sterling Cling, 13.927[6]

Qualifying 5: 1. 88W-Austin McCarl, 13.520[3]; 2. 2X-Justin Sanders, 13.584[1]; 3. 14T-Tim Estenson, 13.697[8]; 4. 2JR-Kelly Miller, 13.749[6]; 5. 44X-Jake Helsel, 13.755[4]; 6. 14H-Dylan Harris, 14.032[9]; 7. 14B-Bailey Sucich, 14.100[5]; 8. 86-Jim Maroney, 15.202[7]; 9. 50S-Rocky Silva, 15.304[2]

Heat Races:

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 19W-Wes Wofford[1]; 2. 13-Mark Dobmeier[2]; 3. 27B-Jake Bubak[5]; 4. 19-Colby Thornhill[3]; 5. 6C-Logan Calderwood[6]; 6. 71H-Nick Aiuto[7]; 7. 25B-Blaine Baxter[4]; 8. 14-Cody Sickles[8]; 9. (DNF) 5H-Gary Costa[10]; 10. (DNS) 61-Chad Stevens

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2XM-Max Mittry[1]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]; 3. 2L-Logan Forler[2]; 4. 41-Colton Hardy[3]; 5. 45-Monty Ferriera[6]; 6. 17-Cam Smith[5]; 7. 12J-Josh Grady[7]; 8. 17C-Chris Bullock[8]; 9. (DNF) 75X-JT Imperial[9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 88-Travis Reber[1]; 2. 39-Robbie Price[2]; 3. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[4]; 4. 91G-Chase Goetz[3]; 5. 47-Charles Davis Jr[7]; 6. 7BG-Rick Ziehl[6]; 7. 2-Alex Pettas[8]; 8. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[5]; 9. (DNF) 5K-Patrick Krob[9]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 63-JJ Hickle[2]; 2. 14X-Corey Day[3]; 3. 7-Brock Zearfoss[4]; 4. 44-Eric Wilkins[1]; 5. 33S-Lance Sargent[5]; 6. 01-Skylar Gee[6]; 7. 34-Sterling Cling[9]; 8. 9-Dustin Freitas[7]; 9. 9X-Jayme Barnes[8]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 14T-Tim Estenson[2]; 2. 2X-Justin Sanders[3]; 3. 2JR-Kelly Miller[1]; 4. 14H-Dylan Harris[6]; 5. 14B-Bailey Sucich[7]; 6. (DNF) 86-Jim Maroney[8]; 7. (DNF) 44X-Jake Helsel[5]; 8. (DNF) 88W-Austin McCarl[4]; 9. (DNS) 50S-Rocky Silva

B-Features:

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 19-Colby Thornhill[1]; 2. 91G-Chase Goetz[2]; 3. 33S-Lance Sargent[5]; 4. 88W-Austin McCarl[13]; 5. 45-Monty Ferriera[4]; 6. 14H-Dylan Harris[3]; 7. 34-Sterling Cling[10]; 8. 7BG-Rick Ziehl[7]; 9. 71H-Nick Aiuto[6]; 10. 12J-Josh Grady[9]; 11. 14-Cody Sickles[11]; 12. 86-Jim Maroney[8]; 13. (DNF) 9X-Jayme Barnes[15]; 14. (DNS) 4-Tuesday Calderwood; 15. (DNS) 75X-JT Imperial; 16. (DNS) 61-Chad Stevens

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 17-Cam Smith[6]; 2. 41-Colton Hardy[1]; 3. 01-Skylar Gee[7]; 4. 47-Charles Davis Jr[4]; 5. 44X-Jake Helsel[10]; 6. 44-Eric Wilkins[2]; 7. 6C-Logan Calderwood[3]; 8. 17C-Chris Bullock[11]; 9. 14B-Bailey Sucich[5]; 10. 9-Dustin Freitas[12]; 11. 25B-Blaine Baxter[8]; 12. 50S-Rocky Silva[15]; 13. 5H-Gary Costa[13]; 14. (DNF) 2-Alex Pettas[9]; 15. (DNS) 5K-Patrick Krob

A-Feature:

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]; 2. 7-Brock Zearfoss[1]; 3. 2X-Justin Sanders[10]; 4. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[6]; 5. 14X-Corey Day[11]; 6. 39-Robbie Price[8]; 7. 63-JJ Hickle[7]; 8. 88W-Austin McCarl[20]; 9. 91G-Chase Goetz[16]; 10. 2XM-Max Mittry[3]; 11. 19-Colby Thornhill[14]; 12. 88-Travis Reber[2]; 13. 27B-Jake Bubak[13]; 14. 2L-Logan Forler[12]; 15. 44X-Jake Helsel[24]; 16. 33S-Lance Sargent[18]; 17. 19W-Wes Wofford[5]; 18. 45-Monty Ferriera[22]; 19. 2JR-Kelly Miller[15]; 20. 17-Cam Smith[17]; 21. 47-Charles Davis Jr[23]; 22. 01-Skylar Gee[21]; 23. 13-Mark Dobmeier[9]; 24. 41-Colton Hardy[19]; 25. 14T-Tim Estenson[25]