Diverse Field of Midget Entries for Rumble

EIGHT FORMER WINNERS AMONG DIVERSE RUMBLE MIDGET LINE-UP

Defending Champion Tony Stewart Heads Up the Pack

FORT WAYNE, IND (December 8, 2021) – Eight former winners are among one of the most diverse field of Midget entrants in the history of the Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales; representing a total of 27 wins on the 1/6 mile concrete oval built inside of the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Defending champion Tony Stewart, who leads the pack with his 11 wins, is among those that will be chasing the elusive Rumble Bell trophy December 17 and 18.

Joining Stewart on the list of returning champions are Billy Wease (5), Russ Gamester (4), Justin Peck (3), and single winners Mike Fedorcak, Derek Bischak, Brandon Knupp and Nick Hamilton. A total of 42 feature events have been contested since the historic event moved into the new Expo Center in 1998. Prior to that, the racing action took part on the hockey rink floor inside the adjoining Coliseum.

With the unique formula of pitting National, Regional, Focus and Kenyon Midgets into one fold, the Rumble in Fort Wayne annually attracts a wide variety of drivers and a wide range of experience to make for unpredictable racing.

A couple of drivers making their first attempt into the starting field will be Cody Gallogly (Baltimore, OH) and Charlie Schultz (Lorain, OH) as they move up from the go-kart ranks, while Keith Ousley (North Webster, IN) is advancing from the Winged 600cc Midgets. Several young drivers from within the Kenyon Midgets will be making their initial starts, while at the other end of the spectrum, veteran Kenny Schrader (Fenton, MO) will be returning to Fort Wayne after an absence of several years.

Joining the Midgets at the Rumble this year will be the North Baltimore Custom Cuts winged 600cc Midgets, LiUNA non-winged 600’s, and multiple divisions within the Baker Racing Engines Quarter Midget Division. The go-kart division will also be represented with 8 classes including the Jeremy Howe Racing Sr. Champs, Coe Heating & Air Conditioning Junior 3’s, Economy Auto Parts 330 Clones, Bob Buescher Homes 360 Clones, everageauto.com Wedge Karts, Junior Sportsman, 400 Clones and Kid Karts. Each of the divisions and classes will compete in full programs each day.

Advance tickets are available through any Ticketmaster outlet or at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum box office, and on race-day. For those unable to make the trek to Fort Wayne, this year’s program will be live streamed in its entirety via Pit Row TV and SPEED SPORT TV.

Complete event information may be found at www.rumbleinfortwayne.com