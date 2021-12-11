Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals and Southern Nationals Release 2022 Schedule of Events

(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) Series promoter Ray Cook is excited to release the 2022 schedule for both the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series and the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series. Both miniseries schedules feature twelve events at twelve different venues across the Southeast totaling nearly $650,000 in purse money. As was the case in 2021, the Champion of each tour will receive a $10,053 prize, but additional point money has been added for all other drivers that maintain perfect attendance.

“I am very proud of the schedules we have put together for the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals and the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals,” quoted Cook during the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) show this weekend in downtown Indianapolis. “With all of the new races already announced – especially in our area – it made it challenging to find dates that didn’t conflict with nearby tracks. I think we’ve put the puzzle pieces together pretty well and have a nice schedule for both the spring and the summer. We’ve got more five-figure races than we ever have before and we’ve added point money to try to attract more guys to stick with the entire tour. I have to thank all of our family of tracks for their continued support, as well as our long list of sponsors including Schaeffer’s Oil, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Racer Tires, and Hoosier Racing Tires.”

The Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series will kick things off with a doubleheader weekend in the Peach State with a $10,053 winner’s check up for grabs on March 4 at Swainsboro Raceway in Swainsboro, Georgia and on March 5 at Senoia Raceway in Senoia, Georgia. From there, the series will snake through the states of North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia for a total of twelve races – six of which will shell out a five-figure payday.

Other tracks on the Spring Nationals slate include Tri-County Race Track in Brasstown, North Carolina, Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Virginia, Tazewell Speedway in Tazewell, Tennessee, Crossville Speedway in Crossville, Tennessee, Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee, Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Georgia, East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama, Lavonia Speedway in Lavonia, Georgia, Dixie Speedway in Woodstock, Georgia, and Rome Speedway in Rome Georgia. The most lucrative race on the tour will once again be the ‘Lil Bill Corum Memorial at Tazewell (TN) Speedway on April 16, as a $21,000 top prize ($64,000 purse) will be on the line in a single-day program that will be co-sanctioned with the Iron-Man Late Model Series.

2022 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, March 4 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | $10,053 to win

Saturday, March 5 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | $10,053 to win

Friday, March 18 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | $4,053 to win

Friday, April 15 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | $10,053 to win

Saturday, April 16 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | $21,000 to win

Friday, April 22 | Crossville Speedway, Crossville, TN | $4,053 to win

Saturday, April 23 | Clarksville Speedway, Clarksville, TN | $10,053 to win

Friday, May 6 | Boyd’s Speedway, Ringgold, GA | $5,053 to win

Saturday, May 7 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | $10,053 to win

Friday, May 27 | Lavonia Speedway, Lavonia, GA | $4,053 to win

Saturday, May 28 | Dixie Speedway, Woodstock, GA | $4,053 to win

Sunday, May 29 | Rome Speedway, Rome, GA | $5,053 to win

* All races to be shown LIVE on FloRacing

Following a brief month-and-a-half break after the Spring Nationals finale at Rome (GA) Speedway, the 18th edition of the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series will take center stage. For the first time in miniseries history, eight of the twelve shows will pay out $10,053 to the winner. The tour will once again start at Beckley Motorsports Park in Beckley, West Virginia on Friday, July 15. From there, the Southern Nationals will visit the states of Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Other tracks on the Southern Nationals slate include Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Virginia, Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee, I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, Tennessee, Senoia Raceway in Senoia, Georgia, Needmore Speedway in Norman Park, Georgia, Screven Motor Speedway in Sylvania, Georgia, Swainsboro Raceway in Swainsboro, Georgia, Toccoa Raceway in Toccoa, Georgia, Tri-County Race Track in Brasstown, North Carolina, Crossville Speedway in Crossville, Tennessee, and Tazewell Speedway in Tazewell, Tennessee. The high-banked “Taz” will once again serve as the point finale, as it has done every year since the series inception back in 2005.

2022 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, July 15 | Beckley Motorsports Park, Beckley, WV | $10,053 to win

Saturday, July 16 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | $10,053 to win

Sunday, July 17 | Volunteer Speedway, Bulls Gap, TN | $10,053 to win

Tuesday, July 19 | I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN | $4,053 to win

Thursday, July 21 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | $4,053 to win

Friday, July 22 | Needmore Speedway, Norman Park, GA | $10,053 to win

Saturday, July 23 | Screven Motor Speedway, Sylvania, GA | $10,053 to win

Sunday, July 24 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | $10,053 to win

Tuesday, July 26 | Toccoa Raceway, Toccoa, GA | $4,053 to win

Thursday, July 28 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | $4,053 to win

Friday, July 29 | Crossville Speedway, Crossville, TN | $10,053 to win

Saturday, July 30 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | $10,053 to win

* All races to be shown LIVE on FloRacing

2022 Purse Structures:

$4,053 to Win Events

1) $4,053, 2) $2,000, 3) $1,400, 4) $1,000, 5) $800, 6) $700, 7) $600, 8) $550, 9) $525, 10) $500, 11) $480, 12) $470, 13) $460, 14) $450, 15) $440, 16) $430, 17) $420, 18) $410, 19) $400, 20) $400, 21) $400, 22) $400 — $17,288 TOTAL

$5,053 to Win Events

1) $5,053, 2) $2,500, 3) $1,600, 4) $1,200, 5) $900, 6) $700, 7) $675, 8) $650, 9) $625, 10) $600, 11) $580, 12) $560, 13) $540, 14) $520, 15) $500, 16) $480, 17) $470, 18) $460, 19) $450, 20) $450, 21) $450, 22) $450 — $20,413 TOTAL

$10,053 to Win Events

1) $10,053, 2) $5,000, 3) $2,500, 4) $1,800, 5) $1,250, 6) $900, 7) $800, 8) $700, 9) $675, 10) $650, 11) $625, 12) $600, 13) $575, 14) $550, 15) $525, 16) $500, 17) $500, 18) $500, 19) $500, 20) $500, 21) $500, 22) $500 — $30,703 TOTAL

$21,000 to Win Event

1) $21,000, 2) $10,000, 3) $6,000, 4) $4,000, 5) $3,000, 6) $2,000, 7) $1,500, 8) $1,400, 9) $1,300, 10) $1,200, 11) $1,150, 12) $1,090, 13), $1,080, 14) $1,070, 15) $1,060, 16) $1,050, 17) $1,040, 18) $1,030, 19) $1,020, 20) $1,010, 21) $1,000, 22) $1,000 — $64,000 TOTAL

Point Fund (Each Series)

1) $10,053, 2) $5,053, 3) $2,553, 4) $2,053, 5) $1,553, & $1,053 to all other perfect attendance drivers

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Southern Nationals Series would like to thank all of our 2022 marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Dirt Draft, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, Keyser Manufacturing, MasterSbilt Race Cars, RockAuto.com, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, Knowles Race Parts & Bodies, Coosa Heating & Air, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com