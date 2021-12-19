Ricky Thornton Jr. Earns 2021 Eibach Springs Rookie of the Year

Batavia, OH (December 20, 2021) – Ricky Thornton Jr added his name to the record books in 2021, ending the season as the Eibach Springs Rookie of the Year for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. Thornton, Jr. adds his name to a list of other Rookie’s that have gone on to win a host of championships, which is his next goal.

“I’ve got to thank everyone, especially the whole Lucas Oil deal. It has been a dream come true to come out this year and be able to run this series, we look forward to going into next year. I have to thank Todd and Vickie Burns and everyone with the whole SSI Motorsports crew, we bust our butts all year to try to do the best we can; it definitely worked out. To come out and win rookie of the year was our goal starting out the year.”

Thornton, Jr. had two series points race wins on the year, one being the $100,000-to-win series finale, the Dirt Track World Championship. In addition to his wins, he also had nine top-five appearances, and 20 top-ten finishes; however, these numbers don’t entirely reflect Thornton Jr’s season as he made a lot of noise on the track, showing a promising future for the 31-year-old.

The 2021 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Champion, Tim McCreadie said about the newest Rookie of the Year, “Like I told several rookies years ago because I was one back when we all had flip phones, stick with it you’re going to get it. The problem is, you’ve already got it. Hopefully you don’t take over too soon but congrats on your year, I know how hard it is to jump in and do something like that.”

The Eibach Springs Rookie of the Year’s Todd and Vickie Burns-owned SSI Motorsports Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by Hoker Trucking, Sub-Surface of Indiana, Dyno One, Inc., West Side Tractor Sales, Excel Floor Covering, Certified Inspection Service Co, Inc., D&E Outside Services, Shelby Materials, Penske Racing Shocks, and VP Race Fuels