2022 Season Schedule for Lake Ozark Speedway

Eldon, MO. (1/8/2022) Packed to the brim with an onslaught of family-fun weekend entertainment ranging from top-notch traveling racing series events and fan-favorite Monster Truck and Demo-Derby returns to the debuts of the LOS Bike Bash and LOS Music Fest plus the best weekly racers around enjoying quite a few added money events, Lake Ozark Speedway is proud to unveil the highly anticipated forty-event-date 2022 Season Schedule.

Slated to tackle the speedy one-third-mile oval in 2022 for Lake Ozark Speedway’s weekly points racing classes will be the POWRi RaceSaver Super Sprints, United States Racing Association B-Modifieds, POWRi Super Stocks, POWRi Pure Stocks, and the POWRi Midwestern Modifieds.

Highlighted by major events in 2022, Lake Ozark Speedway will host a diverse range of traveling racing series and leagues throughout the season by bringing the top-talents in the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Tony Stewart’s Flo Racing All-Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1, the Lucas Oil POWRi 410 Outlaw Wing Sprint League, the newly formed Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Series (the latest series introduced by the World of Outlaws), the Lucas Oil POWRi Oil National & West Midget Leagues, Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint Car League, Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by MAVTV National and Regional Tours, Oil Capital Racing Series, Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association, and the Lucas Oil POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprints.

Back by a resounding popular demand, the 2Xtreme Monster Truck Series presenting Monster Mayhem (10/1) returns late in the season and to get the adrenaline pumping as the LOS Beach Bash precedes the event to showcase the carnage of the Demolition Derby(9/24).

Adding anticipation and excitement of a different variety, Lake Ozark Speedway will host a pair of opportunities for visitors to enjoy live music concerts with multiple stages of entertainment at the Inaugural LOS Bike Bash(September 14-15) and the LOS Music Fest (October 6-8).

Lake Ozark Speedway Tentative 2022 Schedule:

4/2/2022 | POWRi 410 Outlaw Wing Series Season Opener

4/9/2022 | Jason Johnson Classic

4/16/2022 | OFF Easter Weekend

4/23/2022 |LOS Championship Opening Weekend

4/29/2022 | LOS Frost Breaker Nationals

4/30/2022 | LOS Frost Breaker Nationals

5/6/2022 | 2nd Annual Battle @ The Beach

5/7/2022 | 2nd Annual Battle @ The Beach

5/14/2022 | USRA B-Mod Special

5/21/2022 | Weekly Racing

5/27/2022 | Spring Sprint & Midget Nationals

5/28/2022 | Spring Sprint & Midget Nationals

6/4/2022 | USRA B-Mod Special

6/10/2022 | 4th Annual POWRi Non-Wing Nationals

6/11/2022 | 4th Annual POWRi Non-Wing Nationals

6/18/2022 | POWRi Pure Stock Special

6/25/2022 | USRA B-Mod Special

7/2/2022 | 2nd Annual Prelude to the Stars

7/3/2022 | 2nd Annual Prelude to the Stars

7/8/2022 | POWRi Super Stock Nationals

7/9/2022 | POWRi Super Stock Nationals

7/16/2022 | LOS Mod Mania: USRA B-Mod Special | POWRi Midwestern Mod Special

7/22/2022 | 2nd Annual Beach Brawl

7/23/2022 | 2nd Annual Beach Brawl

7/30/2022 | OFF Week

8/6/2022 | Weekly Racing

8/13/2022 | USRA B-Mod Special

8/20/2022 | Prelude to the Nationals | RaceSaver Special

8/27/2022 | OFF Week – LOZ Shootout

9/3/2022 | Fall Sprint & Midget Nationals

9/4/2022 | Fall Sprint & Midget Nationals

9/10/2022 | Championship Night

9/14/2022 | LOS Bike Bash | Concerts, Camping, Multiple Entertainment Stages

9/15/2022 | LOS Bike Bash | Concerts, Camping, Multiple Entertainment Stages

9/16/2022 | No Racing – Camping Open

9/17/2022 | No Racing – Camping Open

9/24/2022 | LOS Beach Bash | Demo-Derby

10/1/2022 | 2Xtreme Monster Truck Series

10/6/2022 | LOS Music Fest | Concerts, Camping, Multiple Entertainment Stages

10/7/2022 | LOS Music Fest | Concerts, Camping, Multiple Entertainment Stages

10/8/2022 | LOS Music Fest | Concerts, Camping, Multiple Entertainment Stages

10/15/2022 | OFF Week

10/22/2022 | TBA

10/29/2022 | TBA

TBA | Championship Banquet

Full class details for individual events can be found online at www.lakeozarkspeedway.com. Weekly racing includes; RaceSaver=POWRi RaceSaver Super Sprints | BM=USRA B-Modifieds | SS=POWRi Super Stocks | MM=POWRi Midwestern Modifieds | PS=POWRi Pure Stocks.

More details for individualized events will be released as the date approaches, continue to follow the website and social media for track updates and news. Tickets can be purchased under the “Get Tickets” tab in the schedule section of the Lake Ozark Speedway website. For more information on Lake Ozark Speedway such as points, driver profiles, and track data visit www.lakeozarkspeedway.net or @LakeOzarkSpeedway on all social media platforms