Tye Mihocko Bags ASCS Desert Non-Wing Copper Classic Finale At Arizona Speedway

Bryan Hulbert – QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (November 27, 2021) Collecting his second win of the weekend and a $2,000 check for his efforts, Tye Mihocko, swept the Copper Classic at Arizona Speedway with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series.

No good on the first start due to the Left Front coming loose on Mike Visser’s machine; the field realigned into a complete restart with Patrick Krob and Troy DeGaton battling for the lead before the caution lights showed after one lap.

Advantage to DeGaton, the lead for the No. 39t was shot lived as Friday night winner Tye Mihocko took the battle three deep. Taking the point on Lap 3, caution again the following lap saw “The Bull” living up to his nickname and charging away from the field on the restart,

Traffic on Lap 10, the race came to a halt on Lap 11 when Colton Maroney cleared the wall in the third turn before flipping back onto the track aflame. Colton was able to walk away. Erasing a 4.880-second lead, Mihocko returned to work with his advantage back to 3.847-seconds before the caution was called for on Lap 15.

Dealing with yellow lights again the following lap, Tye Mihocko took advantage of the runner-up spot going up for grabs, with Joshua Shipley taking the position on Lap 18. Allowing Mihocko to pull away, the No. 3t hit the season’s final checkered flag with 6.943-seconds to spare. Shipley was second, with Pete Yerkovich settling for third. Rolling up from 21st, A.J. Hernandez advanced 17 positions to finish fourth, with John Shelton making up the top five.

Eric Turner, Bryan Ledbetter, Jr., Troy DeGaton, Kala Keliinoi, and Rocky Silva were the top ten.

With the 2021 season coming to a close, Joshua Shipley captured the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series Championship. News and events on the 2022 season will be released when they are available.

The 2021 season marks the 30th year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation also includes 11 Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

Race Results:

ASCS Desert Non-Wing

Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, Ariz.)

6th annual Copper Classic

Saturday, November 27, 2021

Car Count: 23

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 43-Justin Kierce[2]; 2. 3K-Patrick Krob[4]; 3. 29-Eric Turner[1]; 4. 39T-Troy DeGaton[7]; 5. 50S-Rocky Silva[5]; 6. (DNF) 007-Wayne Siddle[6]; 7. (DNF) 5AZ-Ronald Webster[3]; 8. (DNS) 88-Philip Deeney

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 10-Eugene Thomas[2]; 2. 3-Pete Yerkovich[1]; 3. 7OH-Bryan Ledbetter Jr[3]; 4. 68-Colton Maroney[5]; 5. 5-Mike Visser[6]; 6. 99-Bobby Carrick[7]; 7. 17-Jim Green[8]; 8. (DNF) 21P-Daylin Perreira[4]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Joshua Shipley[5]; 2. 3T-Tye Mihocko[3]; 3. 9-John Shelton[6]; 4. 65X-John Romero[1]; 5. 8K-Kala Keliinoi[4]; 6. 7K-Bruce St James[7]; 7. (DNF) 72-AJ Hernandez[2]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 3T-Tye Mihocko[7]; 2. 2-Joshua Shipley[3]; 3. 3-Pete Yerkovich[5]; 4. 72-AJ Hernandez[21]; 5. 9-John Shelton[8]; 6. 29-Eric Turner[11]; 7. 7OH-Bryan Ledbetter Jr[9]; 8. 39T-Troy DeGaton[6]; 9. 8K-Kala Keliinoi[15]; 10. 50S-Rocky Silva[14]; 11. 65X-John Romero[13]; 12. 99-Bobby Carrick[16]; 13. 3K-Patrick Krob[2]; 14. 17-Jim Green[24]; 15. 88-Philip Deeney[23]; 16. (DNF) 10-Eugene Thomas[1]; 17. (DNF) 5AZ-Ronald Webster[20]; 18. (DNF) 68-Colton Maroney[10]; 19. (DNF) 43-Justin Kierce[4]; 20. (DNF) 5-Mike Visser[12]; 21. (DNF) 7K-Bruce St James[17]; 22. (DNS) 21C-Brian Chamberlain; 23. (DNS) 007-Wayne Siddle; 24. (DNS) 21P-Daylin Perreira