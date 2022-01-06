Bacon Tops Non-Wing Sprint Car Rankings Again in 2021!

Lonnie Wheatley, BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (January 6, 2022) – Brady Bacon made it two years in a row by topping the Non-Wing Sprint Car Power Rankings once again in 2021.

Bacon became the third different driver to top the Non-Wing Sprint Car Power Rankings in consecutive years since its inception in 2013 along with Robert Ballou (2014 and 2015) and Kevin Thomas, Jr. (2016, 2017 and 2018).

Five of Bacon’s eight overall Non-Wing Sprint Car wins in 2021 came in USAC National Sprint Car competition as he raced to a fourth career Sprint Car championship. Victories came at Lawrenceburg, Grandview and Bloomington along with preliminary wins at Perris Auto Speedway’s “Oval Nationals” and Arizona Speedway’s “Western World Championships”.

Finishing among the top-ten in Non-Wing Sprint Car Power Rankings for the ninth consecutive year, Bacon took the top spot by 91 points over Justin Grant. With a Kokomo Smackdown triumph among his 10 wins on the season, Grant finished among the top-five for a fifth consecutive year.

2021 Oval Nationals champion Kevin Thomas, Jr., finished out the year ranked third, his sixth time among the top three including three times at the top rung of the ladder.

Jake Swanson put together his best season to date by ranking fourth with his first USAC Sprint Car win in Oval Nationals preliminary action among his eight feature wins for the year.

With a victory in the Inaugural USAC Sprint Car Nationals at Huset’s Speedway among his seven overall wins, C.J. Leary rounded out the top five to make it four years in a row among the top five including the top ranking in 2019.

Tanner Thorson ranked sixth with the balance of the top ten including Chris Windom, Logan Seavey, Robert Ballou and Jadon Rogers.

While Bacon has finished amongst the top ten during each of the nine years of the Non-Wing Sprint Car Power Rankings, Swanson, Thorson, Seavey and Rogers each broke into the top ten for the first time.

Separated into Non-Wing 410 and Non-Wing 360 Power Rankings through 2018, those were consolidated into a single Non-Wing Sprint Car Power Ranking for 2019 and beyond with all Non-Wing 410 and injected Non-Wing 360 events included in the Rankings.

A look at the 2021 Top 50 in Non-Wing Sprint Car Power Rankings is as follows:

Rank Name Hometown Wins Points 2020 Rank 2019 Rank 2018 Rank 2017 Rank 2016 Rank 2015 Rank 2014 Rank 2013 Rank 1 Brady Bacon Broken Arrow, OK 8 863 1 5 7 10 2 5 8 10 2 Justin Grant Ione, CA 10 772 3 2 5 2 16 11 5 14 3 Kevin Thomas, Jr. Cullman, AL 11 771 6 3 1 1 1 3 15 6 4 Jake Swanson Anaheim, CA 8 635 23 14 22 20 29 29 87 242 5 C.J. Leary Greenfield, IN 7 614 4 1 4 6 10 8 14 23 6 Tanner Thorson Minden, NV 5 556 39 NR NR NR 145 NR NR NR 7 Chris Windom Canton, IL 2 500 2 6 2 3 3 12 18 8 8 Logan Seavey Sutter, CA 8 474 16 38 31 75 NR NR NR NR 9 Robert Ballou Rocklin, CA 2 428 10 29 8 5 7 1 1 7 10 Jadon Rogers Worthington, IN 8 389 15 31 85 112 158 163 NR NR 11 Kyle Cummins Princeton, IN 5 380 7 9 15 17 13 21 22 30 12 Chase Stockon Fort Branch, IN 2 371 5 8 9 11 8 4 7 5 13 Shane Cottle Kokomo, IN 1 307 9 20 19 12 9 10 10 12 14 A.J. Hopkins Brownsburg, IN 8 266 11 23 16 19 33 46 51 33 15 Tye Mihocko Peoria, AZ 7 258 29 110 161 NR NR NR 238 NR 16 Damion Gardner Concord, CA 7 252 65 15 12 15 14 14 12 11 17 Thomas Meseraull San Jose, CA 5 252 17 7 10 8 4 9 29 61 18 Brody Roa Buena Park, CA 3 245 75 11 11 16 25 30 46 70 19 Shane Cockrum Benton, IL 6 227 19 19 14 27 27 104 64 NR 20 Jason McDougal Broken Arrow, OK 2 224 73 10 28 NR NR NR NR NR 21 Wesley Smith Nixa, MO 10 202 38 67 70 216 NR NR NR NR 22 Alex Bright Collegeville, PA 11 198 57 NR NR 206 NR NR NR NR 23 Charles Davis, Jr. Buckeye, AZ 3 198 33 35 79 199 131 97 175 156 24 Austin Williams Yorba Linda, CA 2 195 52 17 18 32 26 23 42 46 25 Scotty Weir Marion, IN 3 192 21 18 48 35 50 36 19 13 26 Matt Westfall Ludlow Falls, OH 2 182 13 13 21 45 38 NR 26 26 27 Mario Clouser Chatham, IL 8 173 25 44 51 95 120 NR NR NR 28 Kory Schudy Springfield, MO 7 154 56 65 NR NR NR NR NR NR 29 Max Adams Loomis, CA 5 142 18 30 25 57 56 NR NR 247 30 Briggs Danner Allentown, PA 9 140 114 NR NR NR NR NR NR NR 31 Nick Bilbee Indianapolis, IN 4 137 28 33 36 55 42 28 55 44 32 Chase Johnson Penngrove, CA 4 125 60 58 225 90 145 NR NR NR 33 Isaac Chapple Willow Branch, IN 5 123 45 26 20 51 106 84 NR NR 34 Brayden Fox Avon, IN 0 122 40 154 NR NR NR NR NR NR 35 Cole Bodine Rossville, IN 0 122 59 225 NR NR NR NR NR NR 36 Chris Gansen Verdemont Heights, CA 0 113 NR 86 83 107 124 NR NR NR 37 Stevie Sussex Laveen, AZ 1 108 41 32 42 52 67 NR 80 220 38 R.J. Johnson Phoenix, AZ 9 107 38 24 37 28 43 51 82 85 39 Tyler Courtney Indianapolis, IN 2 102 12 4 3 4 17 37 56 34 40 Cody Williams Yorba Linda, CA 0 101 153 79 38 46 74 65 NR 45 41 Brady Short Bedford, IN 0 99 32 21 81 7 12 7 6 3 42 Xavier Doney Odessa, MO 1 97 165 NR NR NR NR NR NR NR 43 Justin Zimmerman Athens, TX 4 92 NR NR NR NR NR NR NR NR 44 Zach Daum Pocahontas, IL 0 87 80 89 60 96 62 87 NR NR 45 Critter Malone Speedway, IN 1 86 49 82 192 170 71 123 NR 277 46 Davey Ray Loves Park, IL 2 81 NR NR NR NR NR NR NR NR 47 Tyler Kendall Connerville, IN 1 78 NR 169 NR NR NR NR NR NR 48 Paul Nienhiser Chapin, IL 1 78 147 236 NR NR NR NR NR NR 49 Jake Scott Morgantown, IN 1 77 42 122 63 77 57 61 134 120 50 Tommy Malcolm Corona, CA 0 76 NR 52 75 89 114 154 NR NR

Features Completed: 284 (153 in 2020, 243 in 2019, 197 in 2018, 225 in 2017, 206 in 2016, 218 in 2015, 224 in 2014, 235 in 2013)

Number of Different Winners: 93 (61 in 2020, 91 in 2019, 71 in 2018, 76 in 2017, 72 in 2016, 75 in 2015, 85 in 2014, 92 in 2013)

Number of Drivers to Earn Points: 294 (203 in 2020, 267 in 2019, 204 in 2018, 226 in 2017, 231 in 2016, 268 in 2015, 293 in 2013, 336 in 2013)

Note: Prior to 2019, Non-Wing Power Rankings were broken into 410-ci and 360-ci categories instead of combined into one overall ranking.

Past Top Tens in Non-Wing Sprint Car Power Rankings:

2020 – 1. Brady Bacon (11) 618, 2. Chris Windom (7) 557, 3. Justin Grant (7) 530, 4. C.J. Leary (4) 503, 5. Chase Stockon (3) 503, 6. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (3) 466, 7. Kyle Cummins (7) 383, 8. Dave Darland (1) 340, 9. Shane Cottle (3) 313, 10. Robert Ballou 312.

2019 – 1. C.J. Leary (4) 701, 2. Justin Grant (8) 697, 3. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (7) 689, 4. Tyler Courtney (9) 678, 5. Brady Bacon (8) 671, 6. Chris Windom (8) 632, 7. Thomas Meseraull (12) 492, 8. Chase Stockon (1) 486, 9. Kyle Cummins (14) 468, 10. Jason McDougal (1) 354.

2018 – 1. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (15) 917, 2. Chris Windom (9) 863, 3. Tyler Courtney (12) 785, 4. C.J. Leary (6) 664, 5. Justin Grant (10) 655, 6. Dave Darland (4) 642, 7. Brady Bacon (5) 578, 8. Robert Ballou (5) 553, 9. Chase Stockon (2) 529, 10. Thomas Meseraull (7) 384.

2017 – 1. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (18) 928, 2. Justin Grant (9) 682, 3. Chris Windom (10) 667, 4. Tyler Courtney (7) 616, 5. Robert Ballou (4) 599, 6. C.J. Leary (8) 479, 7. Brady Short (7) 465, 8. Thomas Meseraull (6) 454, 9. Chad Boespflug (2) 437, 10. Brady Bacon (3) 436.

2016 – 1. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (13) 782, 2. Brady Bacon (3) 742, 3. Chris Windom (5) 661, 4. Thomas Meseraull (8) 658, 5. Dave Darland (2) 632, 6. Chad Boespflug (6) 555, 7. Robert Ballou (4) 503, 8. Chase Stockon (3) 497, 9. Shane Cottle (4) 451, 10. C.J. Leary (3) 446.

2015 – 1. Robert Ballou (18) 959, 2. Dave Darland (6) 895, 3. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (6) 649, 4. Chase Stockon (5) 607, 5. Brady Bacon (9) 601, 6. Jon Stanbrough (2) 577, 7. Brady Short (16) 561, 8. C.J. Leary (4) 517, 9. Thomas Meseraull (9) 466, 10. Shane Cottle (5) 419.

2014 – 1. Robert Ballou (11) 822, 2. Dave Darland (11) 750, 3. Jon Stanbrough (8) 705, 4. Bryan Clauson (9) 671, 5. Justin Grant (8) 625, 6. Brady Short (12) 605, 7. Chase Stockon (4) 532, 8. Brady Bacon (4) 477, 9. Chad Boespflug (7) 438, 10. Shane Cottle (3) 410.

2013 – 1. Dave Darland (9) 631, 2. Bryan Clauson (11) 627, 3. Brady Short (10) 531, 4. Jon Stanbrough (3) 509, 5. Chase Stockon (3) 507, 6. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (10) 496, 7. Robert Ballou (5) 474, 8. Chris Windom (6) 414, 9. Chad Boespflug (6) 390, 10. Brady Bacon (2) 389.

The Open Wheel Power Rankings are determined by cumulative points based on a sliding scale dependent upon car count at Sprint Car and Midget events across all sanctions and non-sanctions throughout North America.