Stockon to Drive the Pink 69 on 2022 USAC Silver Crown Trail

Evansville, Indiana (December 9, 2021)………Chase Stockon has been named the new driver of the Pink 69 Racing No. for the dirt portion of the 2022 USAC Silver Crown trail.

Stockon, of Fort Branch, Ind., owns the ultimate Ironman mark of 324 consecutive USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship feature starts, but has made just four Silver Crown starts in his career dating to 2015.

A single Silver Crown appearance in 2021 for DMW Motorsports at the Illinois State Fairgrounds led to a 10th place finish in what was his first series in six seasons and gave him the appetite to do more racing with big cars in 2022. It all came to fruition when team owner Bill Floyd made the call.

“Bill and the Pink 69 team seem are committed to bringing a top-notch car to the Silver Crown series and I’m honored to be chosen as part of it,” Stockon stated.

In addition to Stockon, a new 2022 Maxim chassis has been delivered to the Evansville, Ind. based team, whose participation in the series dates back to 2019 with driver Kyle Cummins where both learned the ropes of the series as Rookies.

Stockon takes the reins of car No. 69 following the mutual parting of ways between the team and Cummins after they made five starts together over the past two seasons.

“I am grateful that Kyle came on board with our new team and helped us through the learning curves,” Floyd said. “Silver Crown was new to both of us and from the beginning we wanted to give it a full season. Kyle’s busy Sprint car and Midget commitments, his thriving machining business, in addition to a growing family, made us both agree that its best to move in a different direction.”

Stockon is renowned for his USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car success, having won 14 career series features. But he’s ready to add more Silver Crown racing to his plate in the coming year and Floyd anticipates success on the half-mile and one-mile-long dirt tracks on the circuit.

“Chase is a dynamic driver who has proven to be a top performer,” Floyd praised. “He excels at the larger, high-speed tracks and I’m excited for our team.”