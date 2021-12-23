HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsTentative Daily Order Of Events: 37th Annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout

Tentative Daily Order Of Events: 37th Annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout

Sprint Car & Midget News

All times and order of events are tentative and subject to change based on number of entries. Number of races will be determined after check-in has closed.

 Monday, December 27, 2021

7:00 AM…………………………………..Early Parking

3:00 PM…………………………………..Regular Parking

12:00PM – 8:00 PM……………………Sign-In / Pit Passes

 Tuesday, December 29, 2021: Practice, all classes

8:00 AM – 11:00 AM…………………..Parking Begins and Sign In

12:00 PM…………………………………Drivers Meeting Turn 3 & 4 Grandstands

1:00 PM…………………………………..Practice Begins

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!

Pit Pass $30

 Order of Events

Non-Wing – Practice

Non-Wing Outlaw – Practice

Restricted – Practice

Outlaw – Practice

Junior Sprints – Practice

A-Class – Practice

 Wednesday, December 29, 2021: Racing

9:00 AM…………………………………..Building Open

10:00 AM………………………………….Racing

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!

General Admission $15

Pit Pass $30

Order of Events

Non-Wing Outlaw Heat Races (8 Laps)

Restricted Heat Races (8 Laps)

Outlaw Heat Races (8 Laps)

A-Class Heat Races (8 Laps)

 Thursday, December 30, 2021: Racing

9:00 AM…………………………………..Building Opens

10:00 AM………………………………….Racing

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!

General Admission $15

Pit Pass $30

 Order of Events

Non-Wing Heat Races (8 Laps)

Junior Sprints (8 Laps)

Non-Wing Outlaw D-Features (10 Laps)

Non-Wing Outlaw C-Features (10 Laps)

A-Class D-Features (10 Laps)

A-Class C-Features (10 Laps)

Outlaw C-Features (10 Laps)

 Friday, December 31, 2021: Racing

9:00 AM…………………………………..Building Opens

10:00 AM…………………………………..Racing

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!

General Admission $15

Pit Pass $30

 Order of Events

Non-Wing D-Features (10 Laps)

Non-Wing C-Features (10 Laps)

Non-Wing Outlaw Qualifiers (10 Laps)

Junior Sprint Qualifiers (10 Laps)

Non-Wing Qualifiers (10 Laps)

Restricted Qualifiers (10 Laps)

Outlaw Qualifiers (10 Laps)

A-Class Qualifiers (10 Laps)

Non-Wing Outlaw B-Features (12 Laps)

Non-Wing B-Features (12 Laps)

 Saturday, January 1, 2022: Driller Day

9:00 AM…………………………………..Building Opens

11:00 AM………………………………….Racing

5:00 PM……………………………………Opening Ceremonies

All LCQ’s & A Features Following Opening Ceremonies

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!

General Admission $20

Pit Pass $40

 Order of Events:

A-Class B-Features (12 Laps)

Junior Sprint B-Features (12 Laps)

Outlaw B-Features (12 Laps)

Restricted B-Features (12 Laps)

 Opening Ceremonies

Non-Wing LCQ (12 Laps)

Non-Wing Outlaw LCQ (12 Laps)

Restricted LCQ (12 Laps)

A-Class LCQ (12 Laps)

Outlaw LCQ (12 Laps)

 

Non-Wing A-Feature (30 Laps)

Junior Sprint A-Feature (20 Laps)

Non-Wing Outlaw A-Feature (30 Laps)

Restricted A-Feature (25 Laps)

A-Class A-Feature (30 Laps)

Outlaw A-Feature (55 Laps)

