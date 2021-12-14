TrueTimber® Announces 4x World of Outlaws Champion Brandon Sheppard as Brand Ambassador

INMAN, S.C. – December 14, 2021 – TrueTimber has announced 4x World of Outlaws champion and avid outdoorsman, Brandon ‘B-Shepp’ Sheppard, has joined TrueTimber’s impressive lineup of brand ambassadors. Additionally, TrueTimber will be on board as a sponsor of the #B5 Brandon Sheppard Racing Super Late Model entry for 2022.

Fresh off his record-tying 4th World of Outlaws Series Championship, Super Late Model fans will see the TrueTimber logo and camo patterns featured on the 2022 wrap scheme of the Illinois-based Rocket Chassis #B5. As an avid outdoorsman, Sheppard will represent the brand both on and off the track by putting TrueTimber’s realistic family of camo patterns to good use chasing whitetail in the woods of central Illinois.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Brandon and have him join our exclusive lineup of brand ambassadors,” said TrueTimber CEO Rusty Sellars. “Brandon is extremely dedicated both on the track and in the woods, which makes him a perfect fit for our team. We can’t wait to see Brandon representing our brand both in the field and at the front of the pack when the checkered flag is waved.”

“Anyone who knows me well understands that I’m absolutely ate up with hunting when I’m not turning laps,” said Sheppard. “Having a great partner like TrueTimber to help share that passion along with their involvement in working with great motorsports programs is an incredible opportunity that I’m very grateful for.”

Sheppard closed out 2021 with a 4th place finish in the Gateway Dirt Nationals last week inside the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis and will launch his 2022 racing campaign in the B5 on January 8 at Vado Speedway Park in New Mexico. Be sure to catch Sheppard in action all season long across DirtVision, Flo Racing, MavTV Plus and various other digital streaming outlets.

To learn more about the entire TrueTimber product line and see all available patterns, visit TrueTimber.com. Details about future product launches can be found on TrueTimber’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

About TrueTimber

Founded in 2005, TrueTimber is based in Inman, South Carolina and is the most realistic, performance-driven camouflage brand in the industry. TrueTimber offers a wide variety of clothing items and accessories, featuring 27 distinct camo patterns that perfectly blend with their surroundings. The company spends countless hours researching, testing and seeking new technology to produce the most effective and lifelike camouflage patterns possible. TrueTimber products can be found in retailers across the United States and Canada, and it continues to be one of the fastest growing camouflage companies in the world. For more information about TrueTimber, visit TrueTimber.com.

