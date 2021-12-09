2022 Prairie Dirt Classic to Pay Up to $100,000-To-Win with $500 Per Lap Leader Bonus

New FALS Draw to Pay One Lucky Fan $50,000

FAIRBURY, Ill. (12/09/21) – One certainty during each year’s Prairie Dirt Classic presented by the Bank of Pontiac and the Illinois State Rifle Association is that the on-track action leads to some of the best racing anywhere in the country.

Now, there’s even more incentive for the World of Outlaws (WoO) Morton Buildings Late Model Series drivers to push the ragged edge as they will have up to $50,000 in added cash on the line during the July 29-30 mega event. With the newly-announced $500 per lap leader bonus as well as a $50,000 winner’s check, a green-to-checkered sweep of the 100-lap finale would lead to one driver claiming a whopping $100,000.

“Lap money is something we’ve been wanting to add to the Prairie Dirt Classic, and in 2022 we’re making it a reality at a whopping $500 per lap led. This adds some serious additional cash to the feature event. With what we have in place, Kyle Larson would’ve won over $85,000 at this year’s Prairie Dirt Classic since he led 70 laps and got the $50,000 winner’s check,” said Fairbury Speedway track owner and promoter, Matt Curl. “This event is known to result in a lot of leaders, with 37 different lead changes since the World of Outlaws began sanctioning the Prairie Dirt Classic in 2013, which translates to nearly five lead changes per year. We want to throw a wildcard element out there to the drivers to encourage them to give it their all, every single lap. With an extra $50,000 on the line, odds are that the racing up front will take on a whole new complexion.”

Not stopping there, Fairbury Speedway has also announced the brand-new FALS Draw, which offers the opportunity for one lucky race patron to win a whopping $50,000 during the 32nd annual Prairie Dirt Classic. Fans can enter the contest by purchasing one of the limited 100 tickets. Each ticket is priced at $1,000.

$50,000 of the money raised in the FALS Draw will go to a lucky fan, while the other $50,000 collected will go toward the lap money in the feature. Additionally, seven different FALS Draw participants will win $1,000 during Friday’s portion of the epic weekend.

“Not only did we want to give the racers a chance to win more money, but we also wanted the fans to have a chance at a mega payday as well,” Curl noted. “The FALS Draw for the fans is something I’ve been kicking around for a while in my head, and we are going to give it a shot in 2022. It’ll definitely add another dimension to the event.”

A unique aspect of the FALS Draw is that tickets can be purchased in a number of ways. It doesn’t matter how it’s put together as it could be a group of friends, race teams, or business owners who split the cost of the ticket. Regardless of how they are purchased, each ticket will have the same chance to win $50,000. The bonus lap money and FALS Draw payout are guaranteed for the event.

Purchasing a FALS Draw ticket includes entry into a VIP hospitality dinner on the Saturday of the Prairie Dirt Classic. Additionally, all tickets will be entered into a Friday night drawing for a two-seater ride.

Contestants do not need to be present to win the prize money.

FALS Draw tickets will go on sale and be up for grabs on the Fairbury Speedway website starting Saturday, January 1. More details and contest rules will be made available online in the coming weeks at www.FairburySpeedway.com.

All event information, including ticket renewals and reserved seats for the 2022 Prairie Dirt Classic, will be released after the first of the year.