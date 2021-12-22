Kasey Kahne is Full-Time World of Outlaws Sprint Car Driver in 2022

LONG TIME COMING: Kasey Kahne Joins World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series Full-Time in 2022

Four-Time Champion Car Owner will Chase New Title as Driver of KKR #9

CONCORD, NC – December 22, 2021 – For the first time ever, Kasey Kahne is set to embark on a full-time campaign with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series in 2022.

Driving his own famed #9, Kasey will link up with his three-time and defending driver champion Brad Sweet to form a potent two-car team out of Kasey Kahne Racing’s Mooresville, NC shop.

“I’ve realized through my commitments as a team owner that I still want to race and challenge myself at this level,” Kahne said. “I am grateful to have propelled into the NASCAR ranks as quickly as I did, but sprint car racing has been a dream of mine since I was a kid, and this is the first chance I’ve had to dedicate myself to it full-time.”

The Enumclaw, WA superstar has long been associated with The Greatest Show on Dirt. Look no further than his Series debut at age 17 in 1997, his first entry fielded as a car owner in 2005, the first championship for KKR in 2013, and now the dynasty established with a hat trick from 2019-21 for proof on that.

Over his career, which has largely been consumed by 700+ starts and 31 victories across the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity & Truck Series, Kahne managed to fit in 140 World of Outlaws Features to this point. The bulk of that came just last year when he subbed for James McFadden in his #9 and piloted the Roth Motorsports #83, tallying 32 starts, 11 top-10 finishes, and 10 laps led.

A full-time slate with the Series is something he’s always dreamed of and will finally accomplish in 2022. Fans from coast-to-coast will have the opportunity to witness Kahne wheel a Sprint Car across 90+ nights of racing from February to November.

“The World of Outlaws puts the top competitors in the sport with the most grueling schedule; traveling to tracks nationwide, night-in and night-out,” Kahne added. “A lot of people don’t realize this is one of the toughest Series in the world, and I’m excited to finally be a part of it as a driver.”

It all begins at the 51st DIRTcar Nationals on February 10-12 at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, FL. Fans can BUY TICKETS HERE or watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

Before stock car aspirations were even a thought, Kasey and the Kahne’s were Sprint Car junkies from the beginning. Between parents Kelly & Tammy, siblings Kale & Shanon, and cousins Willie & Kole, the family spent many nights together at Washington’s Skagit Speedway.

New avenues led him to Indianapolis to become the 2000 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget champion and eventually to Charlotte as a full-timer in NASCAR by 2003. He enjoyed a lengthy 15-year career in the Cup Series before retiring in 2018 and returning to his roots: Sprint Car racing.

Karavan Trailers will return as a primary sponsor on the #9 and FuelMe will enter a new partnership as the official fuel supplier of Kasey Kahne Racing next year.

Headlined among 90+ nights of racing in 2022 for Kahne is iconic events such as the Knoxville Nationals, King’s Royal, Historical Big One, National Open, Gold Cup Race of Champions, High Bank Nationals, season-ending World Finals, and of course the season-opening DIRTcar Nationals, among many other shows.

Labor Day Weekend will also serve as a homecoming for the Enumclaw, WA native as Kahne returns to the Pacific Northwest for the booming Skagit Nationals (September 1-3) and a one-night stop at Gray’s Harbor Raceway on September 5.

Outside of teammate and reigning champion, Brad Sweet, Kahne will have to contend with the likes of 10-time champion Donny Schatz at Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, established stars David Gravel & Logan Schuchart, rising young guns Carson Macedo & Sheldon Haudenschild, veterans Kraig Kinser, Jason Sides & Wayne Johnson, and newer travelers like James McFadden, Brock Zearfoss & Spencer Bayston.

Fans unable to make it to the track next year can watch Every Lap LIVE on DIRTVision.