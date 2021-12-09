Increased Awards for Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup in 2022

Batavia, OH (December 9, 2021) – The 2022 Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup mini-series within the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule consists of eleven (11) events that pay a minimum of $50,000 or more to the winner – awarding points to drivers based on their finishes at these eleven events.

The 2022 Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Champion and the top five in points will receive bigger cash awards than in years past; in 2022 the driver that earns the most points at the eleven crown jewel cup events will receive a $15,000 cash bonus at the year-end awards banquet. The drivers who finish second through fifth in the Crown Jewel Cup standings will earn $6,000, $4,000, $3,000, and $2,000 in cash, respectively.

“We really want to thank Gerald Newton and Arizona Sport Shirts for stepping up and giving the crown jewel cup events even more money for racers to earn,” stated Wayne Castleberry, Marketing and Sales for Lucas Oil Motorsports.

“We are excited to return in 2022 with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and support different programs within the series to offer racers more financial opportunities,” Gerald Newton, Arizona Sport Shirts. Arizona Sport Shirts will continue to have a presence onsite at all series events, along with their extensive online store: www.arizonasportshirts.com

Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup 2022 events

May 28, 2022- Lucas Oil Speedway- Show-Me 100- $50,000 to win

June 4, 2022- West Virginia Motor Speedway- Historic 100- $50,000 to win

June 18, 2022- Smoky Mountain Speedway- Mountain Moonshine Classic- $50,000 to win

June 25, 2022- Lernerville Speedway- Firecracker 100- $50,000 to win

July 9, 2022- Deer Creek Speedway- Gopher 50- $50,000 to win

July 23, 2022- I-80 Speedway- Silver Dollar Nationals- $53,000 to win

August 13, 2022- Florence Speedway- North/South 100- $75,000 to win

August 20, 2022- Batesville Motor Speedway- Topless 100- $50,000 to win

August 27, 2022- Port Royal Speedway- Rumble by the River- $50,000 to win

September 17, 2022- Knoxville Raceway- Late Model Nationals- $50,000 to win

October 15, 2022- Portsmouth Raceway Park- Dirt Track World Championship- $100,000 to win