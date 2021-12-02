Axsom to Chase 2022 USAC Sprint Car Championship with CMNR

Indianapolis, Indiana (December 2, 2021)………Clauson Marshall Newman Racing, Driven2SaveLives, an Indiana Donor Network Program, and Emerson Axsom have teamed up to compete for the 2022 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship in the Driven2SaveLives #47BC sprint car.

Axsom, who has been behind the wheel of a sprint car for CMR in select races in 2021, will also run the Driven2SaveLives #39BC in select USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship events in 2022.

Clauson Marshall Racing (CMR), co-owned by Tim Clauson and Richard Marshall, was established in 2016 to compete in the USAC National Midget series. In 2017, CMR brought NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman on board as an additional co-owner of the Clauson Marshall Newman Racing (CMNR) USAC sprint car entry. In its first full season, CMNR and driver Tyler Courtney captured the USAC National Sprint Car championship.

The 17-year-old Axsom (Franklin, Ind.) competed full-time in the USAC National Midget Series for Petry Motorsports in 2021, winning twice and finishing 4th in the championship points standings. He stepped into the Driven2SaveLives Sprint Car in August of 2021 and quickly got up to speed. The 2022 season will be his first full season competing in a Clauson Marshall Newman Racing Driven2SaveLives Sprint Car as he vies for Rookie of the Year honors with the series.

“I’m super excited to be working with Clauson Marshall racing again and excited about the schedule we have put together,” Axsom stated. “I have been working to be exactly where I am for a while now, so it feels great to have it finally pay off. I can’t thank Tim, Diana, Richard, Jennifer, Taylor and everyone at CMR and Driven2SaveLives enough for continuing to believe in me. I am so thankful to be given the opportunity to live my dream while spreading awareness for organ and tissue donation in honor of Bryan Clauson.”

“I am really excited to chase not only Rookie of the Year, but also the USAC National Sprint Car Championship with Emerson,” team co-owner Tim Clauson exclaimed. “We were fortunate to get to audition Emerson during the latter part of 2021, and I was really impressed with the speed we had right out of the gate with no previous sprint car experience. As much as I was impressed with his speed, I was more impressed with the way he represented himself, our company and especially our partners out of the race car.

Getting an opportunity is the first step but taking full advantage of that opportunity is what leads to where we are today,” Clauson continued. “One of the values we have as a company is to help grow the next generation of the sport, and there is little doubt in my mind that Emerson is going to be a big part of not only CMR’s future but the sport’s future as well.”

“Indiana Donor Network has been a loyal partner since we formed our company,” team co-owner Richard Marshall explained. “We are honored to have the opportunity to champion the Driven2SaveLives program again in 2022 with Emerson Axsom. This year, he demonstrated his talent on the track and a professional poise off the track, while representing the D2SL and CMR brands. I have no doubt this is going to be the team to watch in 2022.”

Driven2SaveLives has partnered with Clauson Marshall Racing since 2017 and has been a key part of the Clauson Marshall Racing program since then. Axsom will run all USAC National Sprint Car races and selected Indiana Midget races in 2022 as well as other select races that fit in to the schedule.

Taylor McLean, Marketing Program Specialist at Indiana Donor Network, stated, “Driven2SaveLives, an Indiana Donor Network Program, is extremely excited to continue its partnership with Clauson Marshall Racing and Emerson Axsom. In a very short amount of time, Emerson has become an amazing ambassador for organ, tissue and eye donation and has helped our program reach more race fans. We are excited to expand on our racing program and reach teenagers who are going to be asked if they want to be donors at the BMV when they get their driver’s license. We couldn’t think of a better representative for our donor heroes as we continue to talk about the importance of signing up to be an organ donor within the racing community and as we expand talking to youth about the impact they can have on others.”