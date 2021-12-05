Milestone Moment: Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Reaches Six Million in 2022

Batavia, OH (December 5, 2021) – Entering the 18th season, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will reach another milestone, with over six million in cash – an increase of over one million dollars from 2021 – being awarded to teams throughout 2022.

This 2022 schedule includes 65 A-Main events, at 34 different venues, in 18 states. Teams on this year’s tour will be racing for over $4.8 million in A-Main purse money alone, continuing to set the bar higher year after year.

In addition to the generous number of high-paying events in 2022, next year’s Lucas Oil National Champion will receive a monumental $150,000. Second-place in the championship standings will earn $75,000, while third-place garners $50,000. The year-end points fund for the Top-12 in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will total more than $500,000 in 2022.

In all, there will be $4,841,020 in A-Main purse money, a total of $390,600 handed out in Winners Circle funds over the course of the season to the Top-12 teams with perfect attendance, $530,000 awarded at the year-end banquet for Championship points, another $83,500 in money at the banquet for various awards and point categories, $93,750 in non-qualifier purse money throughout the year, $129,800 in B-Main purse money, and an additional $23,000 for the Wrisco Winternationals and Sunoco Road to Wheatland point funds.

An unprecedented number of $20,000 or more to win events are on the series schedule this season, 17 in total with 11 paying $50,000 or more; up from three in 2021. Beginning earlier in the season than ever before, the long list of $20,000+ A-Main events begins on March 12th with The Tennessean at 411 Motor Speedway. Due to persistent rains during the 2021 Hillbilly Hundred weekend, the 53rd Hillbilly Hundred will be contested on April 9th paying $30,000-to-win. The 30th Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 has increased from $30,000, to $50,000-to-win in 2022 on May 28th. The series has at least one $20,000 or more to win event on all but two scheduled weekends on the schedule, for the remainder of the year after the Show-Me 100.

On June 3rd-4th, West Virginia Motor Speedway hosts the two-day Historic 100 with teams competing for $15,000-to-win on Friday and $50,000-to-win on Saturday. The following weekend is another $50,000 event, the Mountain Moonshine Classic Presented by Lazydays RV at Smoky Mountain Speedway. Continuing the trend, Lernerville Speedway is home to the 16th Annual Firecracker 100 Presented by Big River Steel, also paying $50,000 to the winner, $20,000 more than in years past.

Muskingum County Speedway stepped up to the plate with the previous announcement of a $30,000 event on Sunday, July 3, following three, $3,000 preliminary events on Saturday. The following weekend, Deer Creek Speedway joined suit with an increase in prize money to $50,000 for the main event of the NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50. I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, NE is once again hosting the Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals, paying $53,000-to-win on July 23rd.

The increased 40th Annual Sunoco North/South 100 at Florence Speedway will now pay $75,000-to-win on August 13th, followed by Batesville Motor Speedway’s 30th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions now paying $50,000-to-win on August 20th. The series will then travel over 1,000 miles to Port Royal Speedway. With a new format, The Rumble by the River will be a two-day program with two $5,000-to-win events on Friday which will line up Saturday’s $50,000 finale. September 4th, Tyler County Speedway will host the 54th Hillbilly Hundred, paying $30,000-to-win.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway will again pay $50,000-to-win following two preliminary nights. Brownstown Speedway’s 42nd Annual Jackson 100, pays $20,000-to-win the following weekend, as does the October 1st, 34th Annual Pittsburger at Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway. Since 2011, the series schedule has concluded with the Dirt Track World Championship and 2022 is no exception. The 42nd Annual Dirt Track World Championship, paying $100,000-to-win will again be hosted by Portsmouth Raceway Park.

To learn more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, including a complete 2022 tour schedule, visit the official website at: www.lucasdirt.com.