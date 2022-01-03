Kofoid Tops Midget Power Rankings for Second Year in a Row!

Lonnie Wheatley, BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (January 3, 2022) – For the second year in a row, Michael “Buddy” Kofoid of Penngrove, CA, landed atop the season’s Midget Power Rankings.

After posting ten wins in 2020 to earn the top spot for the first time, Kofoid upped it to 15 overall wins to take the top spot in 2021 as well. After edging Cannon McIntosh by just two points for top honors in 2020, Kofoid took the 2021 top ranking by a comfortable 309-point margin.

A half-dozen of Kofoid’s feature wins came in USAC action as he raced to the series championship as well as the Indiana Midget Week title with his other nine triumphs taking place in POWRi National Midget action.

Chris Windom posted his highest final Midget Power Ranking of second as he battled Kofoid for the USAC Midget title down to the wire, edging Daison Pursley by just two points for the position. Pursley finished among the top ten for the second year in a row before being sidelined by a late-season injury.

Justin Grant cracked the top five for the first time since 2017 by finishing fourth with Emerson Axsom breaking into the top ten at fifth.

Cannon McIntosh was sixth with Tanner Thorson, Bryant Wiedeman, Logan Seavey and Thomas Meseraull completing the top ten.

Seavey, who topped the Midget Power Rankings in both 2018 and 2019, holds the string of most top-tens in final Midget Power Rankings at four years in a row while Axsom and POWRi West Midget champion Wiedeman both broke into the top ten for the first time.

A look at this year’s Top 50 in Midget Power Rankings is as follows:

Rank Name Hometown Wins Points 2020 Rank 2019 Rank 2018 Rank 2017 Rank 2016 Rank 2015 Rank 2014 Rank 2013 Rank 1 Buddy Kofoid Penngrove, CA 15 924 1 39 124 NR 233 NR NR NR 2 Chris Windom Canton, IL 7 615 5 6 44 44 49 63 15 119 3 Daison Pursley Locust Grove, OK 8 613 6 27 NR NR NR NR NR NR 4 Justin Grant Ione, CA 5 603 11 20 10 5 126 90 76 141 5 Emerson Axsom Franklin, IN 4 599 12 149 NR NR NR NR NR NR 6 Cannon McIntosh Bixby, OK 5 568 2 7 34 39 NR NR NR NR 7 Tanner Thorson Minden, NV 7 492 3 12 20 2 1 1 6 25 8 Bryant Wiedeman Colby, KS 3 438 68 NR NR NR NR NR NR NR 9 Logan Seavey Sutter, CA 2 403 8 1 1 11 164 NR NR NR 10 Thomas Meseraull San Jose, CA 5 337 10 35 65 147 44 51 93 65 11 Kevin Thomas, Jr. Cullman, AL 0 311 19 10 9 61 112 9 31 97 12 Jake Neuman New Berlin, IL 3 296 7 16 17 25 22 41 193 132 13 Brent Crews Denver, NC 5 280 NR NR NR NR NR NR NR NR 14 Ryan Timms Oklahoma City, OK 2 226 97 NR NR NR NR NR NR NR 15 Brenham Crouch Lubbock, TX 1 226 156 NR NR NR NR NR NR NR 16 Kyle Larson Elk Grove, CA 4 193 9 11 29 40 25 24 55 14 17 Kaylee Bryson Muskogee, OK 0 187 17 96 NR NR NR NR NR NR 18 Karter Sarff Mason City, IL 0 176 52 80 NR NR NR NR NR NR 19 Gavan Boschele Mooresville, NC 1 160 NR NR NR NR NR NR NR NR 20 Jason McDougal Broken Arrow, OK 0 128 43 14 16 156 24 136 95 NR 21 Zach Daum Pocahontas, IL 0 127 14 8 8 8 4 8 2 2 22 Jonathan Beason Broken Arrow, OK 7 125 22 22 28 32 35 60 49 81 23 Chance Crum Snohomish, WA 3 121 NR NR NR NR NR NR NR NR 24 Christopher Bell Norman, OK 2 117 26 19 5 6 29 5 1 1 25 Joe B. Miller Millersville, MO 0 105 48 94 24 69 118 261 NR NR 26 Brady Bacon Broken Arrow, OK 0 104 75 24 12 7 5 42 37 22 27 Corey Day Clovis, CA 1 100 NR NR NR NR NR NR NR NR 28 Tyler Courtney Indianapolis, IN 1 100 4 2 7 4 80 126 102 NR 29 Kyle Cummins Princeton, IN 1 100 33 81 NR NR NR NR NR NR 30 Zac Taylor Green River, WY 2 96 70 50 71 52 51 NR NR NR 31 Tanner Berryhill Bixby, OK 0 93 124 145 169 127 NR NR NR NR 32 Spencer Bayston Lebanon, IN 0 93 20 44 19 1 2 3 21 200 33 Shane Golobic Fremont, CO 0 92 32 28 27 3 17 54 51 29 34 Chase Randall Waco, TX 0 91 57 NR NR NR NR NR NR NR 35 Kyle Jones Kennedale, TX 2 84 46 76 70 NR 58 65 NR NR 36 Chase Johnson Penngrove, CA 2 82 29 121 47 NR 199 NR NR NR 37 Ethan Mitchell Mooresville, NC 0 76 81 82 NR NR NR NR NR NR 38 Trey Gropp Lincoln, NE 0 73 18 NR NR NR NR NR NR NR 39 Alex Bright Collegeville, PA 0 73 118 84 22 22 15 52 10 10 40 Andrew Felker Carl Junction, MO 0 72 16 13 32 23 13 7 7 4 41 Taylor Reimer Bixby, OK 0 71 NR NR NR NR NR NR NR NR 42 Kyler Johnson Quinter, KS 3 70 NR NR NR NR NR NR NR NR 43 Mitchel Moles Fresno, CA 1 69 61 127 NR NR NR NR NR NR 44 Trey Marcham Newcastle, OK 2 66 21 30 39 122 NR 44 18 109 45 Cole Bodine Rossville, IN 0 65 36 63 48 NR NR NR NR NR 46 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Olive Branch, MS 0 64 42 47 80 84 77 82 160 NR 47 Jake Bubak Arvada, CO 4 60 NR 113 115 NR NR NR NR NR 48 Keith Rauch Denver, CO 0 59 55 42 36 30 23 23 61 70 49 Emilio Hoover Broken Arrow, OK 1 58 80 NR NR NR NR NR NR NR 50 Hayden Williams Auckland, NZ 1 57 NR NR NR NR NR 109 NR NR

Features Completed: 132 (87 in 2020, 124 in 2019, 116 in 2018, 131 in 2017, 158 in 2016, 141 in 2015, 126 in 2014, 154 in 2013)

Number of Different Winners: 50 (37 in 2020, 51 in 2019, 56 in 2018, 60 in 2017, 62 in 2016, 65 in 2015, 57 in 2014, 66 in 2013)

Number of Drivers to Earn Points: 190 (167 in 2020, 214 in 2019, 226 in 2018, 236 in 2017, 278 in 2016, 274 in 2015, 241 in 2014, 248 in 2013)

Past Top Tens in www.midgetmadness.com Midget Power Rankings:

2020 – 1. Michael “Buddy” Kofoid (10) 689, 2. Cannon McIntosh (8) 687, 3. Tanner Thorson (8) 559, 4. Tyler Courtney (5) 481, 5. Chris Windom (4) 457, 6. Daison Pursley (2) 390, 7. Jake Neuman (2) 317, 8. Logan Seavey (2) 304, 9. Kyle Larson (7) 299, 10. Thomas Meseruall (4) 271.

2019 – 1. Logan Seavey (16) 891, 2. Tyler Courtney (9) 605, 3. Zeb Wise (5) 490, 4. Jesse Colwell (2) 467, 5. Tanner Carrick (2) 435, 6. Chris Windom (2) 404, 7. Cannon McIntosh (1) 382, 8. Zach Daum 375, 9. Tucker Klaasmeyer 363, 10. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (2) 326.

2018 – 1. Logan Seavey (9) 734, 2. Tucker Klaasmeyer (6) 483, 3. Ryan Robinson (1) 457, 4. Tanner Carrick (2) 442, 5. Christopher Bell (9) 345, 6. Chad Boat (2) 321, 7. Tyler Courtney (3) 312, 8. Zach Daum (1) 295, 9. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (5) 294, 10. Justin Grant (2) 281.

2017 – 1. Spencer Bayston (8) 668, 2. Tanner Thorson (7) 608, 3. Shane Golobic (1) 444, 4. Tyler Courtney (5) 408, 5. Justin Grant (3) 359, 6. Christopher Bell (10) 346, 7. Brady Bacon (4) 342, 8. Zach Daum (1) 325, 9. Ryan Robinson 289, 10. Tyler Thomas (6) 277.

2016 – 1. Tanner Thorson (16) 795, 2. Spencer Bayston (3) 666, 3. Carson Macedo (3) 551, 4. Zach Daum (4) 469, 5. Brady Bacon (1) 356, 6. Bryan Clauson (5) 317, 7. Chad Boat (3) 310, 8. Tyler Thomas 294, 9. Ryan Robinson 282, 10. Justin Peck (1) 273.

2015 – 1. Tanner Thorson (7) 548, 2. Darren Hagen (5) 522, 3. Spencer Bayston (5) 500, 4. Rico Abreu (9) 488, 5. Christopher Bell (8) 438, 6. Bryan Clauson (6) 422, 7. Andrew Felker (3) 383, 8. Zach Daum (3) 379, 9. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (3) 373, 10. Tyler Thomas (2) 276.

2014 – 1. Christopher Bell (16) 659, 2. Zach Daum (4) 589, 3. Bryan Clauson (10) 555, 4. Rico Abreu (5) 449, 5. Darren Hagen (6) 421, 6. Tanner Thorson (2) 411, 7. Andrew Felker (3) 313, 8. Tracy Hines (2) 304, 9. Tyler Thomas (1) 283, 10. Alex Bright (5) 244.

2013 – 1. Christopher Bell (10) 543, 2. Zach Daum (8) 504, 3. Darren Hagen (8) 415, 4. Andrew Felker (2) 406, 5. Rico Abreu (7) 402, 6. Bryan Clauson (8) 397, 7. Brad Kuhn (1) 325, 8. Tracy Hines (2) 322, 9. Ronnie Gardner (13) 280, 10. Alex Bright (3) 231.

The Open Wheel Power Rankings are determined by cumulative points based on a sliding scale dependent upon car count at Sprint Car and Midget events across all sanctions and non-sanctions throughout North America.