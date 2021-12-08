Winged 600cc’s Chase for Summit City Chevrolet Cash at the Rumble at Ft. Wayne.

SUMMIT CITY CHEVROLET POSTS INCENTIVE FOR RUMBLE’S WINGED 600cc MIDGETS

Fastest North Baltimore Custom Cuts Winged 600cc Each Night to Receive $250

FORT WAYNE, IND (December 8, 2021) – While being fast is always a key ingredient towards victory in racing, the competitors in this year’s North Baltimore Custom Cuts winged 600cc Midget class at the 23rd Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales have another reason to go fast. A $250 bonus awaits the fastest driver each night of the December 17 and 18 event, courtesy of Summit City Chevrolet.

“We look forward to meeting the Rumble race fans and the race teams, as they have become known as loyal to racing sponsors” stated Cruz Garcia, General Sales Manager at Summit City Chevrolet. “Being located right here in Fort Wayne, we can help race fans find the perfect vehicle to get them up and down the road to the races in comfort and style.”

It will be a different approach for the drivers in seeking the Summit City Chevrolet Fast Time award this year. Instead of single-car time trial runs, electronic transponders will be in use and the cars will be qualified during every lap of their grouped practice sessions. The fastest overall time among all the entrants during these sessions will be declared the $250 winner.

Joining the North Baltimore Custom Cuts winged 600cc Midgets at the Rumble will be LiUNA non-winged 600’s, along with Midgets and multiple divisions within the Baker Racing Engines Quarter Midget Division. The go-kart division will be represented with 7 classes including the Jeremy Howe Racing Sr. Champs, Coe Heating & Air Conditioning Junior 3’s, Economy Auto Parts 330 Clones, Bob Buescher Homes 360 Clones, everageauto.com Wedge Karts, Junior Sportsman and 400 Clones.

Advance tickets are available through any Ticketmaster outlet or at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum box office, and on race-day. For those unable to make the trek to Fort Wayne, this year’s program will be live streamed in its entirety via Pit Row TV and SPEED SPORT TV.

Complete event information may be found at www.rumbleinfortwayne.com