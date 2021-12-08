X.CELERATED Hires Dan Robinson as New Chief Operating Officer

SILVER BAY, Minn. (December 7, 2021) — X.CELERATED announces motorsports veteran Dan Robinson as new Chief Operating Offer.

As XR grows exponentially in 2022 with the creation of the XR Super Series for Super Late Models, Robinson will step into the role of COO, overseeing and managing XR Events. Robinson brings a breadth of knowledge to XR, with more than 20 years of experience in motorsports and racing events management.

“Adding a talent the level of Dan Robinson is extremely rare and very fortunate for our company,” said X.CELERATED & XR Events CEO Barry Braun. “This hire will legitimize the growth of XR and the XR Super Series now and into the future.”

Most recently the Vice President of Motorsports Operations at Lucas Oil Products, Inc., Robinson is uniquely qualified to take on this new role at XR during the company’s time of expansion. Robinson has previously managed everything from sponsorships to marketing, human resources to finances. He will wear many different hats at XR, all of which will fit him perfectly.

“After meeting with Barry Braun and learning more about the history of XR and especially his vision for the company moving forward, I knew this would be the perfect opportunity to join a forward-thinking, family-oriented organization that cares first and foremost about the racers and the fans,” said Robinson. “Based on what I’ve seen this past season and the feedback I’ve already received from drivers and their teams across the country, XR and especially the XR Super Series is poised to be a game-changer in the world of short track motorsports. My family and I couldn’t be prouder to join the team at XR.”

During his time with Lucas Oil Products, Robinson managed operations with the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series, the Lucas Oil Pulling League, the Lucas Oil Midwest Latemodel Racing Association and Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo. He was the General Manager of Lucas Oil Speedway from 2009 to 2018 before the expansion of his responsibilities with Lucas Oil.

Robinson has facilitated success in whatever role he’s assumed during his career. He now has the chance to head up a brand-new series in a unique opportunity with XR.

“Getting in on the ground floor of the XR Super Series has me extremely excited,” Robinson said. “I can’t wait to see what this can grow into, and I want to help make this series really special. I’m ready to get started.”

The XR Super Series is a new and fully sanctioned schedule of Super Late Model events at iconic dirt racing venues across the United States. The goal of the XRSS is to complement existing racing schedules with additional opportunities and to reward independent drivers and teams who choose to race these events. Every XRSS feature will pay $25,000-to-win or more.

Robinson will officially begin his new role with XR on January 3, 2022