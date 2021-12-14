FASTEST LiUNA NON-WINGED 600cc MIDGET AT RUMBLE TO BE REWARDED

Bumper to Bumper/Auto Value Super Sprint Series Sponsor Offers $250 Nightly

FORT WAYNE, IND (December 13, 2021) – Following each night’s (Dec. 17/18) timed practice sessions for the LiUNA Non-Winged 600cc Midgets competing in the Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales, the quickest timer will receive $250. The bonus is being put up for grabs courtesy of Tom Hartsell, proprietor of Cass Auto in Cassopolis, MI and owner of the Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Sprint Series (AVBBSS).

“We look forward to the Rumble and understand that many drivers, including some of those that compete in our series, use the Rumble to sharpen their reflexes in anticipation of the outdoor racing season ahead of them,” stated Hartsell. “And we know that speed is the name of the game, so our store is excited to offer this extra incentive to the driver that gets around the 1/6 mile concrete oval inside of the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum the quickest.”

Recently the AVBBSS group joined forces with the management team at Anderson (IN) Speedway to create the 500 Sprint Series and will be introducing the new look and goals for pavement Sprint Car racing.

“Showcasing speed fits right into the image we will be projecting for our new series, and what better way than to join forces with the speedsters of the Rumble,” concluded Hartsell.

The LiUNA Non-Winged 600cc Midgets that will be in the hunt for the nightly $250 bonus will be joined each night by their counterpart North Baltimore Custom Cuts Winged 600cc Midgets as well as a full field of Midgets. Rounding out the busy agenda will be six classes of Baker Racing Engines Quarter Midgets and eight classes of Go-Karts, including the Economy Auto Parts 330 Clone, Bob Buescher Homes 360 Clone, 400 Clone, Jeremy Howe Racing Senior Champs, Coe Heating & Air Junior 3, Junior Sportsman, everageauto.com Wedge Karts and Kid Karts. Entries for all the classes will be accepted right up through each race day.

Advance tickets are available through any Ticketmaster outlet or at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum box office, and on race-day. For those unable to make the trek to Fort Wayne, this year’s program will be live streamed in its entirety via Pit Row TV and SPEED SPORT TV.

Complete event information may be found at www.rumbleinfortwayne.com