COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Unveils 2022 Schedule

CONWAY, Ark. (01/04/22) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil has unveiled their 2022 schedule, which includes 35 nights of action at 12 venues in Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana.

“We’re releasing our schedule a little later than we would’ve liked, but we wanted to make sure we had everything just right,” CCSDS CEO Chris Sullivan said. “We’ve got a couple of nights that we’re still working out the details on, but overall, I’m very pleased with this schedule. We’ve got a nice mixture of signature events as well as new races on the schedule.”

The 16th season of action for the CCSDS contingent opens on March 4-5 at Louisiana’s Boothill Speedway with the third annual Ronny Adams Memorial, which includes an increased purse featuring a $5,000-to-win opening night prize and a Saturday night $10,000-to-win winner’s check.

Two weeks later the tour makes its debut in Alabama as it sanctions the reincarnation of the Bama Bash at Talladega Short Track. The weekend slate includes a $5,000-to-win affair on Friday night and a $10,000-to-win finale on Saturday night.

Also, new to the schedule in 2022 will be the second annual Kenneth Mitchell Memorial, which is set for Texarkana (Arkansas) 67 Speedway on April 22-23. The newly renovated, ¼-mile oval will play host to a $3,005-to-win program on Friday evening, while a $5,555 top prize will be up for grabs on Saturday night. The event pays homage to the late father of 2012 CCSDS Champion, Jon Mitchell.

A pair of big weekends at Mooney Starr’s Batesville Motor Speedway dot the 2022 CCSDS landscape with the Bad Boy 98 taking center stage on May 6-7 with both a $5,000 and a $12,000 winner’s check on the line. The tour then returns on August 19-20 for the 30th annual COMP Cams Topless 100 presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions, which is co-sanctioned with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and culminates with a $50,000-to-win finale.

The month of May for the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series rounds out with the inaugural Mudbug Madness at The Rev (Monroe, La.) with a $5,000 top prize on the line on both Friday and Saturday, May 20-21.

A big month of June includes $5,000-to-win races at Batesville Motor Speedway’s inaugural Hillbilly (June 3) and I-30 Speedway (June 4) with the annual Rockabilly 45. Two weeks later on June 17-18, the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series sanctions the Clash at The Mag, which is highlighted by a $5,000 top prize on Friday and a $12,000 check on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, on September 23-24 the tour sanctions the Louisiana State Championship for the first time ever. The 50th edition of the event will be hosted by Boothill Speedway and boasts a $12,000 top prize.

You’ll want to come hungry to Greenville (Miss.) Speedway on September 30 and October 1 as the 15th annual Gumbo Nationals roars to life with complete $4,000-to-win and $8,000-to-win programs.

The 2022 season for the CCSDS draws to a close on Saturday, October 8 at Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Miss.) with the $6,000-to-win All American 60.

2022 COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil Schedule

March 4: Ronny Adams Memorial – Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, La.): $5,000-To-Win

March 5: Ronny Adams Memorial – Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, La.): $5,000-To-Win

March 18: Bama Bash – Talladega Short Track (Eastaboga, Ala.): $5,000-To-Win

March 19: Bama Bash – Talladega Short Track (Eastaboga, Ala.): $10,000-To-Win

April 1: TBA

April 2: Will McGary Memorial – I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.): $5,000-To-Win

April 22: Kenneth Mitchell Memorial – Texarkana (Ark.) 67 Speedway: $3,005-To-Win

April 23: Kenneth Mitchell Memorial – Texarkana (Ark.) 67 Speedway: $5,555-To-Win

April 29: Old No. 1 Speedway (Harrisburg, Ark.): $3,000-To-Win

April 30: Riverside International Speedway (West Memphis, Ark.): $3,000-To-Win

May 6: Bad Boy 98 – Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.): $5,000-To-Win

May 7: Bad Boy 98 – Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.): $12,000-To-Win

May 20: Mudbug Madness – The Rev (Monroe, La.): $5,000-To-Win

May 21: Mudbug Madness – The Rev (Monroe, La.): $5,000-To-Win

June 3: Hillbilly – Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.): $5,000-To-Win

June 4: Rockabilly 45 – I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.): $5,000-To-Win

June 17: Clash at The Mag – Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.): $5,000-To-Win

June 18: Clash at The Mag – Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.): $12,000-To-Win

July 8: TBA

July 9: Greenville (Miss.) Speedway: $3,000-To-Win

July 22: Texarkana (Ark.) 67 Speedway: $3,000-To-Win

July 23: Triple Threat – I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.): $5,000-To-Win

August 5: TBA

August 6: Cowpatty 50 – Old No. 1 Speedway (Harrisburg, Ark.): $5,000-To-Win

*August 19: Topless 100 – Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.): TBA

*August 20: Topless 100 – Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.): $50,000-To-Win

Sept. 2: Crowley’s Ridge Raceway (Paragould, Ark.): $3,000-To-Win

Sept. 3: Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Miss.): $3,000-To-Win

Sept. 4: Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.): $3,000-To-Win

Sept. 23-24: Louisiana State Championship – Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, La.): $12,000-To-Win

Sept. 30: Gumbo Nationals – Greenville (Miss.) Speedway: $4,000-To-Win

Oct. 1: Gumbo Nationals – Greenville (Miss.) Speedway: $8,000-To-Win

Oct. 7: TBA

Oct. 8: All American 60 – Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Miss.): $6,000-To-Win

