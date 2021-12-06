2022 MLRA Championship Hits $20,000 While Point Fund Total Swells To $60K

Wheatland, Missouri (December 6, 2021) – With a continued commitment to supporting the drivers and teams that follow the Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA), series officials are excited to announce a new and increased point fund structure for the 2022 season.

The top ten drivers in points at the conclusion of the season will each share in an increased point fund now totaling $60,000. The MLRA champion will drive away with a series record $20,000 for their season long achievement. In addition, the series runner-up will be awarded $10,000 while third place in the final standings will be worth an impressive $7,500.

With each position in the top 10 slated to receive a portion of the $15,000 in added point fund money Series Director Ernie Leftwich expressed his excitement for what it will bring to the series in 2022. “We are always working hard to support the drivers and teams that support the Lucas Oil MLRA. It takes a lot of money to go up and down the road following a series, and with expenses at an all-time high in this sport we wanted to make sure we were doing what we could to help out.”

“We have worked the past few years on getting the feature purses increased, and with support from the tracks and promotors all of our events will now pay a minimum of $5,000 to win, with six of our events now paying at least $10,000 to win. We can’t thank our great series sponsors and especially Lucas Oil Products enough for their support and all that they do for our series and our drivers,” concluded Leftwich.

Registration has also opened for drivers looking to compete for the series 2022 Sunoco Race Fuels “Rookie Of The Year” award. In 2021, Sunoco Race Fuels paid out $4,000 in prize money to the series top rookies along with six drums of racing fuel. Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks, but interested drivers are encouraged to contact Leftwich for eligibility and registration details.

The 2022 season is slated to get underway on April 8th & 9th, 2022 at the Eighty One Speedway in Park City, Kansas with the inaugural running of the “Heartland Hustle“. A total of seven events are schedule for the month of April including additional stops in Iowa at the Davenport Speedway and 34 Raceway, before closing out the month at the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, MO.

**2022 MLRA WINNERS CIRCLE PROGRAM**

The MLRA will continue it’s “Winners Circle Program” in 2022, which will award upwards of $36,000 in appearance money throughout the season. Drivers in the top (10) in season point standings with perfect attendance, will each qualify to receive an additional $200 at each venue. For full program details contact Ernie Leftwich.

2022 LUCAS OIL MLRA CHAMPIONSHIP POINT FUND

$20,000 $10,000 $7,500 $5,000 $4,500 $4,000 $3,000 $2,500 $2,000

$1,500