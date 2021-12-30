USMTS King of America XI set for March 24-26 at Humboldt Speedway

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (Dec. 30)—The King of America XI Modified Nationals powered by Summit returns to the Humboldt Speedway on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 24-26.

Headlined by the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s, Saturday’s finale will see a top prize of no less than $15,000 for the USMTS Modifieds while USRA B-Mods have a $10,000 paycheck awaiting Saturday’s main event winner. Medieval USRA Stock Cars compete in a $1,500-to-win feature in the finale.

Currently, the total purse over the weekend will top over $200,000 for the three divisions.

MODIFIEDS

On-track action gets underway on Thursday with USMTS Modifieds racing for $3,000 to win and $300 to start. The prize money goes up with a $5,000-to-win, $500-to-start feature on Friday. A top prize of $15,000 is posted for Saturday’s main event winner with no less than $800 to start on Saturday Night.

Modified drivers will be able to earn USMTS points or USRA national points, but not both. A complete and separate show of qualifying heat races and main events are on tap all three nights.

Nine different drivers have claimed victory in the previous ten King of America contests and the list is a who’s-who of dirt modified racing.

Reigning Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Brooks Strength captured his first and only Summit USMTS National Championship feature win in last year’s finale to notch the biggest win of his career. On Friday night, Carlos Ahumada Jr. was with winner—his first and only career USMTS victory.

After an off-year for the COVID-19 pandemic, Ricky Thornton Jr. captured the crown two years earlier while two-time USRA Modified national champion Lucas Schott was the 2018 winner.

Two-time USMTS national champion Ryan Gustin won in and became the first and only repeat winner at the 2017 event.

Zack VanderBeek captured the title in 2016 after a thrilling late-race battle with 2014 race winner Rodney Sanders. Jason Hughes was the 2015 champion; Stormy Scott topped the 2012 event and nine-time USMTS champ Kelly Shryock claimed the inaugural crown in 2011.

In the 55 main events staged here, Hughes has more than doubled his nearest competitor with 13 career USMTS wins at ‘The Hummer’ while Scott has six wins. Gustin and Shryock both have five and Sanders follows with four victories.

Drivers with two wins include VanderBeek, Terry Phillips, Johnny Scott, Jason Krohn and Johnny Bone Jr. On one occasion the checkered flag has waved for Thornton, Schott, Tanner Mullens, Kyle Strickler, Tim Donlinger, Jon Tesch, Jeremy Payne, Mitch Keeter, Steve Holzkamper and William Gould.

Thursday: “A” Main – 1. $3000, 2. $1700, 3. $1200, 4. $900, 5. $800, 6. $700, 7. $600, 8. $500, 9. $450, 10. $400, 11. $375, 12. $350, 13. $325, 14. $320, 15. $315, 16. $310, 17. $305, other starters $300.

Friday: “A” Main – 1. $5000, 2. $3000, 3. $2000, 4. $1500, 5. $1000, 6. $900, 7. $800, 8. $750, 9. $700, 10. $650, 11. $600, 12. $575, 13. $550, 14. $540, 15. $535, 16. $530, 17. $525, 18. $520, 19. $515, 20. $510, 21. $505, other starters $500.

Saturday: “A” Main – 1. $15,000, 2. $7000 3. $4000, 4. $3000, 5. $2000, 6. $1500, 7. $1200, 8. $1100, 9. $1000, 10. $900, 11. $875, 12. $850, 13. $840, 14. $835, 15. $830, 16. $825, 17. $820, 18. $815, 19. $810, 20. $805, other starters $800; Non-qualifiers $300.

Early entry for Modifieds is $100 Thursday, $150 Friday and $200 Saturday. On race day, the entry fees are $150 Thursday, $200 Friday and $250 Saturday.

B-MODS

At this year’s King of America XI powered by Summit, each B-Mod racer will battle in two heats on Thursday and two on Friday. Each night, the top 16 in points will run a feature paying $1,000 to win and $100 to start. Accumulated points from the first two nights will set the lineups for Saturday’s main events.

Wissota-legal racecars can also join in the fun but must run American Racer KK-704 racing tires. Northern Sport Mods may compete with their rules package. Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points will be awarded each night.

Thursday: “A” Main – 1. $1000, 2. $600, 3. $450, 4. $350, 5. $300, 6. $250, 7. $200, 8. $175, 9. $150, 10. $140, 11. $130, 12. $125, 13. $120, 14. $115, 15. $110, 16. $105, other starters $100.

Friday: “A” Main – 1. $1000, 2. $600, 3. $450, 4. $350, 5. $300, 6. $250, 7. $200, 8. $175, 9. $150, 10. $140, 11. $130, 12. $125, 13. $120, 14. $115, 15. $110, 16. $105, other starters $100.

Saturday: “A” Main – 1. $10,000, 2. $5000, 3. $3000, 4. $2500, 5. $2000, 6. $1500, 7. $1200, 8. $1100, 9. $1000, 10. $900, 11. $875, 12. $850, 13. $840, 14. $835, 15. $830, 16. $825, 17. $820, 18. $815, 19. $810, 20. $805, other starters $800; “B” Main – 1-12. advance, 13. $700, 14. $500, 15. $475, 16. $450, 17. $425, other starters $400; “C” Main – 1-12. advance, 13. $400, 14. $350, 15. $300, 16. $275, other starters $250; Last Chance – 1-6. advance, 7. $250, other starters $225; Next-to-Last Chance – 1-6. advance, 7. $250, 8. $225, 9. $200, 10. $175, other starters $150.

Early entry for B-Mods is $200 or $250 at the gate on raceday.

STOCK CARS

Stock Cars will be racing for $750 to win and $100 to start on Thursday and $1,000 to win with $125 to start Friday. On Saturday, the feature winner will take home $1,500 and no less than $150 is earmarked for each main event starter.

Thursday: “A” Main – 1. $750, 2. $500, 3. $400, 4. $300, 5. $250, 6. $225, 7. $200, 8. $175, 9. $150, 10. $125, 11. $120, 12. $115, 13. $110, 14. $105, other starters $100.

Friday: “A” Main – 1. $1000, 2. $700, 3. $500, 4. $400, 5. $300, 6. $250, 7. $225, 8. $200, 9. $175, 10. $150, 11. $145, 12. $140, 13. $135, 14. $130, other starters $125.

Saturday: “A” Main – 1. $1500, 2. $900, 3. $700, 4. $600, 5. $500, 6. $400, 7. $350, 8. $300, 9. $250, 10. $225, 11. $200, 12. $190, 13. $180, 14. $170, 15. $160, other starters $150; Non-qualifiers $125.

Early entry for Stock Cars is $100 and on race day the fee increases to $150. At the gate on race day, the entry fees are $50 Thursday, $75 Friday and $100 Saturday.

An open practice for competitors in any class will get thing started on Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. The pits will open at 2 p.m. Admission to the grandstands is free. Pit passes are $25.

On Thursday, the pits open at 2 p.m., grandstands open at 4 and racing gets underway at 6. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $10 for kids. Pit passes are $40. A three-day pit pass is $120.

On Friday, the pits open at 3 p.m., grandstands open at 4 and racing gets underway at 6. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $10 for kids. Pit passes are $40.

On Saturday, the pits and grandstands open at 3 p.m. and racing gets underway at 5. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $10 for kids. Pit passes are $45.

Call the USMTS at (515) 832-7944 regarding reserved seating for King of America XI. For information about ATV and/or golf cart fees, call the Humboldt Speedway at (620) 431-2470.

If you can’t be at the Humboldt Speedway in person, you can still enjoy every lap of every race in every division on every night of King of America XI at RacinDirt.TV.

The Humboldt Speedway is located 0.1 mile west of US 169 at the Humboldt Exit, then 0.5 mile south, then 0.9 mile east on Georgia Rd. (1663 Georgia Rd, Humboldt, KS 66748). For more information, call (620) 431-2470 or visit humboldtspeedway.com.

Visit usmts.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Click here to get USMTS news delivered to your inbox.