Kofoid Tops Midget Power Rankings for Second Year in a Row!

Lonnie Wheatley, BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (January 3, 2022) – For the second year in a row, Michael “Buddy” Kofoid of Penngrove, CA, landed atop the season’s Midget Power Rankings.
After posting ten wins in 2020 to earn the top spot for the first time, Kofoid upped it to 15 overall wins to take the top spot in 2021 as well. After edging Cannon McIntosh by just two points for top honors in 2020, Kofoid took the 2021 top ranking by a comfortable 309-point margin.
A half-dozen of Kofoid’s feature wins came in USAC action as he raced to the series championship as well as the Indiana Midget Week title with his other nine triumphs taking place in POWRi National Midget action.
Chris Windom posted his highest final Midget Power Ranking of second as he battled Kofoid for the USAC Midget title down to the wire, edging Daison Pursley by just two points for the position. Pursley finished among the top ten for the second year in a row before being sidelined by a late-season injury.
Justin Grant cracked the top five for the first time since 2017 by finishing fourth with Emerson Axsom breaking into the top ten at fifth.
Cannon McIntosh was sixth with Tanner Thorson, Bryant Wiedeman, Logan Seavey and Thomas Meseraull completing the top ten.
Seavey, who topped the Midget Power Rankings in both 2018 and 2019, holds the string of most top-tens in final Midget Power Rankings at four years in a row while Axsom and POWRi West Midget champion Wiedeman both broke into the top ten for the first time.
A look at this year’s Top 50 in Midget Power Rankings is as follows:
|Rank
|Name
|Hometown
|Wins
|Points
|2020 Rank
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|2017 Rank
|2016 Rank
|2015 Rank
|2014 Rank
|2013 Rank
|1
|Buddy Kofoid
|Penngrove, CA
|15
|924
|1
|39
|124
|NR
|233
|NR
|NR
|NR
|2
|Chris Windom
|Canton, IL
|7
|615
|5
|6
|44
|44
|49
|63
|15
|119
|3
|Daison Pursley
|Locust Grove, OK
|8
|613
|6
|27
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|4
|Justin Grant
|Ione, CA
|5
|603
|11
|20
|10
|5
|126
|90
|76
|141
|5
|Emerson Axsom
|Franklin, IN
|4
|599
|12
|149
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|6
|Cannon McIntosh
|Bixby, OK
|5
|568
|2
|7
|34
|39
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|7
|Tanner Thorson
|Minden, NV
|7
|492
|3
|12
|20
|2
|1
|1
|6
|25
|8
|Bryant Wiedeman
|Colby, KS
|3
|438
|68
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|9
|Logan Seavey
|Sutter, CA
|2
|403
|8
|1
|1
|11
|164
|NR
|NR
|NR
|10
|Thomas Meseraull
|San Jose, CA
|5
|337
|10
|35
|65
|147
|44
|51
|93
|65
|11
|Kevin Thomas, Jr.
|Cullman, AL
|0
|311
|19
|10
|9
|61
|112
|9
|31
|97
|12
|Jake Neuman
|New Berlin, IL
|3
|296
|7
|16
|17
|25
|22
|41
|193
|132
|13
|Brent Crews
|Denver, NC
|5
|280
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|14
|Ryan Timms
|Oklahoma City, OK
|2
|226
|97
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|15
|Brenham Crouch
|Lubbock, TX
|1
|226
|156
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|16
|Kyle Larson
|Elk Grove, CA
|4
|193
|9
|11
|29
|40
|25
|24
|55
|14
|17
|Kaylee Bryson
|Muskogee, OK
|0
|187
|17
|96
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|18
|Karter Sarff
|Mason City, IL
|0
|176
|52
|80
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|19
|Gavan Boschele
|Mooresville, NC
|1
|160
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|20
|Jason McDougal
|Broken Arrow, OK
|0
|128
|43
|14
|16
|156
|24
|136
|95
|NR
|21
|Zach Daum
|Pocahontas, IL
|0
|127
|14
|8
|8
|8
|4
|8
|2
|2
|22
|Jonathan Beason
|Broken Arrow, OK
|7
|125
|22
|22
|28
|32
|35
|60
|49
|81
|23
|Chance Crum
|Snohomish, WA
|3
|121
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|24
|Christopher Bell
|Norman, OK
|2
|117
|26
|19
|5
|6
|29
|5
|1
|1
|25
|Joe B. Miller
|Millersville, MO
|0
|105
|48
|94
|24
|69
|118
|261
|NR
|NR
|26
|Brady Bacon
|Broken Arrow, OK
|0
|104
|75
|24
|12
|7
|5
|42
|37
|22
|27
|Corey Day
|Clovis, CA
|1
|100
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|28
|Tyler Courtney
|Indianapolis, IN
|1
|100
|4
|2
|7
|4
|80
|126
|102
|NR
|29
|Kyle Cummins
|Princeton, IN
|1
|100
|33
|81
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|30
|Zac Taylor
|Green River, WY
|2
|96
|70
|50
|71
|52
|51
|NR
|NR
|NR
|31
|Tanner Berryhill
|Bixby, OK
|0
|93
|124
|145
|169
|127
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|32
|Spencer Bayston
|Lebanon, IN
|0
|93
|20
|44
|19
|1
|2
|3
|21
|200
|33
|Shane Golobic
|Fremont, CO
|0
|92
|32
|28
|27
|3
|17
|54
|51
|29
|34
|Chase Randall
|Waco, TX
|0
|91
|57
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|35
|Kyle Jones
|Kennedale, TX
|2
|84
|46
|76
|70
|NR
|58
|65
|NR
|NR
|36
|Chase Johnson
|Penngrove, CA
|2
|82
|29
|121
|47
|NR
|199
|NR
|NR
|NR
|37
|Ethan Mitchell
|Mooresville, NC
|0
|76
|81
|82
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|38
|Trey Gropp
|Lincoln, NE
|0
|73
|18
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|39
|Alex Bright
|Collegeville, PA
|0
|73
|118
|84
|22
|22
|15
|52
|10
|10
|40
|Andrew Felker
|Carl Junction, MO
|0
|72
|16
|13
|32
|23
|13
|7
|7
|4
|41
|Taylor Reimer
|Bixby, OK
|0
|71
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|42
|Kyler Johnson
|Quinter, KS
|3
|70
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|43
|Mitchel Moles
|Fresno, CA
|1
|69
|61
|127
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|44
|Trey Marcham
|Newcastle, OK
|2
|66
|21
|30
|39
|122
|NR
|44
|18
|109
|45
|Cole Bodine
|Rossville, IN
|0
|65
|36
|63
|48
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|46
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|Olive Branch, MS
|0
|64
|42
|47
|80
|84
|77
|82
|160
|NR
|47
|Jake Bubak
|Arvada, CO
|4
|60
|NR
|113
|115
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|48
|Keith Rauch
|Denver, CO
|0
|59
|55
|42
|36
|30
|23
|23
|61
|70
|49
|Emilio Hoover
|Broken Arrow, OK
|1
|58
|80
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|50
|Hayden Williams
|Auckland, NZ
|1
|57
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|109
|NR
|NR
Features Completed: 132 (87 in 2020, 124 in 2019, 116 in 2018, 131 in 2017, 158 in 2016, 141 in 2015, 126 in 2014, 154 in 2013)
Number of Different Winners: 50 (37 in 2020, 51 in 2019, 56 in 2018, 60 in 2017, 62 in 2016, 65 in 2015, 57 in 2014, 66 in 2013)
Number of Drivers to Earn Points: 190 (167 in 2020, 214 in 2019, 226 in 2018, 236 in 2017, 278 in 2016, 274 in 2015, 241 in 2014, 248 in 2013)
Past Top Tens in www.midgetmadness.com Midget Power Rankings:
2020 – 1. Michael “Buddy” Kofoid (10) 689, 2. Cannon McIntosh (8) 687, 3. Tanner Thorson (8) 559, 4. Tyler Courtney (5) 481, 5. Chris Windom (4) 457, 6. Daison Pursley (2) 390, 7. Jake Neuman (2) 317, 8. Logan Seavey (2) 304, 9. Kyle Larson (7) 299, 10. Thomas Meseruall (4) 271.
2019 – 1. Logan Seavey (16) 891, 2. Tyler Courtney (9) 605, 3. Zeb Wise (5) 490, 4. Jesse Colwell (2) 467, 5. Tanner Carrick (2) 435, 6. Chris Windom (2) 404, 7. Cannon McIntosh (1) 382, 8. Zach Daum 375, 9. Tucker Klaasmeyer 363, 10. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (2) 326.
2018 – 1. Logan Seavey (9) 734, 2. Tucker Klaasmeyer (6) 483, 3. Ryan Robinson (1) 457, 4. Tanner Carrick (2) 442, 5. Christopher Bell (9) 345, 6. Chad Boat (2) 321, 7. Tyler Courtney (3) 312, 8. Zach Daum (1) 295, 9. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (5) 294, 10. Justin Grant (2) 281.
2017 – 1. Spencer Bayston (8) 668, 2. Tanner Thorson (7) 608, 3. Shane Golobic (1) 444, 4. Tyler Courtney (5) 408, 5. Justin Grant (3) 359, 6. Christopher Bell (10) 346, 7. Brady Bacon (4) 342, 8. Zach Daum (1) 325, 9. Ryan Robinson 289, 10. Tyler Thomas (6) 277.
2016 – 1. Tanner Thorson (16) 795, 2. Spencer Bayston (3) 666, 3. Carson Macedo (3) 551, 4. Zach Daum (4) 469, 5. Brady Bacon (1) 356, 6. Bryan Clauson (5) 317, 7. Chad Boat (3) 310, 8. Tyler Thomas 294, 9. Ryan Robinson 282, 10. Justin Peck (1) 273.
2015 – 1. Tanner Thorson (7) 548, 2. Darren Hagen (5) 522, 3. Spencer Bayston (5) 500, 4. Rico Abreu (9) 488, 5. Christopher Bell (8) 438, 6. Bryan Clauson (6) 422, 7. Andrew Felker (3) 383, 8. Zach Daum (3) 379, 9. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (3) 373, 10. Tyler Thomas (2) 276.
2014 – 1. Christopher Bell (16) 659, 2. Zach Daum (4) 589, 3. Bryan Clauson (10) 555, 4. Rico Abreu (5) 449, 5. Darren Hagen (6) 421, 6. Tanner Thorson (2) 411, 7. Andrew Felker (3) 313, 8. Tracy Hines (2) 304, 9. Tyler Thomas (1) 283, 10. Alex Bright (5) 244.
2013 – 1. Christopher Bell (10) 543, 2. Zach Daum (8) 504, 3. Darren Hagen (8) 415, 4. Andrew Felker (2) 406, 5. Rico Abreu (7) 402, 6. Bryan Clauson (8) 397, 7. Brad Kuhn (1) 325, 8. Tracy Hines (2) 322, 9. Ronnie Gardner (13) 280, 10. Alex Bright (3) 231.
The Open Wheel Power Rankings are determined by cumulative points based on a sliding scale dependent upon car count at Sprint Car and Midget events across all sanctions and non-sanctions throughout North America.