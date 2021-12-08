HomeDirt Late Model News2022 Summer Tours Feature Six Consecutive Weeks of Racing

2022 Summer Tours Feature Six Consecutive Weeks of Racing

GLORY DAYS: 2022 Summer Tours Feature Six Consecutive Weeks of Racing

Traditional non-stop schedules return for 37th DIRTcar Summer Nationals, 12th DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals seasons

CONCORD, NC — Dec. 8, 2021 — The Midwest’s most beloved Dirt Late Model and Modified racing tours are coming back in familiar fashion next season.

The DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Model Hell Tour and DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals will return to their familiar formats in 2022 with nearly 30 events, racing an average of six days per week over six weeks in eight states. Through the summerlong journey, a healthy mix of staple tracks, returning venues and new speedways line the 40-plus-day trek.

LATE MODEL SCHEDULE

MODIFIED SCHEDULE

The chase for the Late Model championship is also restored to its previous format — all contested races will count toward the overall points standings and determine the $25,000 champion in the season finale on July 23 for the third consecutive year at Merritt Speedway. Weekly points bonuses will also be awarded to the driver with the highest point total at the conclusion of each week.

The Summit Modified championship finale will return to the iconic Fairbury Speedway bullring, racing alongside the World of Outlaws Late Models in the 32nd annual Prairie Dirt Classic, July 29-30.

Each race will once again be broadcast live on DIRTVision presented by Drydene. Buy a seat in the grandstand or stream live to your personal device with a FAST PASS subscription.

Kickoff at Kankakee

For the sixth time in tour history and first since 2019, both tours will open on Tuesday, June 14 with a visit to Kankakee County Speedway – a Summer Nationals staple venue making its 34th appearance on the schedule, dating back to the tour’s inaugural running in 1986.

Revived Venues

Adams County Speedway (Quincy, IL) – The newly re-opened Adams County Speedway, formerly known as Quincy Raceways, will host the Late Models and Modifieds for the first time in three years on Wednesday, June 22. Longtime track staff member Jimmy Lieurance has taken over promotional duties and has already begun work on restoring the third-mile oval, which has been closed since early 2020.

Paducah International Raceway (Paducah, KY) – From 1996-2013, Paducah International Raceway had a spot on the Summer Nationals slate every year consecutively. The track has been closed since operations ceased in late 2018, but will open again in 2022 under new owners, who will welcome both tours back to the Kentucky oval on Friday, July 1.

Doubleheader Duels

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (Pevely, MO) – The Hell Tour has gone two full seasons since the last matchup with the World of Outlaws Late Model Series national touring stars. 2022 will break the hiatus, pitting the Summer Nationals regulars up against the Outlaws in a two-day spectacular at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 on Fri-Sat, June 24-25. The Late Models will chase a $10,000 top prize on Friday night, while a hefty $20,000 awaits the winner on Saturday night. Summit Modifieds are also on the card, racing for their standard $1,500 check.

Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL) – Both tours will visit Fayette County Speedway twice in five days over Independence Day Weekend, starting with a Thursday night special on June 30 and capping the stretch on Monday, July 4. Late Models will race for a $10,000 top prize on Thursday, then come back for a $5,000-to-win event on Monday. $1,500 is on the line for the Modified winner both nights.

Track Debut

Wayne County Speedway (Orrville, OH) – In the second of a two-race trek through Ohio, DIRTcar UMP Modified Ohio Region venue Wayne County Speedway will host both tours for the first time in track history on Sunday, July 17. The three-eighths-mile oval is local to several DIRTcar Late Model and Modified standouts that will be out to challenge the Hell Tour regulars as the season winds down in the final race before heading to Michigan.

Distance Races

All Late Model events will offer a standard 40-lap Feature for all events, unless otherwise specified. The 42nd annual Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on July 7 will contest a traditional 100 laps around the fifth-mile, while the 24th annual Birthday Race at Oakshade Raceway on July 16 will go 60 laps in the $10,000-to-win main event.

Fans and teams are encouraged to keep an eye out for additional races to be announced in the coming months as DIRTcar officials continue to work with tracks and promoters to bring the tours to more places. Follow along for Summer Nationals social media updates on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and check out the library of race highlights on the DIRTcar YouTube channel.

Combined Tour Schedules

Date           Day                    Track                                  City, State                   To-Win (LM/Mod)

June 14      Tuesday             Kankakee Co. Speedway      Kankakee, IL                $5,000/$1,500

June 15      Wednesday        Peoria Speedway                Peoria, IL                     $5,000/$1,500

June 16      Thursday            Davenport Speedway          Davenport, IA              $5,000 (LM only)

June 17      Friday                Tri-City Speedway               Pontoon Beach, IL        $10,000/$1,500

June 18      Saturday            Fairbury Speedway              Fairbury, IL                  $10,000/$2,000

June 19      Sunday               Sycamore Speedway           Maple Park, IL              $5,000/$1,500

June 20      Monday             Off

June 21      Tuesday             Springfield Raceway            Springfield, MO           $5,000 (LM only)

June 22      Wednesday        Adams Co. (IL) Speedway     Quincy, IL                    $5,000/$1,500

June 23      Thursday            Spoon River Speedway        Canton, IL                    $5,000/$1,500

June 24      Friday                I-55 Raceway                      Pevely, MO                  $10,000/$1,500

June 25      Saturday            I-55 Raceway                      Pevely, MO                  $20,000/$1,500

June 26      Sunday               TBA

June 27      Monday             Off

June 28      Tuesday             TBA

June 29      Wednesday        TBA

June 30      Thursday            Fayette Co. Speedway         Brownstown, IL            $10,000/$1,500

July 1         Friday                Paducah Int’l Raceway         Paducah, KY                $10,000/$1,500

July 2         Saturday            Clarksville Speedway           Clarksville, TN              $10,000/$1,500

July 3         Sunday               Lincoln Speedway               Lincoln, IL                    $5,000/$1,500

July 4         Monday             Fayette Co. Speedway         Brownstown, IL            $5,000/$1,500

July 5         Tuesday             Off

July 6         Wednesday        TBA

July 7         Thursday            Macon Speedway                Macon, IL                    $5,000/$1,500

July 8         Friday                Farmer City Speedway         Farmer City, IL             $10,000/$1,500

July 9         Saturday            Highland Speedway             Highland, IL                 $10,000/$1,500

July 10        Sunday               Tri-State Speedway             Haubstadt, IN              $5,000/$1,500

July 11        Monday             Off

July 12        Tuesday             Knox Co. Raceway               Knoxville, IL                 $5,000/$1,500

July 13        Wednesday        TBA

July 14        Thursday            TBA

July 15        Friday                I-96 Speedway                    Lake Odessa, MI          $10,000/$1,500

July 16        Saturday            Oakshade Raceway             Wauseon, OH              $10,000/$1,500

July 17        Sunday               Wayne Co. Speedway          Orrville, OH                 $5,000/$1,500

July 18        Monday             Off

July 19        Tuesday             TBA

July 20        Wednesday        Thunderbird Speedway       Muskegon, MI             $5,000/$1,500

July 21        Thursday            Butler Motor Speedway      Quincy, MI                  $5,000/$1,500

July 22        Friday                Tri-City Motor Speedway     Auburn, MI                  $10,000/$1,500

July 23        Saturday            Merritt Speedway               Merritt, MI                  $10,000/$1,500

July 29        Friday                Fairbury Speedway              Fairbury, IL                  $500/Mod Showdown

July 30        Saturday            Fairbury Speedway              Fairbury, IL                  $5,000 (Mods only)

