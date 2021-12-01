Lucas Oil Speedway to open season with “Easter Bowl 150” Enduro race on April 16

WHEATLAND, MO. (Dec. 1, 2021) – Lucas Oil Speedway will open its 2022 season a bit earlier than originally scheduled with an additional Open Test and Tune on April 9 before the first-of-its-kind of racing event the following week.

The Easter Bowl 150 is set for Saturday, April 16. The 150-lap Enduro race will begin at 6:30 p.m. that evening, following a Test and Tune session for Weekly Racing Series drivers from 4-6 p.m.

“We’ve been thinking about doing an Enduro race for a while and felt this was a great spot on the calendar, a week before our regular-season opens, to give it a try,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said.

The winner will earn $1,500 to win with prize money to the top 10 finishers. Early registration is $100 (includes driver pit pass) and opens Feb. 28, 2022 running through April 9. Registration is $150 after April 9.

Only 100 entries will be accepted. Vehicles will be assigned their number in order the registrations are received.

Entry form and complete rules are located on Lucas Oil Speedway website under the Driver Info section. Print and complete the form and please mail or deliver appropriate entry fee to:

Lucas Oil Speedway

P.O. Box 8

Wheatland, MO 65779

Please make sure to include name, address, and phone number so track management can match your entry fee to your registration information. Make checks and/or money orders payable to: Lucas Oil Speedway.

Event schedule:

2 p.m. – Pits open

4-6 p.m. – Test and Tune (non-Enduro cars)

6:30 p.m. – Enduro race begins

Ticket information:

Advance discount online only when available later this winter (16 and over) – $12

Adults (16 and over) – $15

Seniors (62 and over)/Military – $12

Youth (ages 6-15) – $5

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family pass – $35

Pit pass – $30

RULES

Mandatory: All Drivers & Passenger must wear a fire suit, gloves, neck brace and racing shoes.

All starting position numbers will be assigned in the order of entry into the event. Cars that do not pre-register must bring a can of spray paint (in a contrasting color to the base color of the car) to add the number to the car at the track. Drivers registering after the deadline or day of the event will start at the rear of the pre registered cars . Track will post car number and starting position of pre-entered cars the Monday before the event.

Each car and driver must be entered. “One” passenger allowed.

The race will begin from a 3-wide standing start.

Cars must hold their position until the green flag is displayed.

The red flag will be displayed if the track is blocked and racing can’t continue, all cars must stop. (Cars moving under the red will receive a 5-lap penalty). The race will be restarted with the cars in the same position as before the red flag. A car involved in the blockage that can continue may do so.

Cars will be allowed to enter the pits for repairs or servicing. Re-entry to the race surface will be allowed as the pit official indicates. Pit stops will be permitted under green conditions only. (Pitting under/during a red flag will result in a 5-lap penalty unless the car was already on pit road before the red came out).

No communication between cars, crew or spectators. Two-way radios are not permitted in cars, pits or grandstands. RaceCeivers will be required.

Transponders will be used for scoring. Each car must have a transponder mounted to rear axle tube away from exhaust system before entering the racing surface. Drivers will be responsible for the transponder mounted to their car. If a transponder is lost or damaged, driver is responsible for repair or replacement.

Pit stops must be achieved in an orderly and safe fashion by exiting the track at top of turn 1. Cars entering the pit area may not exceed 5 mph or will be disqualified.

Suspension

Any 1960 or newer car is eligible. No pick-ups, full size vans, four wheel drives, jeeps type vehicles, limos, or race cars. 4, 6 or 8 cylinder engines allowed.

NO RACECARS, Cruiser Cars will be allowed. If you have a question about your car email us on Facebook.

Wheels 8” max width

Tires 10.5” cross section measured at widest part of tire. MUST BE A DOT TIRE

Car and Body

Roll cage optional. Roll cage may not extend into the engine compartment. Gutting of factory interior panels only allowed for roll cage clearance. EXAMPLE: you may remove the inner door bracing if you are replacing it with door bars.

No bracing in the bumper areas. However, bumpers must be chained or cabled as a safety item to help retain the bumper.

All doors must be closed. Recommend welded, chained or bolted shut.

Remove All Glass. (Windshield is allowed)

Stock seats and seat belts are legal. Racing seats and belts recommended.

All burnable type material, floor mats, head liners, rear seats, etc. must be removed. The rear seat shelf must be left in as a fire stop.

Complete bumper to bumper steel unibody must be retained. Plastic bumpers, and trim must be removed. No lightning permitted.

The stock steel unaltered floor pan, firewalls and trunk must be retained. (fuel cells, properly attached, may be located in the trunk.) must have full firewall in back seat area.

Cars must retain their strictly stock appearance, no cutting, chopping, channeling or shortening allowed. Hoods must be kept in place at all times.

Mesh window nets are permitted, but must be removable.

Front inner fenders may be removed, rear inner fenders must remain. Wheel wells may be trimmed for tire clearance only.

No added weight allowed! No spare parts, extra battery, water bottles, tires, etc… may be carried while racing.

All outside trim, light covers, or anything on the outside that can be torn off MUST be taking off.

Engine

The engine must be strictly stock for that model and make and in its original mounts.

AC and heat components may be removed.

Carb or injector to oil pan must be all factory equipment.

Radiator may be replaced with aftermarket unit.

No Aftermarket headers or manifolds.

Season passes, gift cards available: With the Christmas shopping season ready to shift into high gear, don’t forget to take care of the motorsports fan in your life with 2022 Lucas Oil Speedway Season Passes and Gift Cards.

Season passes for the 2022 season are available now for those who had them in 2021 at a $25 discount. Contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

Season Pass renewal by Dec. 31:

Dirt Track: Adults (ages 16-61) ($475); Seniors (62 and over) ($375)

All-Events: Adults (ages 16-61) ($575); Seniors (62 and over) ($475)

Season Passes beginning Jan. 3, 2022:

Dirt Track: Adults (ages 16-61) $500; Seniors (62 and over) $400.

All-Events: Adults (ages 16-61) $600; Seniors (62 and over) $500.

Each season pass holder is entitled to one reserved stadium-style seat, complete with high backs and armrests located in the top six rows of the main grandstand of the dirt track.

Meanwhile, Lucas Oil Speedway Gift Cards are available in any dollar amount. Gift Cards can be used in all departments including in the pit office, camp shack, concessions, gift shop, suites and the Diamond Bar.

For ticket information for any future event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.