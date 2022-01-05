NEW CHALLENGE: Zach Daum and McGarry Motorsports to Chase Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Title

The list of championship contenders with the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series pres. by Low-E Insulation continues to rise as the initial season approaches.

Added to that already impressive roster today is Zach Daum, who will drive the McGarry Motorsports #31 in 2022.

The duo is fresh off a championship with the Midwest Open Wheel Association (MOWA) winged sprint cars, and now turns their attention to the traditional genre with a slate of 14 non-wing dates all airing exclusively on DIRTVision.

“We’ve been trying to keep growing and improving as a team each year, and I believe this schedule makes the most sense and gives us a great opportunity to showcase our operation,” owner Matt McGarry said. “Snagging the MOWA championship last year gave us a bit of a boost to really go for something bigger in 2022.”

A 30-year-old native of Pocahontas, IL, Daum has been a veteran of the Sprint/Midget community for more than a decade now. Highlighted on his resume along with the MOWA title is six POWRi WAR Sprint victories, three POWRi National Midget championships, and three wins with the USAC National Midgets. He’ll compete with the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets on a part-time basis during the inaugural season as well.

McGarry also plans to provide Joe B. Miller with a second entry for many of the shows close to their Missouri shop. The #31 is sponsored by McGarry Machine & Welding, MRP Chassis, 5D Speed Shop, CRC, and Speed Media, among other supporters.

It all begins in just over a month when the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Cars invade Florida’s Volusia Speedway Park for the DIRTcar Nationals on Monday & Tuesday, February 14-15. Daum will be among the 30-40 expected entrants battling in a $5,000-to-win show on Monday and then a big $10,000-to-win finale on Tuesday.

Additional dates in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio, along with a soon-to-be announced season finale, round out the schedule during the Series’ inaugural year.

Stay tuned to XtremeOutlawSeries.com or @Xtreme_Outlaw on Twitter for more details as this new chapter begins.

For fans unable to make it to the track, you can watch Every Lap LIVE on DIRTVision.