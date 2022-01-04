Pierce McCarter Repeats Hangover Victory at 411 Motor Speedway



Ice Bowl XXXI Up Next at “The Hornet’s Nest”



GATLINBURG, Tenn. (01/04/22) – Pierce McCarter won the Hangover at 411 Motor Speedway for the second-straight year on Saturday afternoon in his Jim Beeman Lumber / McCarter Brothers Racing No. 71 Tennessee Homemade Wines/ Parkway Liquor Store / Mastersbilt Race Cars Super Late Model.

“It’s pretty awesome to start another year with another Hangover win. I hated to see Cory (Hedgecock) have bad luck there late in the race, but when he had trouble we were in a position to capitalize and made the most of the opportunity,” McCarter said. “Thanks to Tader (Masters) and everyone who supports us with this team. Now, we’re looking forward to going after our first Ice Bowl victory this coming weekend.

With Mother Nature postponing Friday’s event to Saturday afternoon, Mack and Pierce McCarter kicked off their 2022 campaign with a short trip to 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tenn.) for the 12th annual Hangover.

Earning the second-starting position for the A-Main via his qualifying effort, Pierce took control of the lead with nine laps remaining in the 40-lap affair and went on to secure his second-straight Hangover title. He took the checkers ahead of David Crabtree, Kirk Phillips, Clay Coghlan, and Shane Bailey to claim $5,000.

Meanwhile, Mack took part in his time trial session but was a scratch from the 30-lap feature.

Full results from the weekend are available at www.411MotorSpeedway.net.

Pierce will look to continue his winning ways this weekend with a trip to Talladega Short Track (Eastaboga, Ala.) for the 31st running of the Ice Bowl. The storied Super Late Model event at the high-banked, clay oval posts a $6,000 winner’s check along with an added $1,500 bounty for anyone, who can beat defending winner Michael Page.

For more information on the event, please visit www.TalladegaShortTrack.com .

McCarter Brothers Racing would to like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include McCarter Lumber Company, Parkway Liquor Store, Tennessee Homemade Wines, Jim Beeman Lumber, McCarter Farms, Hyperco Springs, Base Racing Fuel, Bilstein Shocks, CVR Race Cars, Simpson Race Products, Butlerbuilt Seats, Hoosier Tire by Pup, Wells Motorsports Photography, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For more information on McCarter Brothers Racing, please visit www.McCarterRacing.com .

PR Contact:

Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)

Thanks!

Ben Shelton

Director of Driver Websites