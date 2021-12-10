USAC Silver Crown cars return to World Wide Technology Raceway for Bommarito Automotive Group 500 INDYCAR Weekend

Exciting open wheel series’ return adds to thrilling weekend fan experience

December 9, 2021, St. Louis – The United States Auto Club (USAC) Silver Crown Series will make a triumphant return to World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, for the August 19-20 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 INDYCAR Weekend. The USAC open-cockpit asphalt sprint-style cars will compete on INDYCAR Pole Night, Friday, August 19, 2022. The race distance will be 80 laps (100 miles). The USAC cars have not raced at WWTR since 2016. The most recent WWTR winners include California’s Tanner Swanson (2016) and New Englander Bobby Santos III (2013, 2014). Kody Swanson is the series’ defending champion.

“We are excited to host the return of the USAC Silver Crown Series to WWTR and, for the first time ever, host the series in conjunction with our NTT INDYCAR SERIES event weekend,” said Chris Blair, WWTR Executive Vice President and General Manager. “Our goal is to provide the ultimate open wheel racing weekend and the combination of INDYCAR, Silver Crown, Indy Lights, Pro 2000 and the Vintage Indy Registry exhibition will make the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 even greater than before.

“Each year we conduct extensive post-event surveys for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 and, each year, our fans request the Silver Crown Series be included on the schedule,” Blair added. “Scheduling in the past was a challenge, but the recent growth and strength within USAC and the Silver Crown series now makes it possible for teams to be a part of this great race. As a promote and fan, I’m excited to watch the Silver Crown cars racing under the lights on Friday night following INDYCAR qualifying. The entire line-up for this year’s event is going to be spectacular.”

Tickets now are on sale for WWTR’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES Weekend as well as the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Weekend on June 3-5, 2022. The NASCAR Cup Series Weekend includes the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (June 4) and the June 3 #CupTimeSTL Short Track Classic at nearby Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois. For tickets and information, please visit www.WWTRaceway.com or call (618) 215-8888. Follow WWTR on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility, a 14-acre multi-purpose dirt off-road venue, and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and owner and CEO Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association.